Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
NYC Mayor-Elect To Take First Three Paychecks In Bitcoin
Publish date:

NYC Mayor-Elect To Take First Three Paychecks In Bitcoin

Eric Adams tweeted the news in response to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s similar announcement, igniting game theory dynamics.
Author:

Eric Adams tweeted the news in response to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s similar announcement, igniting game theory dynamics.

  • NYC Mayor-Elect Eric Adams will take his first three paychecks in bitcoin.
  • The move comes in response to Miami Mayor’s announcement two days before, saying he would take his next paycheck fully in BTC.
  • One of Bitcoin’s most essential characteristics, game theory, has begun playing out at the U.S. politics level.

Game theory has started playing out in politics as the New York City Mayor-Elect announced he would be taking his first three paychecks fully in bitcoin, only a couple of days after his Miami counterpart shared a similar move.

“In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become mayor,” Eric Adams tweeted. “NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait!”

The tweet came in response to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who committed on November 2 to take the entirety of his next paycheck in BTC, effectively becoming the first known U.S. politician to do so. Now, Adams is trying to offset his second-place status by tripling the commitment.

Adams was recently elected as the next mayor of New York City after a candidate run marked by enthusiasm and promises around Bitcoin. The mayor-elect vowed to Bloomberg yesterday that he will “look at what’s preventing the growth of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in our city.”

Despite big and bullish promises, the mayor-elect also shared his plans to develop a “New York Coin,” similar to the one being implemented by Suarez in Miami. “We’re going to look in the direction to carry that out,” Adams added in his comments to Bloomberg.

Although both politicians fall for the token novelty, part of their actions align with the Bitcoin ethos and unlock a new game arena: politics game theory. Having two prominent U.S. politicians take 100% of some of their paychecks in BTC legitimizes the network and the asset, pushing adoption further. However, users must differentiate between a true digital monetary good, bitcoin, from a populist initiative like city coins.

21-Days-Ad1-Newsletter-1200x300-v3 copy

While the United States of America propagates the U.S. dollar, some of the powers of the U.S. support Bitcoin.
Business

NYC Mayoral Lead Wants City To Be Center For Bitcoin

Jun 24, 2021
screen-shot-2021-09-09-at-134824 (1)
Business

Miami Mayor To Take Full Paycheck In Bitcoin

Nov 2, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Miami Mayor Wants To Entice Chinese Bitcoin Miners To Set Up Shop In Florida

Jun 18, 2021
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

Biden's $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill Pushes Miami Mayor To Buy Bitcoin

May 10, 2021
According to research by Coinbase, more people in the U.S. searched Google for “Bitcoin” than they did for “Kim Kardashian.”
Business

Mayor’s Proposal To Integrate Bitcoin Into Miami’s Operations Receives Approval

Feb 12, 2021
615702990037100018430e0a
Business

Miami Mayor Says Plan Advancing To Pay City Employees In Bitcoin

Oct 13, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-09 at 13.48.24
Culture

Miami Mayor Suarez Calls For Election Of A Bitcoin President After Joe Biden

Sep 9, 2021
Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

Strike Launches Pay Me In Bitcoin Feature To Allow Income Conversion Into Bitcoin

Oct 14, 2021
memed-io-output (22)
Business

First USL Pro Soccer Player Gets Paid In Bitcoin

Oct 11, 2021
E_6cBPdVkAAL9_M
Culture

Missouri Mayor To Give $1,000 In Bitcoin To Every Household

Sep 29, 2021
Traki, one of the largest retail chains in Venezuela, has installed its first bitcoin ATM — another step in the country’s adoption of cryptocurrency.
Business

Preparing For Law To Take Effect, Athena Begins Installing 1,500 Bitcoin ATMs In El Salvador

Jun 28, 2021
E8ENZsmUYAA9LA-.jfif
Business

Market Disruptors To Run First Bitcoin Radio Show In The U.S.

Aug 6, 2021
Iran’s local cryptocurrency community welcomes the legitimization of mining as an industry but feels that miners aren’t being treated fairly.
Business

Iran To Lift Bitcoin Mining Ban In September

Aug 23, 2021
Op-ed - After Chaotic First Day
Business

After Chaotic First Day, Bitcoin Foundation Reboots Run-off Election

Feb 25, 2015
Op-ed - Bitcoin Center NYC Takes New Direction
Business

Bitcoin Center NYC Takes New Direction, Launches Incubator

Mar 4, 2015