Interview: The Promise Of Bitcoin With Bobby Lee

Interview: The Promise Of Bitcoin With Bobby Lee

Bobby Lee, founder of China's BTCC bitcoin exchange, discussed his new book, "The Promise Of Bitcoin."
Author:
Publish date:
Bobby Lee, founder of China's BTCC bitcoin exchange, discussed his new book, "The Promise Of Bitcoin."

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

On this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles sat down with Bitcoin O.G. and entrepreneur Bobby Lee to discuss his new book, “The Promise Of Bitcoin.”

Lee discussed how he discovered Bitcoin early from his brother Charlie Lee, the creator of Litecoin. Bobby cofounded the largest Bitcoin exchange in China, BTCC, before running into regulatory issues and ultimately selling the exchange in 2018.

Since 2018, Lee has been working on “The Promise Of Bitcoin” to help Bitcoin-curious newbies fast track the educational process and learn why Bitcoin is important and why Bitcoin will be successful. The book is filled with excellent examples and explanations to help a new bitcoiner understand where Bitcoin is going and why that is good for humanity. Lee also focused on dispelling common myths about Bitcoin that have been spread in the mainstream media and encouraging users to take self custody of their bitcoin. The book is very focused on making Bitcoin digestible to a non-technical audience.

They closed out the interview with some of Lee’s predictions for Bitcoin in the next 10 years. Please enjoy this history-rich and wide-ranging conversation with Bobby Lee. And find the book here.

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: The Philosophy Of Bitcoin With Professor Craig Warmke

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Video: “The Fiat Standard” With Saifedean Ammous

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Escaping The Cloud With Bitcoin Sign Guy

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Making Bitcoin Easy With Simon Lapscher Of Liquality

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: When Cities Embrace Bitcoin With Mayor Scott Conger

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Teaching Bitcoin With @AnilSaidSo

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Bitcoin In Venezuela With Javier Bastardo

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: Understanding The Bitcoin Market With Glassnode’s Rafael Schultze-Kraft

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: The Bitcoin Bull Market With David Puell

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Turning Data Into Value With Eric Weiss

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: What Bitcoin Started With Erik Voorhees

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Cryptograffiti On “Bitcoin Vs. The Fed”

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: The Fight For Freedom Money With Randy Brito

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Bitcoin Adoption With Quontic Bank

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Why Bitcoin Matters With Hong Fang