Skip to main content
Swiss Luxury Watchmaker TAG Heuer Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment Online
News

Swiss Luxury Watchmaker TAG Heuer Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment Online

Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer is now accepting online bitcoin payments in a partnership with BitPay.

Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer is now accepting online bitcoin payments in a partnership with BitPay.

  • TAG Heuer, a luxury watchmaker from Switzerland, is now accepting bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment online.
  • TAG partnered with BitPay to bring this new functionality to its e-commerce customer base.
  • BitPay allows businesses to accept bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment without dealing with technical hurdles.

TAG Heuer, a Swiss luxury watchmaker, is now accepting bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment online through a partnership with BitPay, according to a press release.

TAG allows customers up to $10,000 per transaction with no minimum spending requirements to use bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

“We have been following cryptocurrency developments very closely ever since Bitcoin first started trading,” said Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG. “As an avant-garde watchmaker with an innovative spirit, we knew TAG Heuer would adopt what promises to be a globally integrated technology in the near future despite the fluctuations — one that will deeply transform our industry and beyond.”

BitPay is a cryptocurrency payment gateway service that allows companies like TAG to integrate cryptocurrencies like bitcoin as a means of payment. BitPay removes the technical burdens for companies to enter the space with automated services.

“We are excited to see global brands such as TAG Heuer investing in the crypto space and seeking the support of BitPay to adapt their digital platforms to the rapid transformation of e-commerce,” SAID Stephen Pair, co-founder and CEO of BitPay. “We look forward to seeing the positive results of this new payment feature both for TAG Heuer customers and the brand and we will continue to support and help implement their vision as the technology and demand evolves.”

When prompted during the checkout process for TAG, customers will simply click “BitPay” and then be redirected to select their preferred currency and wallet (including exchanges), and the exchange rates are guaranteed for 15 minutes.

Once the order has been completed, customers will be returned to TAG’s website for a confirmation from both BitPay and TAG once the transaction has been confirmed on-chain. 

Porsche Towson now accepts bitcoin payments through BitPay
Business

Maryland Porsche Dealer Now Accepts Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
Op-ed - Wineries Growing the Bitcoin Ecosystem: Where Wine Goes So Goes the World
Business

Brazilian Wine Club Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment On Mobile App

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Southeast Asia’s Largest Online Sneaker Marketplace Now Accepts Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMar 15, 2022
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Sling TV to Accept Bitcoin as Payment

By Shawn AmickFeb 22, 2022
News
Payments - Study Predicts Bitcoin Could Become Leading Payment System Within Decade
Business

SFLMaven To Accept Bitcoin As Payment, Add BTC To Balance Sheet

By Shawn AmickApr 21, 2022
News
ab_global-network-scaled copy
Business

Ubersmith Partners With BitPay To Accept Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn AmickApr 12, 2022
News
Gucci launches pilot to accept Bitcoin payments
Business

Gucci To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto In Select U.S. Stores

By Shawn AmickMay 5, 2022
News
Bitcoin is similar to diamonds in that both assets are precious and rare.
Business

Continental Diamond Becomes Minnesota's First Jewelry Store To Accept Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 11, 2022
News
Japan
Business

Used Car Exporter SBI Motor Japan Now Accepts Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 9, 2022
News
- AT&T Now Accepts Bitcoin
Business

AT&T Now Accepts Bitcoin

By Jimmy AkiMay 23, 2019
RCDE Stadium
Business

RCD Espanyol To Become First Spanish Soccer Club To Accept Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 9, 2022
News
A super PAC established for 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, an outspoken proponent of bitcoin, accepts Lightning Network donations.
Business

Croatia’s Largest Retail Chain Now Accepts Bitcoin Payments Online

By NamciosDec 1, 2021
Following new forex restrictions that limit the amount of USD that Argentines can buy, bitcoin is poised to become a go-to haven in Argentina.
Business

Argentina’s Largest Private Bank Now Allows Users To Buy Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 2, 2022
News
Regulation - Russian Real Estate Firm Experiments With Selling a Luxury Mansion for Bitcoin
Business

Dubai Real Estate Giant To Accept Bitcoin As Payment

By NamciosApr 28, 2022
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

One-Click Bitcoin Payments Are Now Available In 30 Countries

By Shawn AmickMay 17, 2022
News