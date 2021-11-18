Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
ZEBEDEE, Viker Partner To Bring Bitcoin Rewards To Mobile Games
Publish date:

ZEBEDEE, Viker Partner To Bring Bitcoin Rewards To Mobile Games

The partnership has already yielded three Android and iOS games: Wheel of Trivia, Wheel of Crypto, and Balls King.
Author:

The partnership has already yielded three Android and iOS games: Wheel of Trivia, Wheel of Crypto, and Balls King.

  • ZEBEDEE partners with gaming studio Viker to bring bitcoin rewards to Android and iOS mobile games.
  • Wheel of Trivia, Wheel of Crypto, and Balls King are already live on both platforms.
  • The partnership is expected to yield two more games before the end of the year.

ZEBEDEE, a fintech company focused on enabling Bitcoin services for the gaming industry, has partnered with gaming studio Viker to bring play-to-earn bitcoin gaming to mobile users worldwide, according to a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

“We’re making games more fun and exciting with rewards that have real value,” said Simon Cowell, CEO of ZEBEDEE. “At this part of our journey, Viker is the perfect partner, because they create accessible games that anyone can understand, love and now earn Bitcoin with.”

Viker has already launched three mobile Bitcoin games that leverage ZEBEDEE’s payments technology over Lightning, including Wheel of Trivia, Wheel of Crypto, and Balls King. The games are available for Android and iOS devices and allow gamers to play and earn real BTC, which they can withdraw to their self-custody wallet of choice. The partnership is set to yield two more Bitcoin-powered games before the end of the year.

With the integration of ZEBEDEE’s Bitcoin rails, Viker’s return on advertising spend (ROAS) has increased by over 40% and improved core retention metrics, including session length, playtime, and churn rate.

ZEBEDEE’s business model focuses on reintroducing true value transfer into gaming. Historically, gaming included the concept of “skin in the game” to increase engagement, but that reality has dissolved as the industry shifted to the digital realm.

“There is a strong historical precedent to argue that value transfer has always been an integral part of what makes games fun to play,” ZEBEDEE co-founder Christian Moss wrote. “But, whereas games have evolved into the digital age, the medium of value transfer between players has not. This leaves an enormous hole in the modern gaming experience.”

But Bitcoin and the Lightning Network now allow games to enjoy a global, interoperable currency that brings back actual monetary value to gaming. By leveraging this technology stack, ZEBEDEE has seen a sustained 30% increase month-over-month of new users and transactions on their platform, and the three mobile games already launched by Viker have quickly gained traction, according to the release.

Untitled
Culture

Bitcoin’s Killer Application: “Skin In The Game”

Jan 5, 2021
With the potential of the Lightning Network and the growth of bitcoin rewards programs, the age of bitcoin-powered discounts may be here.
Business

Fintech Firm Upgrade Launches 1.5% Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card

Jul 21, 2021
Op-ed - NeuCoin Launches a New Digital Currency for Online and Mobile Gaming
Business

NeuCoin Launches a New Digital Currency for Online and Mobile Gaming

Sep 28, 2015
Fold, a sats-back app that leverages the Lightning Network, is now available for anyone to use, with new merchants added just in time for Black Friday.
Business

Leading Bitcoin Rewards App Fold To Go Full Lightning In 2022

Sep 1, 2021
Satoshi’s Games is here to integrate the Lightning Network into a multi-billion dollar industry.
Business

Playing on Layer 2: Satoshi’s Games Brings Lightning to the Next Level

Jul 8, 2019
bitcoin in gaming research article custom art
Culture

Bitcoin In Gaming

Jun 23, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Video: Lightning Network And Gaming With MintGox

Dec 3, 2020
Payments - Coinbase Introduces Debit Card Linked to Cryptocurrency Balances for U.K. Customers
Business

Coinbase Card Users Can Now Make Bitcoin Payments And Reap Rewards With Apple Pay

Jun 1, 2021
LocalBitcoins
Business

Bitcoin Exchange LocalBitcoins Launches iOS App

Nov 12, 2021
Startups - Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell's X2 Games Acquired by Global Blockchain
Business

Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell's X2 Games Acquired by Global Blockchain

Oct 15, 2018
Regulation - New Cryptocurrency-Based ETP Arrives in Switzerland
Business

Worldline, Bitcoin Suisse Partner To Enable Merchants To Accept Bitcoin In Switzerland

Aug 19, 2021
Bitcoin100 bitcoin donations bitcoin adoption
Business

Quontic Launches First Bitcoin Rewards Checking Account

Dec 15, 2020
Fold’s new app allows users to spend fiat via a credit debit card and earn bitcoin back on purchases with select retailers.
Culture

The Incentives Of Bitcoin Rewards Rise With The Price

Apr 29, 2021
Op-ed - XAPO Partners with Online Gaming Company CEVO; Holds $21
Business

XAPO Partners with Online Gaming Company CEVO; Holds $21,000 Giveaway

Apr 10, 2015
The U.S. government has filed a lawsuit against whistleblower Edward Snowden for violating secrecy agreements in his memoir and speaking engagements.
Markets

Edward Snowden: Global Bitcoin Game Theory To Begin Playing Out

Sep 8, 2021