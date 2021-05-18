Interview: The Promise Of Bitcoin With Bobby Lee

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

On this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles sat down with Bitcoin O.G. and entrepreneur Bobby Lee to discuss his new book, “The Promise Of Bitcoin.”

Lee discussed how he discovered Bitcoin early from his brother Charlie Lee, the creator of Litecoin. Bobby cofounded the largest Bitcoin exchange in China, BTCC, before running into regulatory issues and ultimately selling the exchange in 2018.

Since 2018, Lee has been working on “The Promise Of Bitcoin” to help Bitcoin-curious newbies fast track the educational process and learn why Bitcoin is important and why Bitcoin will be successful. The book is filled with excellent examples and explanations to help a new bitcoiner understand where Bitcoin is going and why that is good for humanity. Lee also focused on dispelling common myths about Bitcoin that have been spread in the mainstream media and encouraging users to take self custody of their bitcoin. The book is very focused on making Bitcoin digestible to a non-technical audience.

They closed out the interview with some of Lee’s predictions for Bitcoin in the next 10 years. Please enjoy this history-rich and wide-ranging conversation with Bobby Lee. And find the book here.