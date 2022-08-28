Michael Saylor Is Working The Bitcoin Dream Job

This is an opinion editorial by Boomer, a long-time and active member of the financial independence/retire early (FIRE) movement.

Michael Saylor recently announced that he’ll be stepping down as MicroStrategy’s CEO so that he can devote more of his time to Bitcoin. I can understand why he wouldn’t want to be distracted by the day-to-day operations of a software company when he’s focused on spending as much time and energy as he can towards spreading the word of Satoshi Nakamoto. This means that he’ll have more time on his hands for 17 part podcasts with Robert Breedlove, and if we’re lucky, more awkward five minute interviews with the talking heads from CNBC asking him for the thousandth time about Bitcoin’s price volatility. Am I the only person that finds these interviews absolutely hilarious? As much as I love hearing him go deep with an expert, there’s something about his smile when he’s talking to the mainstream media that I just love.

He’s already stated that he plans on using his time to buy more Bitcoin and to educate CEOs on why and how to hold the asset on their balance sheets, but I wonder … what exactly does he have in mind for the next few years?

Maybe Saylor plans on taking the Jack Dorsey route, where he’ll create an innovative Bitcoin-centric technology company. Maybe he’ll spearhead a Bitcoin-only venture capital firm to fund interesting projects and companies in the space. Or maybe we’ll keep doing exactly what he said he’s going to do, and in the next few months we’ll see a wave of companies start to put BTC on their balance sheets. Saylor can literally do anything he wants. I wonder, what would Michael Saylor’s dream Bitcoin job would be?

I don’t have a ton in common with Michael Saylor, but one thing we do share is a love for talking about Bitcoin. There’s nothing I like more than getting a coffee with a fellow Bitcoiner and talking about whatever is going on in the world of magic internet money. I go to meetups as often as I can, and I’m lucky to have a few orange-pilled friends that I see often, but how amazing would it be to work in a place where everyone just talked about Bitcoin all day? I suppose my dream Bitcoin job would be to work at a physical Bitcoin community node like what’s happening at Bitcoin Park in Nashville or at the Bitcoin Commons in Austin. One of the many things that make Bitcoin special is that it really is the link between the digital and physical worlds, and these physical spaces where plebs can get together and move Bitcoin forward are so incredibly important. What if the giga-chad himself aspired to the same thing? What if, after years of attending board meetings, pandering to endless compliance standards and doing repetitive media commitments, all he wanted to do was make lattes and hangout with plebs? What if he just wanted to be a fly on the wall and soak in the energy of Bitcoin? What if he just wanted to be around people who were passionately sharing ideas, teaching, creating and building the Bitcoin revolution?

Bitcoin doesn’t need any of us — even Michael Saylor. It’s bigger than all of us. But Bitcoin is best served when all of us are moving it forward. For some, that means orange-pilling CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. For others, it means developing new, cutting-edge forms of technology. But for many of us, it means organizing a local meetup, helping our friends and family understand what “sound money” is, or even something as simple as serving coffee and muffins.

What’s your dream Bitcoin job? What are you doing to make it happen? And Mr. Saylor, if you’re hiring, I make a mean London Fog.

