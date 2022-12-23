Skip to main content
Recounting Ethiopia’s Bitcoin Developments In 2022
Recounting Ethiopia’s Bitcoin Developments In 2022

Reviewing select developments emerging from Ethiopia this past year makes it clear that the stage is set for Bitcoin.

This is an opinion editorial by Kal Kassa, an Ethiopian Bitcoiner.

2022 was an exciting year for the global Bitcoin community, and particularly African Bitcoiners. With a large population that is much younger than many other continents, the 54 countries of Africa are increasingly primed for Bitcoin with a growing arsenal of educators, advocates and developers.

As we look toward the future of what is possible with sovereign money, especially in the areas of the world that can benefit most, it’s helpful to review some of the news and highlights to come out of Ethiopia, a country that could emerge as one of the leaders in Bitcoin adoption and innovation in the year to come.

First Quarter

  • Bitcoin Magazine published “Suppressed by World Superpowers, Ethiopia Should Turn To Bitcoin” by Project Mano as inflation numbers for the nation came in at 35.1% and 41.6% for food inflation.
  • Yilak Kidane ran a full Bitcoin node using a Raspberry Pi 4 and live streamed the process from Addis Ababa.
  • Dr. Abiy Ahmed, the prime minister of Ethiopia, encouraged the country's institutional bankers to research innovative technologies “like cryptocurrencies.” These comments were made at an inaugural celebration for the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia at its headquarters building.
  • Ethiopians inaugurated a massive hydroelectric project, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), as the first turbines began producing energy on a project expected to harness 6,450 megawatts of energy.
  • An introductory class titled “Bitcoin 101” was held in Addis Ababa as an effort to increase education and adoption. These classes were inspired by books from Bitcoin-focused authors like Jimmy Song, Andreas Antonopoulos and Saifedean Ammous.

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Going into 2023, I am full of optimism. Bitcoin is indeed a powerful tool unlike any money the world has seen. And as with any powerful tool, great care and responsibility should be taken. Stay humble, stack sats and have a beautiful new year!

This is a guest post by Kal Kassa. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

