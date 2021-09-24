September 25, 2021
Join the Bitcoin TikTok Army And Save Gen Z

Join the Bitcoin TikTok Army And Save Gen Z

Bitcoin Magazine invites you to join the crusade for bitcoin education on TikTok.
Author:
Publish date:
Bitcoin Magazine invites you to join the crusade for bitcoin education on TikTok.

Sorry, Bitcoin Twitter — Gen Z is currently being onboarded to “crypto,” and no, they aren’t liking or sharing your hot-take tweets.

You can run the numbers yourself. Over half of Gen Z investors are now on TikTok, and it’s estimated that the social media platform will have more than 37 million users by 2022.

What does that mean? The “moonbois” are out in full force in ways that are more cringe than we can possibly summarize in this article.

Here’s a golden selection of examples:

To save the next generation from drunk gambling on doge — or any other animal meme-based coin that will inevitably emerge — we must work together to teach them about sound money principles and why bitcoin only.

We get it, it’s awkward. You don’t like filming yourself. You use these emojis – 😂🤣 – and aren’t sure why you shouldn’t. But you understand Bitcoin, and that’s a start.

At Bitcoin Magazine, we believe this makes TikTok a crucial battleground for the next wave of adoption in the months and years ahead. We can’t let shitcoiners and Modern Monetary Theory advocates run rampant on the platform.

How You Can Help

We’re looking to work with Bitcoiners who can create original sketches, parodies of popular TikToks and talk engagingly about Bitcoin basics. We want to hook viewers in the first few seconds, then educate them on the fundamentals of Bitcoin.

We’ve already made the leap ourselves – you can check out our account, helmed by our own Sarah Satoshi, to see what we’ve started. But we know this work isn’t enough.

That’s why we want to create a community where we can share best practices. Whether that’s stitching together videos, live-reacting to videos or responding to comments with videos.

To join our community:

Join our Bitcoin TikTok Telegram group! 

There, we’ll share tips and best practices and give feedback on your posts.

Whether you’re a Bitcoin influencer that wants to expand your audience or a pleb that wants to step up and share your knowledge, here’s our starting advice:

General tips:

  • Using the “greenscreen” feature is an easy way to set a certain graphic as your background so that your audience has additional context and something to look at
  • Do not hold your phone below your chin when you film
  • Cut your clips so that there are no “white spaces” in between them — kids have short attention spans and will click off if you speak too slowly
  • Use a popular (fitting) song and turn the volume down
  • Turn on captions or write them out yourself (rule of thumb: never have a clip of you just talking; there must be words or stickers on the screen)

For stitches, you integrate a section of their video, then respond to it. Here’s an example:

Example here.

For duets, you can live-react to a video like this:

Example here.

Another way to respond to people is by responding to comments with a video. Here is an example:

Example here.

We hope to see you on TikTok!

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Winning Hearts And Minds For Bitcoin

Jan 28, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Teaching Bitcoin With @AnilSaidSo

Feb 2, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Surfing The Bitcoin Wave With Bethany Hamilton And Adam Dirks

Jun 3, 2021
Orange pills or "orange piling" are terms used for onboarding others into a Bitcoin standard.
Culture

Why I Bought Bitcoin As A Gen Z

Jun 21, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Bitcoin, Lightning And Podcasting 2.0

Feb 23, 2021
Bitcoin will destroy tyrannical order and replace it, not with blind chaos and confusion, but with an incorruptible foundation.
Culture

Bitcoin, Chaos And Order

May 27, 2021
Back to school for an educational year of learning about bitcoin.
Guides

Back To School With Bitcoin: How To Teach Your Kids About Bitcoin

Aug 3, 2021
The first chapter of Jordan Peterson’s “12 Rules For Life” relates to Bitcoin socially, evolutionarily, economically and psychologically.
Culture

Bitcoin, Hierarchy And Territory

May 14, 2021
We’ve compiled our list of the most influential projects and companies in what was a historically productive year for Bitcoin.
Culture

The 21 Most Influential Bitcoin Projects And Companies Of 2020

Dec 8, 2020
Report Highlights Merits of Bitcoin Investment Among Global Uncertainty
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2021 Fireside: Michael Saylor And Max Keiser

Jun 5, 2021
Adoption & community - It’s A Wonderful Life for Bitcoin Evangelist as Community Expresses Its Gratitude
Culture

It’s A Wonderful Life for Bitcoin Evangelist as Community Expresses Its Gratitude

Dec 7, 2017
Adoption & community - Andrew Fleming
Business

Andrew Fleming, Former Dow Jones Executive, Joins BTC Inc as Head of Media

Nov 6, 2018
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Escaping The Cloud With Bitcoin Sign Guy

Apr 13, 2021
big round
Culture

Bitcoin And Existential Risk

Sep 5, 2021
Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Culture

Why Bitcoin Can Save Us From Inflation

Aug 6, 2021