Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Bitcoin: There Is No Second Best with Michael Saylor and Greg Foss

A high intensity Bitcoin discussion with Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor and Greg Foss.
Author:

Watch This Episode on YouTube

Watch/Listen To This Episode:

In this episode of Bitcoin Spaces Live hosted by Bitcoin Magazine, Michael Saylor and Greg Foss discuss Bitcoin and how there is no "second best" cryptocurrency. They cover Microstrategy's Bitcoin accumulation strategy, the demonetization of gold and other assets, Bitcoin ETFs, El Salvador, digital energy, property rights and militaries, orange pilling the world, and more. 

Much of the discussion focused on Bitcoin compared to other asset classes. When considering the concept of "diversification" and whether an investor should only invest in Bitcoin, Saylor made an analogy, saying, "When you build a building and you're standing out on a steel beam, you don't diversify the steel beam. Steel is metallic energy, it's a higher form of metallic energy than iron, which is a higher form of metallic energy than bronze...If someone came and said, 'Let's diversify the skyscraper with some balsa wood and some clay and some bronze so we'll be safe", you would scream at them."

The discussion then moved to Bitcoin vs. gold as sound money, where Saylor made a bold statement regarding the demonetization of gold: "The catastrophic error is to agree on sound money and then put half of your portfolio in gold. Because you lose half your wealth. It's going to zero."

In addition to demonetizing gold, Bitcoin also has the potential to disrupt the entire bond market. Greg Foss gave his expert opinion when looking at bonds vs. Bitcoin for capital preservation, saying "Everyone says you need to own bonds for capital preservation. No. You actually need to own Bitcoin for capital preservation and capital appreciation, and you need to fund it by issuing debt."

lci4 copy
Culture

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor Interview: The Predator Prey Dynamics Of Bitcoin

Oct 9, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: Greg Foss On Bitcoin In The Macroeconomic Landscape

Jun 9, 2021
IMG_6320
Business

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Buys 5,050 More Bitcoin As Total Investment Exceeds $3.1 Billion

Sep 13, 2021
Report Highlights Merits of Bitcoin Investment Among Global Uncertainty
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2021 Fireside: Michael Saylor And Max Keiser

Jun 5, 2021
Bitcoin is awesome.
Business

MicroStrategy Is Writing The Corporate Bitcoin Accumulation Playbook

Jun 16, 2021
Michael Saylor
Business

Michael Saylor: We Custody Our Bitcoin And Do Not Lend It Out

Aug 23, 2021
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy To Offer Another $600 Million Of Convertible Notes To Buy More Bitcoin

Feb 16, 2021
big round copy
Business

MICHAEL SAYLOR INTERVIEW: The Center Cannot Hold

Oct 16, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Turning Data Into Value With Eric Weiss

Apr 27, 2021
Bitcoin_Spaces_SocialPost
Culture

Discussing Bitcoin versus Slavecoins

Oct 20, 2021
There are countless elements in Bitcoin that structurally instill the process of Schumpeterian creative destruction into its ecosystem.
Culture

Valuing MicroStrategy In Bitcoin

Sep 5, 2021
img_6320 copy 2
Business

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Up Over $3 Billion On Bitcoin Investment

Oct 15, 2021
Michael Saylor
Markets

Who Are The Investors Backing Michael Saylor’s Big Play Into Bitcoin?

Dec 17, 2020
Greg Foss discusses, Evergrande, China's high-yield market and his valuation model for bitcoin.
Markets

Evergrande, Credit Spreads And Bitcoin

Oct 13, 2021
IMG_6320
Business

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Buys 3,907 More Bitcoin as Total Investment Nears $3 Billion

Aug 24, 2021