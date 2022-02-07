Skip to main content
Canadian Trucker Protest Bypasses Fundraising Restrictions With Bitcoin
News

Canadian Trucker Protest Bypasses Fundraising Restrictions With Bitcoin

The Freedom Convoy has embraced bitcoin donations after GoFundMe shut down its initial fundraising campaign.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Freedom Convoy has embraced bitcoin donations after GoFundMe shut down its initial fundraising campaign.

Freedom Convoy, a cohort of Canadian truckers protesting for the end of COVID-related mandates in the country and the restoration of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedom, had received C$10 million ($7.8 million) in donations until its fundraising platform, GoFundMe, froze their funds on Friday alleging violations of its terms of service.

“GoFundMe supports peaceful protests and we believe that was the intention of the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser when it was first created,” GoFundMe said in a Friday statement. “We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previous peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity.”

“This fundraiser is now in violation of our Terms of Service (Term 8, which prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment) and has been removed from the platform,” the platform said.

In this statement, GoFundMe also said donors who wanted a refund had to submit a request until February 19; otherwise, the money would be sent to other “credible and established charities.” After a huge backlash, however, the platform issued an updated statement on Saturday saying that all donations would be automatically refunded to donors.

Despite this being a positive change for those expecting refunds after GoFundMe’s abrupt removal, the furnishing of automatic refunds was likely the expectation of many, without the need for such an update..

The changes instituted by GoFundMe demonstrate how traditional payment rails can be politicized and stopped at will, most often sidelining movements that defy the status quo of their jurisdiction by cutting off access to donation avenues altogether.

For instance, a similar series of events took place in Nigeria in 2020, when the Feminist Coalition, a Nigerian advocacy group formed earlier that year focused on advancing and protecting women’s rights in the country, saw donations meant to help the country’s #EndSARS movement stopped by centralized fundraising platforms. Without a funding source, the movement would sooner or later come to an end; however, the Nigerian group found a sovereign lifeline in bitcoin – something the Canadian truckers have now found as well.

At the time of writing, the Freedom Convoy has raised over 8.80 BTC through its bitcoin donations page. Although the page was set up a couple of days before GoFundMe shut down its fundraising, the lifeline came in handy to quickly supercharge the convoy’s efforts in vouching for a wide range of individual freedoms that the truckers claim the Canadian government took away from them.

Those interested in supporting the truckers’ protest can gift BTC through the Freedom Convoy’s new donations page, which accepts bitcoin donations on-chain and on the Lightning Network.

Books and culture are important to bitcoin and the way we educate people on bitcoin.
El Salvador

Bitcoin Educational Center Launches in El Salvador

Feb 2, 2022
News
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity.
Business

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation To Accept Bitcoin Donations

Oct 5, 2021
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Markets

Solo Bitcoin Miner With Only 120 TH Finds Valid Block

Jan 11, 2022
News
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Business

Human Trafficking Institute To Accept Bitcoin Donations

Nov 16, 2021
Dark web - Canadian Drug Dealer Ordered to Forfeit $1.4 Million in Bitcoin
Culture

Canadian Drug Dealer Ordered to Forfeit $1.4 Million in Bitcoin

Apr 5, 2019
Adoption & community - International Bitcoiners Pitch In on Notre-Dame Restoration Effort
Culture

International Bitcoiners Pitch In on Notre-Dame Restoration Effort

Apr 16, 2019
Bitcoin mining is an industry that secures the network and yields newly-created bitcoin for miners.
Markets

Solo Bitcoin Miner With Only 116 TH Takes $265K Block Reward

Jan 13, 2022
News
Bitcoin donations and grants involve one group gifting another with BTC to support their work.
Business

Canadian Basketball League To Pay Players In Bitcoin

Jun 21, 2021
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Business

Bitcoin Version Of ‘Giving Tuesday’ Returns With 10 Times As Many Nonprofits

Nov 30, 2021
Review - Kraken: An Overview of One of Europe's Top Bitcoin Exchanges
Business

Customers Can Now Verify Kraken’s Bitcoin Reserves

Feb 3, 2022
News
NFTs Bitcoin and Art
Business

Bitcoin Art Collection Launched To Support Aarika Rhodes’ Campaign

Feb 4, 2022
News
From IRS code to state regulations, paying your employees in bitcoin can be “fraught with peril” in the United States. Here’s why.
Business

Get Paid in Bitcoin With NYDIG’s Bitcoin Savings Plan

Feb 1, 2022
News
Op-ed - Orlando School Gives Students bitcoins
Business

San Diego State University Accepting Bitcoin Donations

Jan 14, 2022
News
f747257b-a48c-4374-9c2d-6343ca26be59-bur1ttab_08-09-2019_daily_1_a006__2019_08_08_img_usp_mma_ufc_193_hunt_1_1_qfp3bdfh_l1403702654_img_usp_mma_ufc_193_hunt_1_1_qfp3bdfh
Culture

Joe Rogan: I Have A Lot Of Hope For Bitcoin

Jan 10, 2022
News
Report: Bitcoin Negatively Correlated With Traditional Markets
Markets

First Mideast Bitcoin Fund Lists On Nasdaq Dubai Exchange

Jun 23, 2021