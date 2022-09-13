Skip to main content
Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits New Highs As Price Stays Flat — What It Means For Miners
Feature

Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits New Highs As Price Stays Flat — What It Means For Miners

Rising energy costs, a new hash rate ATH and flat bitcoin prices pose challenges to some miners as margins get squeezed.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Rising energy costs, a new hash rate ATH and flat bitcoin prices pose challenges to some miners as margins get squeezed.

Bitcoin’s total hash rate has hit a new all-time high, according to Coin Metrics data, only weeks after the end of a two-month capitulation period for the industry.

Against a more challenging environment, miners are put to the test as to whether they can maintain profitability. Balance sheets are falling under stress as price remains mostly flat while hash rate and mining difficulty keep increasing.

A broad miner capitulation started in the beginning of the summer as the bitcoin price took a deep plunge, erasing all gains made in the previous year. Pressured, most public miners who had previously committed to holding their BTC began selling their daily mined bitcoin to cover operating costs amid diminishing margins. Later, some would also start selling the BTC they had put in cold storage.

Bitcoin mining is a self-regulated market where players aim to find the cheapest energy sources and most favorable jurisdictions available around the globe in an effort to shrink costs and maximize profits. As more players join the market, it becomes more difficult to mine bitcoin. As difficulty increases, miners who were operating on low margins get flushed out of the market. To maintain 10 minutes between blocks on average, the network adjusts the mining difficulty to the downside, making it a bit easier to mine bitcoin and enabling other miners to join the industry.

With hash rate now making new highs, and a bitcoin price struggling to show signs of a sustained recovery, miners are facing a challenging environment.

“The big issue for miners right now I think is that energy costs have gone up while hash rate has gone up and bitcoin prices maintained low,” Fred Thiel, CEO of Nasdaq-listed bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings, told Bitcoin Magazine.

However, according to Thiel, not all players in the industry are hit equally. “Those miners who are well positioned, well capitalized and can operate from a position of strength are going to benefit from this.”

Marathon, Thiel argued, is among them.

“Our models have been built around the fact that we believe that, for the balance of this year, bitcoin is going to grind along kind of where it is now, up and down a bit,” he said. “So, as a company, we plan around [that] scenario.”

When it comes to global hash rate pressuring higher, Thiel claimed Marathon is in a good position as its own growth not only cuts back on the effects of the new ATH but also contributes to that higher reading itself.

“We’re focused on growing our hash rate very significantly, from 3 EH [exahash] to 23 EH by mid next year,” he said. “So we’re actually one of the companies contributing to that growth in hash rate.”

The executive forecasts that hash rate will keep trending higher throughout the year as thousands of ordered but yet-to-be-delivered machines from fellow big industry players get deployed in farms across the globe.

“There were a lot of orders for miners that were publicly disclosed last year and earlier this year, so you just assume people are going to follow through with those deployments.”

The same can’t be said for small players, however.

“I think the people who aren’t following through tend to be the smaller miners, less well-capitalized. They have problem financing the purchase of the miners, or they’re in a position where their energy costs have gone a little upside down,” Thiel added.

Miners enjoyed a prolonged honeymoon with profits in the past two years as a steep bull market ensued for the bitcoin price. Racketing incredible returns in dollar terms on HODLed coins, miners saw their margins balloon as bitcoin touched new highs. That reality prompted many companies to leverage up their business and take on debt to expand operations, a strategy that went south quickly as the bitcoin price started to plunge. Now, with rising hash rate, even more stress is put on these miners.

Geopolitical Tensions For The Industry Heat Up As White House Report Hints At Ban

The new high in Bitcoin’s hash rate comes 18 months after the Chinese government banned bitcoin mining altogether, a move that cut the network’s hash rate in half as local miners turned off their machines and began relocating their operations overseas. As a result, the U.S. share of global Bitcoin hash rate increased sharply as the country posed itself as one of the main destinations for the outcast businesses. Kazakhstan and Russia also welcomed the machines.

However, the U.S., which according to data from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance currently houses about 37% of Bitcoin’s global hash rate, has itself begun to show some signs of hostility toward the industry.

Driven by energy consumption worries, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) published a detailed report last week recommending that the Biden Administration ensure the development of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency at large in the country is accountable to concerns over climate change.

In its over 30 pages, the document, which is the fruit of Biden’s executive order on digital assets from March 2022, argues that while proof-of-work mining can help the energy industry and the climate in some specific areas, its net impact to both is negative. The OSTP went as far as to recommend the administration and Congress to consider limiting or banning the use of proof of work in the U.S. altogether.

One of the positive acknowledgments made by the report relates to the usage of bitcoin mining as a baseload energy demand mechanism.

“You’re providing extra capacity to the grid when it’s needed, and you’re not really a parasitic load on the grid because you’re behind the meter, using energy that would otherwise be wasted,” Thiel told Bitcoin Magazine. “If you position bitcoin mining behind the meter at a renewable site, you are incentivizing more renewable production.”

Thiel also highlighted that, given that it’s midterms election year in the U.S., most of the harsh language in the report might be purely part of political plays.

“There’s a lot of politicking that happens and some of this is positioning by politicians,” he argued. “I personally don’t believe that there will be a wholesale ban on proof of work.”

Though not impossible, it does appear that an eventual ban on PoW is very unlikely in the U.S. given the nature of its government compared to China’s, as well as the extent to which bitcoin mining is integrated into power grids and communities in the country.

However, were such an event come to fruition, the network would still be prepared to withstand such an attack. The same way the network didn’t perish when mining was banned in China –– the country with the highest share of hash rate at the time –– it is well positioned to show a similar outcome in a potential U.S. ban. Notwithstanding, the network might even be able to keep thriving in the U.S. during a ban, which is evidenced by the fact that there are still many machines hashing in China; according to CCAF, the Asian country still houses over 20% of the global Bitcoin hash rate.

Mining - Bitcoin’s Network Hash Rate Has Doubled Since October
Markets

Bitcoin Hash Rate, Mining Difficulty Hit New All-Time Highs

By Namcios
News
The future of energy markets according to bitcoin miners - looking at the horizon of environment and business top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Margins Get Squeezed As Price, Hash Rate Diverge

By Shawn Amick
News
The Bitcoin blockchain ensures transactions are transaction history is immutable top photo.
Business

Has The Bitcoin Hash Rate Gotten Too High?

By Zack Voell
Feature
Mining - Bitcoin’s Network Hash Rate Has Doubled Since October
Markets

Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits New All-time High

By Namcios
Immersion cooling has emerged as a rapidly-evolving technique for increasing bitcoin mining rig efficiency, with many pros, cons and details to consider top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Hash Rate Plummets From All-Time High

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin’s price is sitting well below its record highs and some miners are selling more coins than usual. But should investors be concerned top photo?
Markets

Is The Bitcoin Price Bottom In? Here’s What Hash Ribbons Tell Us

By Namcios
Feature
Bitcoin miners and mining is an activity that involves the use of ASICs and using electricity top photo.
Markets

Publicly-Traded Bitcoin Miners Holdings, Hash Rates Going Up And To The Right

By Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin top photo.
Business

Chinese Crackdown: Bitmain Stops Rig Sales, Exodus Ensues, Hash Rate Declines

By Namcios
China and the Chinese government do not like bitcoin and generally try to ban it top photo.
Business

Why We Can’t Trust Bitcoin Mining Hash Rate Data From China

By Zack Voell
Feature
Bitcoin mining is an industry that secures the network and yields newly-created bitcoin for miners top photo.
Markets

Public Bitcoin Miners Are Increasing Hash Rates, BTC Holdings

By Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin’s hash rate hit an all-time high of 117 EH/s in early 2020. But the reasons why are more nuanced than “the halving.”
Business

Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits All-Time High Behind Price Rise, Private Pools in China

By Colin Harper
Bitcoin miners and mining is an activity that involves the use of ASICs and using electricity top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Is Approaching Hash Rate All-Time Highs

By Marty Bent
Bitcoin miners are producing a higher hashrate than ever as new hardware comes online, and SegWit is keeping pace — counting for 50 percent of total network activity.
Markets

Bitcoin Hash Rate Near Full Recovery From China Ban, Close To New All-Time High

By Namcios
If the bitcoin price drops further, mining may become largely unprofitable. But the Bitcoin hash rate continues to trend upward.
Business

F2Pool Predicts Bitcoin Mining “Shutdown Price” But Hash Rate Steady

By 8btc
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Hash Price Hits Multi-year Lows

By Marty Bent
Marty's Bent