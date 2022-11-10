Skip to main content
Bitcoin Hardware Wallet Trezor Enables P2P Trading With Hodl Hodl
News

Bitcoin Hardware Wallet Trezor Enables P2P Trading With Hodl Hodl

Trezor users can now buy and sell non-KYC bitcoin directly from their hardware wallets thanks to an integration with P2P platform Hodl Hodl.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Trezor users can now buy and sell non-KYC bitcoin directly from their hardware wallets thanks to an integration with P2P platform Hodl Hodl.

Users of the popular hardware wallet Trezor can now buy and sell bitcoin with no identity verification procedures directly from their devices, thanks to a new integration with peer-to-peer trading platform Hodl Hodl.

Hodl Hodl leverages multisig, a type of Bitcoin address that shares the control of funds with different users. More specifically, multisig works by requiring multiple signatures to approve the movement of funds.

In Hodl Hodl’s context, multisig ensures the platform doesn’t need to take custody of users’ funds, enabling a true peer-to-peer transaction between buyers and sellers. The buyer, the seller and the platform each hold one key, and two signatures are needed to move funds. Usually, that means only buyer and seller need to sign the Bitcoin transaction after the BTC is paid for, however, Hodl Hodl’s key can act as an arbiter in the event of a dispute.

“Being able to exchange your Bitcoin within the Trezor Suite application right from your hardware wallet is like finding a missing piece of the puzzle,” Max Kei, CEO of Hodl Hodl, said in a statement. “Being a non-custodial platform implies leaving the secure storage of the funds to our users, which, unfortunately, is not always handled perfectly. We highly encourage everyone to be more aware of how you store your funds and the means you use to exchange those.”

Trezor users buying bitcoin from Hodl Hodl will see their newly-acquired BTC land directly into their hardware wallet. The integration is available through Trezor’s companion application, Trezor Suite, and its exchange comparison tool, Invity.

“When consumers buy bitcoin on an exchange, they expose themselves to a level of risk and forfeit privacy,” said Matěj Žák, chief product officer at Trezor. “Integrating with Hodl Hodl gives our users more choice and control around where they feel comfortable in terms of this value-exchange.”

Shamir Backups, developed by Trezor’s SatoshiLabs, lets users split up their hardware wallet backup seeds.
Business

Trezor Enables Dollar-Cost-Average Bitcoin Purchases Through Its Hardware Wallet

By Shawn Amick
News
Let's talk bitcoin - Introducing the Bitcoin Magazine Podcast
Business

P2P Bitcoin Exchanges Still Hodl Hodling On

By Bitcoin Magazine
The peer-to-peer exchange will make extra efforts to help users buy and sell bitcoin in order to improve liquidity.
Business

Hodl Hodl Closes Series B Funding Round

By Namcios
BlueWallet will soon allow users to buy and sell bitcoin P2P via an integration with Hodl Hodl. On-chain and Lightning transactions will be supported.
Technical

BlueWallet to Integrate Bitcoin, Lightning Trading via Hodl Hodl

By Vlad Costea
Hodl Hodl
Technical

Hodl Hodl Enables Mainnet Trading via Lightning Network

By Landon Manning
With the release of the Hodl Hodl exchange API, Venezuelan BTC price discovery platform Yadio and bitcoin wallet BlueWallet now integrate it.
Business

Hodl Hodl Resurfaces With Explanations After Announcing Forced Liquidations, Lacking Communication

By Namcios
Shamir Backups, developed by Trezor’s SatoshiLabs, lets users split up their hardware wallet backup seeds.
Business

Trezor Introduces Direct-To-Self-Custody Bitcoin Buys

By Peter Chawaga
News
Startups - Decentralized Exchange Hodl Hodl Is Launching a Bitcoin-Based Prediction Market
Business

Decentralized Exchange Hodl Hodl Is Launching a Bitcoin-Based Prediction Market

By Landon Manning
Privacy & security - Neutrino: A Privacy-Preserving Light Wallet Protocol
Business

SatoshiLabs Announces Trezor Suite UI Platform At Bitcoin 2021

By Peter Chawaga
Shamir Backups, developed by Trezor’s SatoshiLabs, lets users split up their hardware wallet backup seeds.
Culture

Hardware Wallets Just Got a Bit More Secure With Trezor’s Shamir Backups

By Aaron van Wirdum
With the release of the Hodl Hodl exchange API, Venezuelan BTC price discovery platform Yadio and bitcoin wallet BlueWallet now integrate it.
Markets

Hodl Hodl Launches Exchange API

By Vlad Costea
Startups - We Tested the New TREZOR Cryptocurrency Wallet: This Is What We Found
Business

We Tested the New TREZOR Cryptocurrency Wallet: This Is What We Found

By Giulio Prisco
The peer-to-peer exchange has addressed an issue with Google’s CAPTCHA service that was blocking Chinese bitcoin traders from accessing its website.
Markets

Hodl Hodl Circumvents Block on Chinese Bitcoin Traders

By Jimmy Aki
This hardware bitcoin wallet review tests the simplicity, software, verification, unique features and privacy of the Trezor Model T, Ledger Nano X, KeepKey, BitBox02 and Coldcard Mk3.
Culture

Bitcoin Wallet Reviews: What’s the Best Hardware Wallet on the Market? Part 2

By Vlad Costea
passport_batch2
Business

Foundation Devices Launches New Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

By Namcios
News