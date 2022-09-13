ZEBEDEE, Slice Launch Browser Extension To Pay Users In Bitcoin For Web Surfing

ZEBEDEE partners with Slice to pay users in bitcoin for surfing the web.

Slice is an advertisement startup company that built an extension which awards points for watching ads.

The points can be redeemed for bitcoin through ZEBEDEE’s app.

Bitcoin-gaming company ZEBEDEE has partnered with Slice, an advertisement technology startup, to pay users in bitcoin when they search the web, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Slice has developed a browser extension which can be plugged into Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Edge or Brave and the extension will provide rewards as the user earns redeemable points, or slices.

"Today, people surfing the web are right to have high standards for receiving value in exchange for their attention, and to claim that value in the form of real money, delivered to them instantly," said Darina Oumanski, co-founder and COO at Slice.

The points are based on advertisements that the user will see periodically in the browser as they surf the web. Web surfers can then cash out their points in the form of bitcoin by linking their extension to ZEBEDEE’s app.

Image via press release

Furthermore, since Slice built the integration using ZEBEDEE’s already existing infrastructure, any payments linked to an account with the gaming company will be near-instant with no fees. This functionality is achieved through ZEBEDEE’s leveraging of the Bitcoin Lightning Network.

"ZEBEDEE is a perfect match for Slice regarding the actual last-mile execution,” said Oumanski.

“It works no matter where you're from and what local currency you use,” Oumanski continued. “Their platform made implementing this functionality extremely easy, and the fact that it runs on Bitcoin makes it instantly accessible worldwide."

The browser extension is live now and only requires the browser extension and a ZEBEDEE account to begin earning some passive, no-fee bitcoin.