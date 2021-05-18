Bitcoin Pizza Launches To Support Development

Bitcoin Pizza Launches To Support Development

Bitcoin Pizza enables restaurants to deliver Bitcoin-branded pizza, with profits going to the Human Rights Foundation’s Bitcoin development fund.
Author:
Publish date:
Bitcoin Pizza enables restaurants to deliver Bitcoin-branded pizza, with profits going to the Human Rights Foundation’s Bitcoin development fund.

An initiative called Bitcoin Pizza has launched to enable local pizza restaurants to deliver Bitcoin-themed specialty pizzas in Bitcoin-branded boxes on Bitcoin Pizza Day, with profits going to support the Human Rights Foundation’s (HRF) Bitcoin developers fund.

The offering is available in ten cities across the U.S., according to an announcement video shared by cryptocurrency influencer Anthony Pompliano. On May 22 — the eleven-year anniversary of the infamous purchase of two pizzas for 10,000 BTC, the first-ever real-world purchase of a good or service with bitcoin — Bitcoin Pizza will be selling up to 10,000 pies.

The HRF Bitcoin development fund specifically focuses on funding developments that make Bitcoin more private and censorship resistant, propelling projects like Specter Desktop and Lot49, for example.

Bitcoin Pizza offers menu items like a pineapple, canadian bacon and jalapeno pizza called “Satoshi’s Favorite” and a cheese and pepperoni pizza called “Laser Eyes,” as well as appetizers called “Genesis Blocks.”

Despite the absence of privacy policy information on its website, Pompliano clarified on Twitter that Bitcoin Pizza is using a third party to process orders and that he is not planning to access customer data.

Recently, Papa John’s began offering free bitcoin redemptions on a local cryptocurrency exchange for customers in the U.K.

The Human Rights Foundation has launched a fund to support development that makes Bitcoin more private. To start, $50,000 will go to the developer of CoinSwap.
Culture

Human Rights Foundation Provides Grants To Specter, Lot49

The Human Rights Foundation has launched a fund to support development that makes Bitcoin more private. To start, $50,000 will go to the developer of CoinSwap.
Technical

Human Rights Foundation Announces $70,000 In Bitcoin Development Grants

The Human Rights Foundation has launched a fund to support development that makes Bitcoin more private. To start, $50,000 will go to the developer of CoinSwap.
Culture

The Human Rights Foundation Is Now Funding Bitcoin Privacy Development, Starting With CoinSwap

Casa, Human Rights Foundation Partner For Bitcoin Education
Culture

How the Human Rights Foundation and Casa Hope to Improve Bitcoin Sovereignty Around the World

The Human Rights Foundation is donating 1 BTC each to three developers focused on increasing Bitcoin’s usability.
Culture

The Human Rights Foundation Awards Grants to Three More Bitcoin Projects

Brink, a nonprofit founded by John Newbery and Mike Schmidt, will offer fellowship and support to Bitcoin and Bitcoin-adjacent developers.
Business

Brink Awards Three Bitcoin Development Grants

Adoption & community - The Man Behind Bitcoin Pizza Day Is More Than a Meme: He’s a Mining Pioneer
Business

Papa John's Offering Free Bitcoin To U.K. Customers

Square, the payments company with a penchant for Bitcoin and open-source development, has launched a membership organization to curb stifling patents.
Business

Square Launches Cryptocurrency Open Patent Alliance To Protect Innovation

DTRH-surveillance
Culture

As Governments Seek Encryption Backdoors, Bitcoin Becomes Critical

A report from the Blockchain Transparency Institute indicates that wash trading by cryptocurrency exchanges has dropped significantly this year.
Markets

Bitcoin Magazine’s Guide To Exchange Scaling Support

A super PAC established for 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, an outspoken proponent of bitcoin, accepts Lightning Network donations.
Markets

OKCoin Awards Latest Developer Grant To Marco Falke

Op-ed - Op Ed: Debunking Bitcoin Myths: The ‘Intrinsic Value’ Fallacy
Culture

Ed Carpenter Racing Will Run A Bitcoin Car In The Indianapolis 500, Raising Money For Development With Strike

A forthcoming Bitcoin Improvement Proposal could greatly reduce the bandwidth required to run a full node.
Business

@NVK Launches PaysBitcoin.org To Track Companies Offering BTC Compensation

Federal prosecutors have seized 69,730 ($1 billion worth) of bitcoin associated with darknet marketplace Silk Road. Here’s what we know so far.
Business

Government Seizes 69,730 Bitcoin ($1 Billion) Tied To Silk Road

The cryptocurrency exchange says a ban of users in Hong Kong, Bermuda and the Seychelles is to avoid conflict of interest with its operating company.
Markets

BitMEX Operator Continues Support Of Bitcoin Core Maintainer Fanquake With $100,000 Grant