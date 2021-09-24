Join the Bitcoin TikTok Army And Save Gen Z

Bitcoin Magazine invites you to join the crusade for bitcoin education on TikTok.

Sorry, Bitcoin Twitter — Gen Z is currently being onboarded to “crypto,” and no, they aren’t liking or sharing your hot-take tweets.

You can run the numbers yourself. Over half of Gen Z investors are now on TikTok, and it’s estimated that the social media platform will have more than 37 million users by 2022.

What does that mean? The “moonbois” are out in full force in ways that are more cringe than we can possibly summarize in this article.

Here’s a golden selection of examples:

To save the next generation from drunk gambling on doge — or any other animal meme-based coin that will inevitably emerge — we must work together to teach them about sound money principles and why bitcoin only.

We get it, it’s awkward. You don’t like filming yourself. You use these emojis – 😂🤣 – and aren’t sure why you shouldn’t. But you understand Bitcoin, and that’s a start.

At Bitcoin Magazine, we believe this makes TikTok a crucial battleground for the next wave of adoption in the months and years ahead. We can’t let shitcoiners and Modern Monetary Theory advocates run rampant on the platform.

How You Can Help

We’re looking to work with Bitcoiners who can create original sketches, parodies of popular TikToks and talk engagingly about Bitcoin basics. We want to hook viewers in the first few seconds, then educate them on the fundamentals of Bitcoin.

We’ve already made the leap ourselves – you can check out our account, helmed by our own Sarah Satoshi, to see what we’ve started. But we know this work isn’t enough.

That’s why we want to create a community where we can share best practices. Whether that’s stitching together videos, live-reacting to videos or responding to comments with videos.

To join our community:

Join our Bitcoin TikTok Telegram group!

There, we’ll share tips and best practices and give feedback on your posts.

Whether you’re a Bitcoin influencer that wants to expand your audience or a pleb that wants to step up and share your knowledge, here’s our starting advice:

General tips:

Using the “greenscreen” feature is an easy way to set a certain graphic as your background so that your audience has additional context and something to look at

Do not hold your phone below your chin when you film

Cut your clips so that there are no “white spaces” in between them — kids have short attention spans and will click off if you speak too slowly

Use a popular (fitting) song and turn the volume down

Turn on captions or write them out yourself (rule of thumb: never have a clip of you just talking; there must be words or stickers on the screen)

For stitches, you integrate a section of their video, then respond to it. Here’s an example:

Example here.

For duets, you can live-react to a video like this:

Example here.

Another way to respond to people is by responding to comments with a video. Here is an example:

Example here.

We hope to see you on TikTok!