A Grandfather Kneels Down: Food, Soil And Bitcoin

A little boy digs in the dirt for the “Source of the Seed.”

I was young, probably around four years old when Grandpa Jones held my hand and led me down the steps of the farmhouse porch. It was covered, had comfortable wooden chairs, and it had a sense of peace to it.

As I climbed down the stairs, hand in hand with Grandpa, we started walking toward the family garden. We walked across prairie grass that was their natural landscaping. This grass had been there in this state for hundreds of years before that day of learning and wisdom.

Not too separated from the house was the garden. It had many rows of corn, green beans, okra, squash, melons — basically the vegetables that the whole extended family would be eating and canning for the rest of the year.

Grandpa was a big solid man. He was over 6ft 1, barrel-chested, and strong as an ox. He was of Welsh and Austrian descent. This part of the family had migrated to the Texas Panhandle in the late 1800s from southeast Texas. They came for the land and they came to put their hands in the dirt.

That day, Grandpa had on his overalls and I did, too. I looked like my grandpa and he had a smile as he led me into the tall stalks of corn. Once we were surrounded by the jungle of corn, I can still vividly remember how safe and excited I felt. It was a new dimension, being in the middle of a crop of West Texas corn, it was a treasure chest of stimulation and adventure for a four-year-old boy.

As Grandpa kneeled down, he dug his hand into the dirt and picked it up. With his hand still holding mine, he turned my hand to the sky and placed that soil into my palm. It was cool and it was dark. He then smiled and said, “Can you feel that?” I did; I felt the life of that soil. I have never forgotten that moment.

Years later, I am sitting here writing about soil and that one moment in time that has never left my memory or my heart. Grandpa knew something. He knew that the soil was alive and he knew that the soil gave life. He knew farming and he knew how to ranch, he knew agriculture, he knew animals and he knew how to live a decentralized life.

The Harvest Of Deception And How It Came To Be

It was 3 a.m.; I had woken up at my usual internal clock time. I had been “pondering” (IYKYK) ... I was fed up with the lies; I was tired of the programming of our food; I was going to find the source of the seed.

As I sat down at my laptop, I authored an email. I wrote out a short biography of who I am and where I came from; I listed my diverse set of skills, well for the most part; and I did some analysis and research. By 6 a.m., I had a list of harvest companies across the midwest and I had their contact information.

I was going to get a job with a harvesting company and I was going to embed myself into a system that has been captured by the medical-pharmaceutical-agricultural complex (MPAC). (If you do not understand what MPAC is please read the provided link to familiarize yourself.)

As I sent out emails to over 20 harvesting companies, I started receiving responses in the next several days. I had several job offers, and once I decided on the harvest company, I made a plan.

I was going to hit the midwest; I was going to do recon; I was going to talk to the people on the ground; I was going to verify my fears; and I was going to validate my analysis.

Harvest Of Deception V.01: A Recount Of My Harvest Season

Our food supply and nutritional value are being hijacked and you are paying the price for the deception. This is a fact and there is overwhelming proof that the food designed today is nothing close to what our grandparents raised and ate. The food we consumed 20 years ago is not even close to what we choose to purchase today.

I am an independent research analyst and have an extremely diverse background. I have worked in the intelligence labs of telecommunications. I have been a part of several big tech startup companies in Austin, Texas. I have a blue-collar background with a high-tech professional career path. I have spent years studying and understanding behavioral analysis and can disseminate a situation quickly. In short, I have a special set of skills most people do not have access to. I know how to operate farming equipment and I know how to perform data analysis. I know how to embed myself into different industries and can do it anonymously. I have done it within the corporate media apparatus and now the industrial-food complex industry.

These days, I have a goal. I am exposing the industrial food complex for what they are and how they manipulate our laws, poison our food, and create false commodities to increase higher yields and higher profits for the global corporations of the world. In short, they are providing you with a slow death and using your ignorance and your consumption as a tool.

To me, the harvest each year has significant and spiritual meaning. From growing up and helping my grandfather and family store up food for the seasons, to working in the field weeding (hoeing) cotton, to helping raise chickens and cattle as a child and now as an adult. The harvest has meaning. It is our nutrition; it is our process in which we grow and become; the harvest allows us to reap what we have sown. These days we do not even have a clue what we are reaping.

I just dive in.

It was July of 2021 and I chose to embed myself into a particular harvesting company. I am not a harvester by trade, but I have been around it and have participated in many harvests during my life. I wanted to get on the ground and do some research and intelligence gathering on the food supply. I wanted to hear from the farmers and the ranchers. I needed to look them in the eyes and ask them direct questions. What I found was a sense of confusion, fear and quiet desperation that maybe only I and their family members truly understand or can spot.

My harvest covered the midwest. From Texas to North Dakota and back to Texas. We participated in the wheat and canola (rapeseed) harvest. I met with people who are responsible for feeding you and one thing I was able to determine is that they are extremely good at what they do. They have a deep passion that goes back centuries for some. They love what they do and put everything they have into making sure they produce a good product. I also found out that they have no clue who they are dealing with and the enormous machine behind the industrial food complex that is poised to change food in ways that the world has never seen nor is it prepared for.

In 1971, after we went off the gold standard, our government and economic experts began creating the “debt economy.” It is the economy that has allowed our country to accomplish many things. From war to untold riches to creating a food industry the world has never seen. We also began creating false commodities. One of these false commodities is canola.

Many of our seed oils and false commodities that we inject into our food supply and our bodies every couple of hours are genetically modified.

Canola

Canola is derived from rapeseed. In 1956, the American FDA banned rapeseed from the human food chain altogether. In the 1970s, labs developed strains of rapeseed with low and, in the American parlance, "generally recognized as safe" levels of erucic acid. They also found ways to treat it and remove the unpalatable bitterness.

Canola oil is one of the most commonly used ingredients in America's processed food. Food that we eat almost every day that was banned for use in baby formula. I see the true issue is thatit is used in almost every processed food we consume, and most restaurants use it to fry and cook their food. Those who are not conscious about the food they are eating, eat it every day, deteriorating their health gradually.

The Artificial Food Supply Of America

It is fairly simple to find that the majority of the health epidemic that has fallen upon the U.S. is caused by the food that we eat. Most of what Americans eat is genetically modified, or GM. There are many names for engineered food: GE (genetically engineered), GMO (genetically modified organism), BT (biotech). Although it has many names, it has only one motive: to destroy the health of those who eat it. Our food is engineered to meet our desires, causing not only food addiction, but Americans to become overweight, lazy, and increasingly ignorant.

Food is a gift that gives us life, giving our body the nutrients and energy it needs to survive. All of the food we eat comes from the earth. When you gift your body with food that is replenishing and nutritional, it rewards you.

When you consume food that is not of this earth but is made in a lab, it resents you. Eating food that is pumped with chemicals to make it bigger, “tastier” (sweeter), and more aesthetically appealing is unnatural, and your body does not respond well. It does not have a defense mechanism to process toxic chemicals. Most toxic chemicals, if they are not able to be broken down, are stored in fat cells.

Domestic Markets And The Food Cartel

The food cartel exercises an iron hand over the domestic agricultural economies of nations, especially those that comprise the four export source regions of the food cartel. This is exercised through the processing industries: If one controls the processing industries, one controls domestic trade.

Except for use as animal feed, corn, wheat and soybean cannot be eaten in their unrefined form. The grain or soybean must be processed. The same is true for meat, which must be slaughtered before it is fit for human consumption.

This is where the processing/milling industries, in the case of grains and soybeans, and the packing/slaughtering houses, in the case of meat, come in. Taking America as the test case to make the case generally, one can see the cartel’s domination is about 90% of milling capacity.

Below I would like to highlight some research and analysis that I was able to compile from a series of articles that included a report by The Guardian, “The Global Food Crisis,” and a piece written by researcher Sam Parker, “The BA Cartel.”

In 1979, the top four millers controlled 41% of the industry. Today, they control 92%!

Finally, four of the six leading grain cartel companies own 64% of America’s grain elevator storage capacity. However, this figure is deceptive. Many of the grain elevators are in local areas, where there is a substantial degree of individual or cooperative ownership.

When one gets to regional grain elevators, the grain cartel’s ownership percentage is much higher. And at ports, where grain is shipped, the four-grain cartels own 89% of all grain facilities. A farmer must sell his grain either to a grain elevator or, in the rarer case where he can afford transport, to a grain miller.

In either case, it is the grain cartel company to which he must sell. By this process, the grain cartel sets the price to the farmer — at the lowest levels possible.

Much of their workings are shrouded in mystery because they release little information to the public. People who have attempted to write books about the grain companies have spent years without getting a single interview from any of the reigning grain company families.

Unlike many American companies, where the founding family has long since departed the scene, such as in the case of JPMorgan Chase or Chrysler, the grain cartel companies are run by the same families that have run them for centuries. The intermarried MacMillan and Cargill families run Cargill; the Fribourg family runs Continental; the Louis Dreyfus family runs Louis Dreyfus; the André family runs Swiss André & Cie SA; and the Hirsch and Born families run Bunge and Born.

While evading taxes and inspection, Cargill also uses its network to move large shipments of goods anywhere around the globe, on split-second notice. It has an in-house intelligence service that matches the CIA It uses global communication satellites, weather-sensing satellites, a database that utilizes 7,000 primary sources of intelligence and several hundred field offices.

Cargill is representative of all of the grain companies, and a brief examination of it gives insight into all the others. Cargill, which had $101 billion in annual sales in 2014, has a dominant position in many aspects of the world food trade. It is the world’s and the United States’ number-one grain exporter and has a market share of 25–30% in each of several commodities.

It is the world’s number-one cotton trader; the number-one U.S. owner of grain elevators (340); the number-one U.S. manufacturer of corn-based, high-protein animal feeds (through subsidiary Nutrena Mills); the number-two U.S. wet corn miller and U.S. soybean crusher; the number-two Argentine grain exporter (10% of the market); the number-three U.S. flour miller (18% of the market), U.S. meatpacker (18% of the market), U.S. pork packer/slaughterer, and U.S. commercial animal feeder; the number-three French grain exporter (15–18% of the market); and the number-six U.S. turkey producer.

It also has a fleet of 420 barges, 11 towboats, two huge vessels that sail the Great Lakes, 12 ocean-going ships, 2,000 railroad hopper cars, and 2,000 tank cars. Cargill has been able to place its people in top posts around the world. Today, Cargill Company is privately owned and run by the MacMillan family. The MacMillan family’s collective wealth sits at $15.1 billion.

The food cartel continues to consolidate its worldwide control in the face of the oncoming financial disintegration. In the past 30 years, the food cartel has bought up many milling-processing plants and bakeries throughout the former Soviet Union and East bloc, bringing these nations under tight food control.

The food cartel has also built up its control, in the food distribution industries, through such companies as Philip Morris, Grand Metropolitan-Pillsbury, and KKR-RJR-Nabisco-Borden. For example, Philip Morris owns Kraft Foods, General Foods (Post cereals), the Miller Brewing Company, and a host of other brand names.

The food cartel’s power must be broken. But the Anglo-Dutch-Swiss-American cartel is playing for high stakes: The ability to constrain the supply of raw materials, and above all, food, to turn back the clock of history, and reduce mankind from its 7 billion population to the state of a few hundred million semi-literate souls scratching out a bare existence. That assault cannot be fought timidly.

The full truth about the food cartel must be known.

Alongside the hyper-speculation in food and related commodities that must be stopped urgently, there is a related feature of the food crisis to be eliminated: the now-extreme globalization of the food chain.

This has come about under the control of a select few commodities and logistics cartels, operating above and against national governments and the interests of their populations. Nations have been forced into dependence on food from hundreds and thousands of miles away; now it isn’t there to be had.

Governments and financiers today, prominently including the Federal Reserve chairman, are notorious for saying that the current spike in food prices and the growing shortfalls are simply a result of “increased demand,” that is, “market forces.”

They are maliciously lying.

What “markets”? The way it works is that these cartel companies’ activities and practices are what is meant when “the markets” are cited.

The companies are, in fact, the hard-product wing of the financial interests; best called the neo-British Empire, and since the late 1940s, joined by the American faction.

Who Controls The World’s Food Supply?

When the United States was founded in the 1700s, and when Thomas Jefferson served as president of the United States, about 90% of the U.S. population was employed in agriculture.

By the time of the Civil War, when Abraham Lincoln served as president of the United States, about 50% of the population was employed in agriculture.

After the industrial boom, brought about by World War II, the percentage of those employed in agriculture started dropping significantly.

Today, less than 1% of our population is employed in agriculture and most of the food sold in the U.S., and even around the world, is controlled by just a handful of companies.

At the bottom of the food chain, of course, are the seeds. No seeds, no food.

This is where the most consolidation has occurred in the past few years:

The top-10 seed companies account for $14.785 million or two-thirds (67%) of the global proprietary seed market.

The world’s largest seed company, Monsanto, accounts for almost one-quarter (23%) of the global proprietary seed market.

The top-three companies (Monsanto, DuPont, Syngenta) together account for 47% of the worldwide proprietary seed market.

The top-three seed companies control 65% of the proprietary maize (corn) seed market worldwide, and over half of the proprietary soybean seed market. (Learn more at GMWatch.org.)

Nutritional Starvation

The control of food for use as a weapon is an ancient practice. The House of Windsor inherited certain routes and infrastructure.

One finds the practice in ancient Babylon/Mesopotamia 4,000 years ago. In Greece, the cults of Apollo, Demeter and Rhea-Cybele often controlled the shipment of grain and other food through the temples. In Imperial Rome, the control of grain became the basis of the empire.

Rome was the center. Conquered outlying colonies in Gaul, Brittany, Spain, Sicily, Egypt, North Africa and the Mediterranean which had to ship grain to the noble Roman families, as taxes and tribute. Often, the grain tax was greater than the land could bear, and areas of North Africa, for instance, were turned into dust bowls.

The evil city-state of Venice took over grain routes, particularly after the Fourth Crusade (1202–1204). The main, 13th-century Venetian, trading routes had their eastern termini in Constantinople, the ports of the Oltremare (which were the lands of the crusading states), and Alexandria, Egypt.

Goods from these ports were shipped to Venic, and, from there, made their way up the Po Valley to markets in Lombardy, or over the Alpine passes to the Rhône and into France. Eventually, Venetian trade extended to the Mongol empire in the East.

By the 15th century, although Venice was still very much a merchant empire, it had franchised some of its grain and other trade to the powerful Burgundian duchy, whose effective headquarters was Antwerp.

This empire, encompassing parts of France, extended from Amsterdam and Belgium to much of present-day Switzerland. From this Venetian-Lombard-Burgundian nexus, each of the food cartel’s six leading grain companies was either founded or inherited a substantial part of its operations today.

By the 18th and 19th centuries, the British Levant and East India companies had absorbed many of these Venetian operations. In the 19th century, the London-based Baltic Mercantile and Shipping Exchange became the world’s leading instrument for contracting for and shipping grain.

Ten to 12 pivotal companies, assisted by another three dozen, run the world’s food supply. They are the key components of the Anglo-Dutch-Swiss-American cartel, which is grouped around the two families.

Led by the six leading grain companies, this food and raw materials cartel has complete domination over the world’s cereals and grains supplies, from wheat to oats and corn, from barley to sorghum and rye. But it also controls meat, dairy, edible oils and fats, fruits and vegetables, sugar, and all forms of spices.

Each year, tens of millions die from the most elementary lack of their daily bread. This is the result of the work of the BAC cartel. And, as the ongoing financial collapse wipes out bloated speculative financial paper, the oligarchy has moved into hoarding, increasing its food and raw materials holdings. It is prepared to apply a tourniquet to food production and export supplies, not only to poor nations but to advanced sector nations as well.

Today, food warfare is firmly under the control of London and New York. Today’s food companies were created by having had a section of this ancient set of Mesopotamian-Roman-Venetian-British food networks and infrastructure carved out for them.

The oligarchy has built up a single, integrated, raw materials cartel, with three divisions: energy, raw materials and increasingly scarce food supplies.

Let The Poor Court The Rich

“What game theory character have you become?”

Your non-fitness standards (mind, body, spirit) in life have become our new fitness standards.

In game theory, this would be called our new “survival mechanism.”

It is a high time preference form of living — meaning, more consumption, random decision-making, false hope on institutional thought — and will deliver a mediocre lifestyle and shorter life span.

Low time preference forms of living — meaning, less consumption, intentional decision-making — and a longer life span are going to require a new form of critical thinking that most people cannot do or do not realize they need to develop.

“Let the poor court the rich for a living; and that under their protection they may enjoy a sluggish tranquility; and let the rich abuse the poor as their dependents, to minister to their pride. Let the people applaud not those who protect their interest, but those who provide them with pleasure.”

Our society today is living in a game that they did not realize had been designed and it started several years ago. Game theory and evolution was written about by John Maynard Smith in 1982.

In his book, “Evolution and the Theory of Games,” the theory of games, first developed to analyze economic behavior, is modified so that it can be applied to evolving populations. His concept of an evolutionarily stable strategy is relevant whenever the best thing to do for an animal or plant depends on what others are doing. The theory leads to testable predictions about the evolution of behavior, sex and genetic systems, and growth and life history patterns. His book contains a full account of the theory, and the data relevant to it.

“Let the people applaud not those who protect their interest, but those who provide them with pleasure. Let no severe duty be commanded, no impurity forbidden.”

As we create data with every step we take, we are being profiled in a way that is not fully understood and has never been achieved before. Much of the data mining and analysis that is being done on a personal level, which in turn creates your online profile, which leads to your purchasing and behavioral identity is a new frontier.

It is believed that some of the AI algorithms being used are front-running any decision-making abilities of the engineers and scientists that created them. The smart grid you are participating in has created a cloud around you.

We are going to talk about one aspect of this smart grid, our food consumption in the United States. It is apparent and often censored that we are in the worst health crisis the world has ever seen and it has many afflictions. These would include obesity, diabetes and heart disease to name a few. Each one of these health issues is created by food consumption purchased from the global industrial food complex.

Our food that we are consuming is killing us and it is being done with world-class marketing and the power of the fiat dollar with expert data mining and analysis. Our government, global corporations and investment firms are designing this form of game theory. You are being profiled by your food consumption and your desire to search for taste, convenience and comfort. You are a game character.

“Let kings estimate their prosperity, not by the righteousness, but by the servility of their subjects. Let the provinces stand loyal to the kings, not as moral guides, but as lords of their possessions and purveyors of their pleasures; not with a hearty reverence, but a crooked and servile fear.”

As we try to survive, the new survival guide relies on mass consumption of processed and nutrient weak food, a pharmaceutical industry that keeps designing and pumping out medicines and pills that create dependency and addiction rather than a cure that leads to better health. With this high time preference form of living, our health industry has become reactive rather than proactive. We are continuously placing band-aids on our appetites and our physical, emotional and mental health.

Our food laws and regulations are designed to be deceptive and misleading. As we yearn to rise above the madness of the world, we become a realm of pleasure that has been engineered in a way that has created a cloud and a shield of self-indulgence and sabotage.

“Let the laws take cognizance rather of the injury done to another man’s property, than of that done to one's own person. If a man be a nuisance to his neighbor, or injure his property, family, or person, let him be actionable; but in his own affairs let everyone with impunity do what he will in company with his own family, and with those who willingly join him.”

As we have moved into the digital and virtual world, we have willingly inserted a form of surveillance into our personal property. We have not injected it, but we carry it everywhere. It’s the first item that we touch in the morning and the last thought before we go to bed. We take it with us to the bathroom and the dinner table. We can even purchase one that can be used while we are submerged in water.

Our smartphones are transmitting who we are every second of every day. It creates a profile about us that knows us better than we know ourselves. It is a pleasure addiction that delivers mass amounts of emotions, thoughts and actionable behaviors. Most of them were designed in an engineering lab in Silicon Valley, Chinese labs, and the U.S. intelligence apparatus. Not only do we have these pocket trackers but also we have designed our homes to be broadcast networks of our personal lives. From the Internet of Things to Internet of Behaviors, 5G, and every digital voice assistant you could ever want.

This type of lifestyle has allowed us to drown out our suffering and gives us a false sense of empowerment and luxury. Once again, all in the name of convenience and comfort. What a wonderful web that keeps us secure and warm and above all well fed in our world where famine kills millions each year because of our centralized, corporate and government greed.

“Let there be a plentiful supply of public prostitutes for everyone who wishes to use them, but especially for those who are too poor to keep one for their private use. Let there be erected houses of the largest and most ornate description; in these let there be provided the most sumptuous banquets, where every one who pleases may, by day or night, play, drink, vomit, dissipate. Let there be everywhere heard the rustling of dancers, the loud, immodest laughter of the theatre; let a succession of the most cruel and the most voluptuous pleasures maintain a perpetual excitement.”

But we, now as a society, are not allowed to say anything. We are told to follow along and do not disrespect or shame people that are being misled by this system. There is no angle to use to try to inform others that there is an issue. You are a game character in a game you didn’t choose to play but were snatched out of your current reality and formulated to be led down a path in which has created a false reality.

Growing up close to agriculture I see the similarities between how Bitcoin is built from the ground up just like a harvest is done. How the plebs running their nodes are the same as how ranchers interact with one another and the land to increase and strengthen their community. And ultimately, knowing the source of your seed increases the positive benefit of knowing the truth about your food intelligence. Food intelligence is now the Beef Initiative — bitcoin is the store of value for the farmer or rancher, he just doesn't realize it.



This idea is about our children’s lives. It has everything to do with grain, and beef. The grain supply, poison it is, has been used to fuel the fiat deception of the beef industry. Bitcoin once again is a chance to decentralize the monetary system in order to revitalize the beef industry.

The vision is to decentralize the beef industry across the state of Texas and the U.S. — then around the globe.

It is time to “Mine Your Protein” in a new way.

“We cannot force anyone to hear a message they are not willing to receive, but we must never underestimate the power of the seed.”

