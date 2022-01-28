Skip to main content
Reminder: Reject The Financial Action Task Force
Marty's Bent

Reminder: Reject The Financial Action Task Force

Bitcoin was created to obliterate the type of control that the FATF seeks to enforce.

Bitcoin was created to obliterate the type of control that the FATF seeks to enforce.

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1111: "Reminder: reject the Financial Action Task Force." Sign up for the newsletter here.

Bitcoin was created to obliterate the type of control that the FATF seeks to enforce.

Look at this stock image looking mother fucker and then look yourself in the mirror and try to convince yourself that you honestly believe that he is the ultimate financial crime stopper. The lord and savior of those subjected to the ills of money laundering.

Done laughing yet?

This is Marcus Pleyer, the President of the Financial Action Task force - an unelected bureaucratic entity created in 1989 and tasked with curbing financial crime for the countries who claim to be in the G7. He is the supposed man with the plan to prevent financial criminals from harming you. At least, that's what FATF claims is their purpose and the raison d'etre that our bald headed friend Marcus has a job.

In reality, the FATF serves a much more nefarious purpose. They portend to exist to recommend "guidelines" to the G7 governments in accordance with what they deem to be the most necessary steps countries can take to mitigate the chances of their citizens being subjected to financial crimes. However, in practice, they exist to make life as hard as possible for any organization that wishes to provide financial services or utilities to individuals who live within G7 countries and associated corrupt governments. Their job is to ensure that the incumbent power players don't face any serious competition while making life harder and harder and harder for an individual to operate within the economy while preserving their privacy and dignity. They are the Eye of Sauron in the real world as we know it today.

This morning I was asked by a journalist to provide a quick comment on the "crypto industry's efforts to comply with the FATF's travel rule". A rule which requires financial institutions to collect and share intimate personal identifying information on any party involved on either side of a transaction being facilitated by a trusted financial institution, which "crypto" providers are beginning to be included in.

For today's rag, I thought I'd share my response:

"The FATF is a supranational bureaucratic regulatory body that no one voted for and no one asked for, but for some reason they have an inordinate amount of influence on financial regulation across the world. Historically, governments have taken FATF's Orwellian regulatory guidelines and implemented them with little push back. Slowly but surely decreasing the privacy of their constituents with stricter and stricter KYC/AML regulations that have proven to be wholly ineffective against preventing financial crimes. Jeffrey Epstein was able to maintain a large account with Deutsche Bank and launder hundreds of thousands of dollars after being released from prison for sexually abusing minors.

Motivated criminals are always going to find ways to commit their crimes. The burdensome data collection requirements that FATF thrusts upon financial institutions globally do nothing more than put innocent, law abiding individuals at risk of identity theft and physical harm as more and more entities are forced to collect and store (typically insecurely) their personal identifying information. There are hundreds of millions of people who have been subjected to this unnecessary risk.

Since it is blatantly obvious that these guidelines prove to be ineffective at preventing crime and have been since the onset of the Bank Secrecy Act, which spawned this type of expansive encroachment on civil liberties, one must come to the conclusion that the regulatory guidelines don't really serve their stated purpose, but are used as a means of garnering more control over individuals and limiting freedoms in the Digital Age.

Anyone in the "crypto" industry who is eagerly attempting to comply with FATF guidelines should take a moment to employ some introspection and ask why they are here in the first place. Bitcoin was created to completely obliterate this type of demonic control. Those who tell themselves that they align with the mission of Bitcoin should reject FATF guidelines and engage in civil and corporate disobedience.

Enough is enough. No more bending the knee to tyranny."

Are you ready to disobey these ineffective and deceptive tyrants? Your Uncle Marty sure is.

Regulators attempt to regulate, even ban, bitcoin, which is not possible. Even the U.S. government has attempted to make bitcoin use a crime.
Culture

The U.S. Government Does Not Respect Autonomy. Bitcoin Does.

Oct 14, 2021
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity.
Culture

Abundant Power, Open Trade Enabled By Bitcoin Is Path To Peace

Jan 25, 2022
Marty's Bent
As bitcoin bulls increasingly drive away fiat currency like the U.S. dollar, printed by Uncle Sam, they will bring about hyperbitcoinization.
Culture

As Ruling Class Plunder Becomes The Norm, Bitcoin Lets Individuals Stand Up

Nov 30, 2021
Bitcoin offers libertarians the perfect vehicle for starving the state of its outsized control over personal freedoms.
Culture

Why Libertarians Should Prioritize The Bitcoin Strategy Above All Others

Dec 1, 2021
Satoshi Nakamoto, pseudonymous (not anonymous) founder of Bitcoin and its Genesis Block, is often depicting with a Guy Fawkes mask.
Culture

It Is Our God-Given Right To Alter Or Abolish Our Government

Oct 12, 2021
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Apparently, Intel Is Getting Into The Bitcoin ASIC Game

Jan 20, 2022
Marty's Bent
The Great Wall is a cultural icon of china, who often bans bitcoin.
Business

China's Bitcoin "Ban" Creates A Massive Opportunity For The U.S.

Sep 28, 2021
Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Culture

The U.S. Empire Has Fallen, Choose Bitcoin

Aug 18, 2021
Published research shows Bitcoin mining produces a mere fraction of the carbon emissions coming from the world’s military-industrial complex.
Culture

What Military Budget Expansion Says About Our Broken Financial System

Dec 29, 2021
How Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin project married the concepts of digital cash and digital gold and how pioneering cryptographer Adam Back continues the work of making it a better tool for freedom.
Culture

The Quest For Digital Cash

Oct 13, 2021
Credit cards, issued by Visa, Mastercard and others, may quickly be eroded by the growth of Bitcoin.
Culture

Don't Fall For The Social Credit Scoring System Trojan Horse

Sep 22, 2021
Op-ed - Financial Action Task Force Issues Bitcoin Guidelines
Business

Financial Action Task Force Issues Bitcoin Guidelines, Warns about Money Laundering

Jul 1, 2015
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Culture

Keynesianism Benefits Money Printers, Not The Rest Of Us

Sep 30, 2021
Satoshi and anonymous bitcoiners maintain their privacy and security through cryptography.
Culture

Yet Another Reminder That Many Bitcoin Critics Are Subpar

Sep 15, 2021
A Bitcoin Socratic Seminar fosters cooperative yet argumentative dialogue with participants asking questions and challenging their answers.
Culture

They Haven't Been Teaching Monetary History Accurately

Dec 2, 2021