Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Robinhood To Add Bitcoin Gifting Feature: Report
Publish date:

Robinhood To Add Bitcoin Gifting Feature: Report

Hidden code in the app’s beta version hinted at the new development, according to a Bloomberg report.
Author:

Hidden code in the app’s beta version hinted at the new development, according to a Bloomberg report.

Financial services platform Robinhood is working on a new feature to let its users send bitcoin to each other as a gift, code discovered in a beta version of its iPhone app showed, according to a report by Bloomberg.

“The code indicates that the feature will allow the sending of cryptocurrency via digital gift cards that can be accompanied by messages up to 180 characters in length,” per the report. “A user who sends a cryptocurrency gift will also be able to retract it anytime before it is accepted, according to the code.”

It’s unclear when the company may enable the new feature. Past code findings showed functions Robinhood was working on at the time and have not yet come to fruition. In September, code was found that hinted the company was testing a bitcoin and cryptocurrency wallet in its platform, which would allow users to withdraw their coins to a self-custody solution. But the waitlist for such a feature is already over 1.6 million users, and there’s no indication when it will be released.

The way the Robinhood trading app currently works, users buy and sell representations of BTC and any other cryptocurrency instead of the bitcoin itself — effectively an IOU. A customer can only be sure they have bitcoin once they transfer it to a wallet for which they control the private key.

Robinhood opened the waitlist for the withdrawing feature in September after repeatedly hinting that it would enable such components over the past year. Since its launch, the waitlist has gathered much interest, showing customers’ desire to take ownership of their bitcoin.

A feature to send bitcoin as a gift might see similarly high interest from users. However, the company’s track record of delayed additions and its lack of comments on the code leak make the function unlikely to be released soon.

“The gifting feature would be an escalation of Robinhood’s work with cryptocurrencies,” the report said. “Other future features revealed by code include spare change investing and the ability to receive direct deposits early.”

robinhood101
Business

Robinhood's Bitcoin Withdrawal Feature Has 1.6 Million People On Waitlist

Nov 9, 2021
Bitcoin's Number Go Up Technology, or NGU tech, allows bitcoin HODLers to remain bullish.
Business

Adoption, Scarcity to Fuel a Bitcoin Run to $100K: Report

5 hours ago
robinhood-app-arrows
Culture

Robinhood Is Testing Bitcoin and Crypto Withdrawal Feature And New Digital Wallet

Sep 22, 2021
Adoption - Goldman Sachs Plans to Trade Bitcoin Futures Contracts
Business

Report: Goldman Sachs And Other Wall Street Banks Are Exploring Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Dec 2, 2021
Op-ed - Regulation of Bitcoins in Germany: First comprehensive statement on Bitcoins by German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin)
Business

German Savings Bank To Offer Bitcoin Trading: Report

9 hours ago
Cash App, which is operated by payments company Square, offers Bitcoin investments to users.
Business

Cash App To Add Bitcoin Taproot Support By December

Nov 16, 2021
Review - Kraken: An Overview of One of Europe's Top Bitcoin Exchanges
Business

Report: Bitcoin Miners, Long-Term Holders Creating BTC Supply Shock

Oct 28, 2021
Investing - Gemini Exchange Announces Full Adoption of the SegWit Protocol
Business

Colombia’s Biggest Bank To Offer Bitcoin Trading

Dec 6, 2021
Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

Bloomberg Report: Bitcoin At $100,000 Is Path Of Least Resistance

Sep 3, 2021
Africa is ready to adopt bitcoin, as Africans look for a sound store of value.
Markets

Report: Bitcoin Adoption In Africa Grows 1,200% In One Year

Sep 14, 2021
Investing - Robinhood’s First Tentative Steps Into Cryptocurrencies Appeal to Traders
Markets

Robinhood’s First Tentative Steps Into Cryptocurrencies Appeal to Traders

Apr 13, 2018
South Korea Loses $2 Billion to Cryptocurrency Crime
Business

It’s Time For South Korea To Embrace Bitcoin, Says KRX Chairman

Dec 2, 2021
Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Business

Fidelity To Offer Bitcoin-Backed Loans Through Nexo

Dec 7, 2021
Regulation - Israeli Court Rules Against One-Size-Fits-All Bitcoin Ban by Bank
Business

Israeli Draft Bill Aims To Force Investors To Report Bitcoin Holdings Above $61K

Jul 29, 2021
According to a report from cryptocurrency trading analysis firm SFOX, bitcoin emerged from 2019 with low volatility and as an uncorrelated macro asset.
Markets

Robinhood Saw Cryptocurrency Trading Spike To 9.5 Million Customers In Q1

Apr 9, 2021