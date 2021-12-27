Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Virtual Bitcoin Event Keyfest To Be Held In January
Publish date:

Virtual Bitcoin Event Keyfest To Be Held In January

Keyfest 2022 will feature conversations and workshops about the future of Bitcoin private keys, privacy, and sovereignty.
Author:

Keyfest 2022 will feature conversations and workshops about the future of Bitcoin private keys, privacy, and sovereignty.

Casa, a Bitcoin security company, will host a virtual festival celebrating the past, present, and future of personal keys. On January 5-7, Keyfest 2022 will gather prominent Bitcoiners to discuss wallet security, financial sovereignty, privacy, and what makes it all possible – private keys.

“We created Keyfest 2021 to celebrate private keys and to educate the Bitcoin community on the potential and practical applications of this burgeoning technology,” Casa said in a statement.

The festival will hone into what makes Bitcoin unique – the capacity to enjoy digital sovereignty – which stands in stark contrast to the way the traditional financial system works. While banks and corporations often hold customers’ assets in custody, irrespective of their nature, Bitcoin enables individuals to reclaim ownership over their property through a peer-to-peer network based on cryptography.

“The breakthrough behind Bitcoin goes beyond the asset, the network, and the meme. It’s our first glimpse into the age of digital sovereignty – a future you can truly own. And that freedom begins with private keys,” Casa said.

Keyfest 2022 will focus on one specific topic on each of the three days. January 5 will feature a conversation about the future of private keys; day two will develop around the topic of digital privacy; the last day will hone into personal sovereignty. The festival will feature fireside chats, interactive workshops, and exclusive access for Casa Premium clients.

Speakers include Jameson Lopp, co-founder and CTO of Casa; Odell, a Bitcoin, privacy, and open-source advocate; Lamar Wilson, co-founder of Black Bitcoin Billionaires; Matt Hill, co-founder and CEO of Start 9; and Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did podcast.

The virtual event is free to attend and anyone can register on Keyfest’s page on Hopin.

Bitcoin Magazine is a proud sponsor of Keyfest 2022 and will host a booth at the event.

Bitcoin 2022, to be held in Miami from April 6 to April 9, is looking for volunteers to take a hands-on role in building the biggest event in Bitcoin history.
Sponsored Story

Bitcoin 2022 And Sound Money Fest Invite Volunteers To Build The Biggest Event In Bitcoin History

6 hours ago
211024 - morgan harper portsmouth - 009
Business

U.S. Senate Candidate: Bitcoin Can Bring Power Back To The People

Dec 14, 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wants cryptocurrencies to be regulated under existing rules for electronic transactions.
Business

Nonprofit Sats Center Launches To Educate U.S. Regulators On Bitcoin

Dec 9, 2021
Op-ed - Regulation of Bitcoins in Germany: First comprehensive statement on Bitcoins by German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin)
Business

German Savings Bank To Offer Bitcoin Trading: Report

Dec 13, 2021
7e414dc9f2ad2f2d5040c94b7ee3c854.jfif
Business

Australia's Largest Bank To Integrate Bitcoin Services In App

Nov 2, 2021
- Coinbase Issues Request for Bitcoin Micropayment Services
Business

Bitcoin Support, a New Service To Help Users Self-Custody BTC

Dec 20, 2021
The thought of Bitcoin as an idea, culture, philosophy and social phenomenon is interesting.
Business

The Largest Credit Union In Idaho Now Offers Bitcoin Buying And Selling

Dec 15, 2021
Investing - Gemini Exchange Announces Full Adoption of the SegWit Protocol
Business

Colombia’s Biggest Bank To Offer Bitcoin Trading

Dec 6, 2021
robinhood-app-arrows
Business

Robinhood To Add Bitcoin Gifting Feature: Report

Dec 13, 2021
E9gw14eWEAU39PN.jfif
Business

Bitcoin Card Embily Joins Visa’s Fast Track Program

Dec 6, 2021
Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Business

Fidelity To Offer Bitcoin-Backed Loans Through Nexo

Dec 7, 2021
Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

OneRepublic Becomes First Major US Artist To Be Paid In Bitcoin For Show

Nov 24, 2021
Wyoming’s Cynthia Lummis is the most outspoken Bitcoin advocate ever elected to the Senate and she’s on a mission to ensure that the technology is protected.
Business

Senator Lummis To Propose New Bitcoin Bill Next Year

Dec 23, 2021
tg4rf3e2d
Business

Dr Pepper, Mark Cuban To Grant $23,000 In Bitcoin To College Student

Nov 19, 2021
Bitcoin miners and mining is an activity that involves the use of ASICs and using electricity.
Business

Foundry Launches U.S. Marketplace To Match Buyers And Sellers Of Bitcoin Miners

Dec 8, 2021