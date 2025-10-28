SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) raised its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday after reporting record third-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations, driven by fee revenue and more user growth across its financial products.

CEO Anthony Noto said the company remains on track to launch crypto trading by the end of the year, with plans to roll out its own SoFi USD stablecoin in the first half of 2026 — marking its biggest step yet into the digital asset economy.

SoFi said adjusted revenue climbed 38% year-over-year to $950 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $886.6 million.

This move echoes that of banking giant Morgan Stanley. Earlier this quarter, Morgan Stanley announced plans for crypto trading for retail clients on its E*Trade platform, partnering with Zerohash for liquidity, custody, and settlement.

Adjusted profit for SoFi more than doubled to $0.11 per share in the three months ended September 30, topping expectations of $0.08 per share. Shares of SoFi rose 3.8% in pre-market trading following the announcement, according to Reuters reporting.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Fintech giant SoFi to launch #Bitcoin and crypto trading this year. pic.twitter.com/TlnAMa0IFW — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 28, 2025

SoFi’s pivot to Bitcoin

Founded as a student loan refinancing startup, SoFi has evolved into a full-scale financial services platform offering products ranging from IPO investing to credit cards and high-yield savings accounts.

The company now boasts a market capitalization of roughly $36 billion, cementing its position among the leading players in the fintech sector.

Earlier this year in June, SoFi announced that it had reintroduced spot crypto trading and launched plans for a blockchain-based global remittance service after halting crypto services in 2023 due to regulatory constraints.

The company said SoFi members would again be able to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin within its platform.

In addition to reinstating crypto trading, SoFi revealed a new self-serve international money transfer feature, expected to go live soon.

The service would let SoFi Money users send funds across dozens of countries directly from the SoFi app, with transfers conducted over secure blockchain networks.

Recipients would receive local currency instantly, with full fee and exchange-rate transparency provided upfront and 24/7 access to transactions.

Back in June, CEO Anthony Noto said SoFi viewed blockchain and crypto as central to the future of financial services, emphasizing the company’s goal of offering members more control and flexibility across their financial lives.