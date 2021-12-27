Virtual Bitcoin Event Keyfest To Be Held In January

Casa, a Bitcoin security company, will host a virtual festival celebrating the past, present, and future of personal keys. On January 5-7, Keyfest 2022 will gather prominent Bitcoiners to discuss wallet security, financial sovereignty, privacy, and what makes it all possible – private keys.

“We created Keyfest 2021 to celebrate private keys and to educate the Bitcoin community on the potential and practical applications of this burgeoning technology,” Casa said in a statement.

The festival will hone into what makes Bitcoin unique – the capacity to enjoy digital sovereignty – which stands in stark contrast to the way the traditional financial system works. While banks and corporations often hold customers’ assets in custody, irrespective of their nature, Bitcoin enables individuals to reclaim ownership over their property through a peer-to-peer network based on cryptography.

“The breakthrough behind Bitcoin goes beyond the asset, the network, and the meme. It’s our first glimpse into the age of digital sovereignty – a future you can truly own. And that freedom begins with private keys,” Casa said.

Keyfest 2022 will focus on one specific topic on each of the three days. January 5 will feature a conversation about the future of private keys; day two will develop around the topic of digital privacy; the last day will hone into personal sovereignty. The festival will feature fireside chats, interactive workshops, and exclusive access for Casa Premium clients.

Speakers include Jameson Lopp, co-founder and CTO of Casa; Odell, a Bitcoin, privacy, and open-source advocate; Lamar Wilson, co-founder of Black Bitcoin Billionaires; Matt Hill, co-founder and CEO of Start 9; and Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did podcast.

The virtual event is free to attend and anyone can register on Keyfest’s page on Hopin.

Bitcoin Magazine is a proud sponsor of Keyfest 2022 and will host a booth at the event.