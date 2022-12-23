Skip to main content
The Bank Of Japan Blinks And Markets Tremble
Bitcoin Magazine Pro

The Bank Of Japan Blinks And Markets Tremble

The Bank of Japan sent tremors through capital markets as it announced a rate target increase for yield curve control, sending global bond yields soaring.

The Bank of Japan sent tremors through capital markets as it announced a rate target increase for yield curve control, sending global bond yields soaring.

Bitcoin Magazine Pro Banner
BM PRO Free Trial 30 day

On the evening of December 19, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced it had increased its cap on 10-year bond yields from 0.25% to 0.5%, while keeping short- and long-term interest rates unchanged.

Link to embedded tweet.

The cap at the 0.25% level had been suppressing global bond markets with the use of an unlimited money printer for Japanese debt. This in turn caused a significant deterioration of the yen against the dollar, while the BOJ used its immense pile of Treasurys to occasionally defend the currency against speculators.

Link to embedded tweet.

The Bank of Japan sent tremors through capital markets as it announced a rate target increase for yield curve control, sending global bond yields soaring.

While absolutely massive in its change for market dynamics, the move still leaves the BOJ far below its peers in terms of policy rate, which is mainly due to the demographics of Japan and its debt-to-GDP statistics. 

The Bank of Japan sent tremors through capital markets as it announced a rate target increase for yield curve control, sending global bond yields soaring.

This yield-cap increase, which was unexpected by economists, caused an immediate jump in the yen and a slide in global government bonds, sending shockwaves through global financial markets. It also led to a surge in Japanese bank stocks, as investors anticipated improved earnings for financial institutions.

The Bank of Japan sent tremors through capital markets as it announced a rate target increase for yield curve control, sending global bond yields soaring.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda laughing as he hikes rates for the world. 

The Bank of Japan sent tremors through capital markets as it announced a rate target increase for yield curve control, sending global bond yields soaring.
The Bank of Japan sent tremors through capital markets as it announced a rate target increase for yield curve control, sending global bond yields soaring.

As the BOJ tightens policy, Japanese debt becomes relatively more attractive and the yen appreciates. This causes rates to tighten in U.S. markets, but causes the dollar to weaken relative to foreign exchange markets.

As bond yields remain at elevated levels far above recent years, asset valuations based on discounted cash flows fall. While many market participants are waiting for the return of 2021-like conditions for various financial markets, understanding how the change in debt markets affects all other liquid markets and relative valuations is key.

A historic interest expense shock is occurring in tandem with the largest absolute drawdown in asset prices ever. We expect the turbulence only picks up from here.

While the bitcoin market has had a massive deleveraging of its own already, the “pain trade” (as many think of it) could simply be an extended period of sideways consolidation as the legacy market dominos start to fall at an increasing frequency.

We expect the next secular bull market to be spurred by accommodative monetary policy responses to the conditions that are developing now. Global financial market liquidity conditions, credit worthiness and asset price valuations likely fall further from here — until the fiat monetary overlords decide to start debasing. For better or worse, this is the name of the game on the fiat monetary standard.

Link to embedded tweet.

We are firmly in step three. Steady lads. 

Like this content? Subscribe now to receive PRO articles directly in your inbox.

Bitcoin Magazine Pro Subscribe Button

Relevant Past Articles:

Does bitcoin mining or the price of ASIC mining rigs influence the bitcoin price? Or does this roller coaster go in the other direction top photo?
Markets

The Bitcoiner’s Guide To Yield Curve Control And The Fiat End Game

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future top photo.
Markets

Bond Market Meltdown: Where Are The Buyers For Government Debt?

By Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin Fixes This
Markets

Bitcoin Fixes The Economic Hurricane Happening Around The World

By Ansel Lindner
Podcast
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives top photo.
Markets

Fears Of Further Contagion In The Bitcoin Market

By Dylan LeClair
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Charts and analysis can help predict where the bitcoin price is headed using technical indicators top photo.
Markets

Is A Bear Market In Equities Unfolding?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future top photo.
Markets

The Liquidity Tide Pulls Back: A Reversal In Rising Yields

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Describing the complex world of bonds with two distinct voices to set the stage for explaining why bitcoin is critical portfolio insurance top photo.
Markets

Bonds Are Down 30% From All-Time Highs

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Dollar bill, $100, burning
Markets

Why The Treasury Market Signals Trouble

By Dylan LeClair
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Miners can get steamrolled by the state through regulation and law but no one can stop bitcoin top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Faces The Liquidity Steamroller Of Global Markets

By Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
After experiencing back-to-back Category 5 hurricanes, one Bitcoiner recognized the clearest way to prepare for an uncertain monetary future.
Markets

As Bitcoin Price Rally Breaks, What Can The Perpetual Futures Market Tell Us?

By Dylan LeClair and Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bears and bear markets are down trends in the bitcoin price that leave us with lower prices top photo.
Markets

Inflationary Bear Market Spells Trouble For Investors

By Dylan LeClair and Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin is literally the only thing separating us from climate catastrophe that kills the environment, war and violence top photo.
Markets

Energy, Currency And Deglobalization Warning Signs

By Dylan LeClair
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Describing the complex world of bonds with two distinct voices to set the stage for explaining why bitcoin is critical portfolio insurance top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Portfolio Insurance: Introductions, Basics And Bond Math

By Greg Foss And Jason Sansone
Feature
Bears and bear markets are down trends in the bitcoin price that leave us with lower prices top photo.
Markets

Risk Reverses As The Dollar Strengthens. The Bitcoin Price May Suffer

By Dylan LeClair
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
As Evergrande collapses, China is close to becoming a high-yield borrower. In this debt spiral, bitcoin is the best hedge for investors top photo.
Markets

Brewing Emerging Market Debt Crises

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro