Skip to main content
Bitcoin Is Freedom From The Fiat System’s Walled Garden
Opinion

Bitcoin Is Freedom From The Fiat System’s Walled Garden

The fiat system is a walled garden surrounded by armed guards. Bitcoin penetrates and dissolves these walls, and helps humanity flourish in the process.

The fiat system is a walled garden surrounded by armed guards. Bitcoin penetrates and dissolves these walls, and helps humanity flourish in the process.

This is an opinion editorial by Andrew Keir, an author of a daily newsletter, where he dives deeply into the transformational nature of Bitcoin.

The concept of a walled garden is not a new one; they have been around for hundreds, if not thousands of years. A precious garden enclosed by high walls serves many purposes, including providing protection from animal or human intruders. These walled gardens also create microclimates, which allow for specific things to grow and flourish that may not otherwise be able to due to the temperate climate outside the walls.

It’s no secret that walled gardens lay at the core of every major software company’s strategy, and they are built around it to generate and sustain a network effect.

Any Apple user knows first hand the way you get trapped within the ecosystem, because of the way their products interact together, but also because of the friction that is introduced when using a non-Apple product. This gives Apple incredible power as we can see with their App Store, where they have total control over who can enter and who cannot. It also creates the need for new Apple-specific products in order for you to maintain a consistent user interface, which is central to the walled garden approach. The same is true for Google, Microsoft, Facebook and most other software company giants. Many people use social media platforms as if they were the internet itself. These platforms are masterful at keeping you inside their gardens, and do everything they can to extend the amount of time you spend within their walls. If it were up to them, you would never leave.

Fundamentally, they do this by designing incentives. Presumably they try to add value, by making their products as good and as easy-to-use as possible, so you simply want to use them over others. It would seem that they also allow a certain amount of friction to exist by not using their products to disincentivize you from exploring other options and therefore exiting their ecosystem. Apple software interfaces is one of the best examples of this, where many people fear having to “learn” how to navigate a different company’s interface and migrate their images, contacts, messages, etc. The reality is that as humans, we’re (in most cases) lazy animals, and a dominant majority of people will follow the path of least resistance. Thus, due to the incentives, they stay inside Apple’s walls. Over time, the walls begin to look more like a cage.

In the same way that these software giants create walled gardens and work to keep us inside them, so too do governments and central banks with political fiat monetary systems. Central banks issue money, and the government insists this money be accepted. The fiat system is a classic example of a walled garden. The difference is that outside the walls of the fiat garden of governments and their central banks there are armed soldiers.

Software giants — while they do everything to incentivize you to stay inside their garden and prey on all your vulnerabilities to make it as unattractive to leave as possible — cannot stop you, and if you exercise your agency, you can leave and never return. Not so with the fiat walled garden. If you try to leave and venture off to explore outside the walls or even to explore a different fiat walled garden, they want to know where you have been, the reasons for leaving and every possible detail about your interactions while you were gone. To the fiat masters, it is their business. You are not simply free to explore.

The fiat standard is a walled garden, and unlike software companies it is one you are kept within by decree. By force. Outside of this garden is the open, permissionless, abundant environment of bitcoin. The fiat masters are counting on the height of the walls, and men with guns on the other side being able to perturb you from scaling the walls and exploring the vast abundant land outside. What they weren’t counting on however, was the invisible force of bitcoin being able to penetrate and then dissolve these walls, and help humanity flourish both inside the garden and outside of it. This invisible force is everywhere and it is nowhere, and it is the key to an abundant future. With bitcoin there are no walls. No borders. The very notion of a walled garden ceases to be possible. Or conversely, it is the ultimate garden in which no walls exist.

This is a guest post by Andrew Keir. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Songsheet: Fiat Politics Suck

By Jimmy Song
Opinion
The Fiat Standard as ruined family, relationships love and sex as this raincloud making people sad shows us that money is bad.
Culture

How The Fiat Standard Has Impacted Relationships, Sex And Family — And How Bitcoin Can Fix It

By Paloma De la Hoz
Opinion
Choosing Bitcoin is a way to opt out of the inflationary fiat institutional system top photo.
Culture

The Weaponization Of Money And Financial Rails Must End

By Beautyon
Opinion
Real estate and homes are a fiat idea, as Bitcoin stands to rectify housing for the family top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Songsheet: The Fiat Reality Of Real Estate

By Jimmy Song
Opinion
Bitcoin aliens are going to take over the world as we orange pill the entire earth top photo.
Culture

The Future On A Bitcoin Standard — Bitcoin Is Not Democratic Part Four

By Aleksandar Svetski
Opinion
Bitcoin Core and Lightning Network nodes are integral to the network top photo.
Culture

Is The Lightning Network Centralized?

By Shawn Amick
Opinion
Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future top photo.
Culture

Replacing The U.S Dollar With Bitcoin: Dismantling Fiat Architecture

By Shawn Amick
Feature
NFTs Bitcoin and Art
Culture

Bitcoin Songsheet: How Fiat Debased Art

By Jimmy Song
Opinion
Fiat science and theory is a form of academic scams much like alt coins, whereas bitcoin is pure proof of work top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Songsheet: How Science Became A Fiat Hype Machine

By Jimmy Song
Opinion
Op Ed: Why We Can All Feel Thankful for Bitcoin
Culture

Fiat Marriage — How High Time-Preference Led To The Breakdown Of The Family

By Jimmy Song
Opinion
This is a brain on fiat - fiat money scrambles your brain like drugs, while bitcoin is a wholesome complete brain top photo.
Culture

“Fiat” Mindsets In A Bitcoin World — Just Trust Me

By Heidi Porter
Opinion
Satoshi Nakamoto, pseudonymous founder of Bitcoin and its Genesis Block, is often depicting with a Guy Fawkes mask top photo.
Culture

How Replacing Reality With Fiat Falsehoods Destroys Meaning

By Jimmy Song
Opinion
Thinking about bitcoin as a philosophy, culture and idea is something that everyone should do top photo.
Culture

Fiat Knowledge: Only Bitcoin Creates A Culture That Rewards Verification

By Jimmy Song
Opinion
NVK, creator of bitcointreasuries.org, sees corporate bitcoin allocation as not just a good thing for these companies. It benefits every Bitcoiner.
Culture

Bitcoin Songsheet: A Nation Of Rent Seekers

By Jimmy Song
Opinion
Bitcoin mining is a global movement to capture energy and electricity and use it well top photo.
Culture

The Energy System Benefits From Bitcoin Mining

By Alex Mann
Opinion