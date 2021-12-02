Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Report: Goldman Sachs And Other Wall Street Banks Are Exploring Bitcoin-Backed Loans
Publish date:

Report: Goldman Sachs And Other Wall Street Banks Are Exploring Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Goldman Sachs is among a handful of top-tier banking institutions in the U.S. seeking to take bitcoin as collateral for loans.
Author:

Goldman Sachs is among a handful of top-tier banking institutions in the U.S. seeking to take bitcoin as collateral for loans.

Goldman Sachs and a handful of other Wall Street banks are exploring ways to do institutional cash loans with bitcoin as collateral, CoinDesk reported. The report cited three people familiar with the plans of a group of tier-one U.S. banking institutions interested in the activity.

However, most banks would not custody “physical” bitcoin to make the loans but instead, resort to synthetic products such as futures.

The idea is to emulate tri-party repo agreements, the report said. It is a type of repurchase agreement in which a third-party agent facilitates the transaction between buyer and seller by taking custody of the collateral and ensuring proper delivery of cash and the involved assets to each party as per the agreement’s terms.

“Goldman was working on getting approved for lending against collateral and tri-party repo,” one of the people told CoinDesk. “And if they had a liquidation agent, then they were just doing secured lending without ever having bitcoin touch their balance sheet.”

A second person from a large institutional trading firm shared that while some banks will use a third party to make the loan, others plan to use their own balance sheet.

“We’ve probably spoken to half a dozen big banks about [bitcoin-backed loans],” the second person reportedly said. “Some of them are in the next three to six months category and some are further out. What’s interesting is some of these banks will use their own balance sheet to make the loan. Others will syndicate this out.”

According to the report, Coinbase and Fidelity Digital Assets were cited as potential custodians the banks were in discussions with.

U.S. banks and savings associations received the green light to custody cryptocurrency for clients last year through a letter published by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Although questions remained at the time, this year, BNY Mellon and U.S. Bank announced plans for bitcoin custody services.

In October, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) chairman said U.S. regulators were exploring ways for traditional banks to hold bitcoin. One month later, the FDIC issued a joint statement with the Federal Reserve and the OCC on the matter, saying the three agencies would provide greater regulatory clarity in 2022 for banking institutions interested in engaging with bitcoin.

route-fifty-lead-image
Business

FDIC Chairman: US Regulators Exploring How Banks Could Hold Bitcoin

Oct 26, 2021
Adoption - Goldman Sachs Plans to Trade Bitcoin Futures Contracts
Culture

Goldman Sachs Plans to Trade Bitcoin Futures Contracts

May 3, 2018
Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future.
Business

Goldman Sachs Leads $15 Million Investment Round In Bitcoin Data Provider Coin Metrics

May 5, 2021
Goldman Sachs is a legacy financial institution and investment bank that does offer some bitcoin products
Markets

Goldman Sachs Now Trading Bitcoin Futures With Galaxy Digital

Jun 18, 2021
Investing - Goldman Sachs Could Have a Crypto Custody Service in the Works
Markets

Goldman Sachs Could Have a Crypto Custody Service in the Works

Aug 6, 2018
Technical - Bitcoin Core 0.17.0 Is Released: Here’s What’s New
Business

Goldman Sachs To Offer A Note Tied To An ETF Capable Of Investing In Bitcoin

Mar 24, 2021
Op-ed - Goldman Sachs Files Patent Application For Securities Settlement Using Cryptocurrencies
Business

Goldman Sachs Files Patent Application For Securities Settlement Using Cryptocurrencies

Dec 1, 2015
European Central Bank presidential nominee Christine Lagarde appears open to cryptocurrency and aware of its potential for social good.
Business

Goldman Sachs To Offer Clients Bitcoin Investment Vehicles

Mar 31, 2021
Investing - Bitcoin Price Analysis: Range-Bound Market Coiled for Next Move
Markets

Goldman Sachs Offers Bitcoin Derivatives, Unveils Cryptocurrency Trading Team

May 7, 2021
Adoption & community - From Wall Street to Bitcoin
Markets

Wall Street Brokers Growing Interested In Bitcoin And Miners, Analyst Says

Oct 25, 2021
A consortium including CoinShares and Blockchain has launched a gold-backed token on a Bitcoin sidechain.
Markets

Goldman Sachs Warns Investors About Failing USD, But Points Them To The Wrong Safe Haven

Jul 30, 2020
Op-ed - Is Goldman Sachs Flirting with Bitcoin
Markets

Is Goldman Sachs Flirting with Bitcoin, or the Blockchain?

May 26, 2015
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

650 Community Banks Can Now Offer Bitcoin Purchases Through NCR, NYDIG Partnership

Jun 30, 2021
grow
Markets

The Growing Talent Exchange Between Bitcoin and Wall Street

Aug 10, 2015
Investing - Goldman Sachs Puts Plans for a Crypto Trading Desk on Backburner (Updated)
Markets

Goldman Sachs Puts Plans for a Crypto Trading Desk on Backburner (Updated)

Sep 5, 2018