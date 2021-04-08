Riot Acquires Whinstone With Intent On Operating North America’s Largest Bitcoin Mining Facility

Riot Acquires Whinstone With Intent On Operating North America’s Largest Bitcoin Mining Facility

North American bitcoin mining company Riot will acquire Whinstone and add 300 MW of capacity to its operations.
Author:
Publish date:
North American bitcoin mining company Riot will acquire Whinstone and add 300 MW of capacity to its operations.

Bitcoin mining is a business that requires lots of power to be put toward computing. Now, in a new acquisition that significantly changes the face of the practice in North America, bitcoin mining company Riot Blockchain has announced a contract to acquire Whinstone US, the owner of a major hosting facility.

The total transaction value is to be $651 million, per the release, with $80 million to be paid in cash with the remainder in the form of 11.8 million shares of Riot common stock. Whinstone’ facility offers 300 megawatts (MW) in developed bitcoin mining capacity, and Riot believes this can be scaled to 450 MW.

Riot framed this as its bid to become the biggest Bitcoin mining company in North America.

“Riot views Whinstone as a foundational element in its strategy to become an industry-leading Bitcoin mining platform, on a global scale,” per the release. “Upon the closing of this acquisition, Riot is expected to be the largest publicly-traded Bitcoin mining and hosting company in North America, as measured by total developed capacity.”

Riot has shared hosting facilities in New York already, but with this planned acquisition of Whinstone, it would be able to significantly grow its capacity.

According to Jason Les, the CEO of Riot, the acquisition of Whinstone would help to create “a very clear path for the company’s future growth,” the release states. “Riot will wholly own the largest Bitcoin mining facility in North America, with very low power costs, and one of the most talented development teams in the industry.”

He added that “Whinstone will serve as the foundation of Riot’s Bitcoin mining operations, upon which we will drive our goal of increasing the American footprint in the global Bitcoin mining landscape.” 

As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

Compute North Raises $25 Million To Expand Bitcoin Mining Operations

North America is becoming an increasingly popular home for bitcoin mining operations, from Georgia to Alberta. Here’s a look at the new expansions.
Business

Bitcoin Mining in North America: A New Gold Rush in the New World

NA-mining-map2021-thumbnail
Business

A Hitchhiker’s Guide To Bitcoin Mining In North America

Bitmain and Canaan have launched new bitcoin mining devices, delivering higher hash rates at lower energy costs, in anticipation of the upcoming Bitcoin halving.
Business

Compute North, Foundry Digital Partner To Bring More Bitcoin Mining To North America

As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

Riot Blockchain To Purchase 42,000 Antminers For $138.5 Million

Though China still dominates the bitcoin mining industry, operations are relocating or starting up in locales all over the world.
Business

Beyond China and North America: The Decentralization of Bitcoin Mining

North America
Business

A Hitchhiker’s Guide To Bitcoin Mining In North America Part Two: Seeking Stranded Energy

Mining - Bitcoin Miner Aspires to Launch Largest Crypto Mining Facility in the U.S.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Aspires to Launch Largest Crypto Mining Facility in the U.S.

Compute North’s latest and largest colocation center will provide 100 megawatts of power in Nebraska with bitcoin mining clients in mind.
Business

Compute North Announces Nebraska Colocation Center for Bitcoin Mining

Representative Ted Budd has introduced a bill meant to reform the national tax code around cryptocurrency.
Business

Kentucky Governor Signs Bitcoin Mining Incentive Bill Into Law

Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Bitfarms Expands Bitcoin Mining Operations in Québec

Cryptocurrency mining software provider Titan today announced Titan Pool, an effort to contribute more Bitcoin mining hash rate from North America.
Business

Titan Announces North American Bitcoin Mining Pool

Mining - Hut 8 Mining on Sustainability
Business

Hut 8 Joins Foundry USA Bitcoin Mining Pool

BTC.com’s years-long first place position is threatened by rival bitcoin mining pool Poolin.
Business

Chinese Mining Pool Poolin Acquires North American Competitor NovaBlock

Crypto Mining
Business

Seetee Partners With Blockstream For Bitcoin Mining Development