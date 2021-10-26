October 26, 2021
FDIC Chairman: US Regulators Exploring How Banks Could Hold Bitcoin
Publish date:

FDIC Chairman: US Regulators Exploring How Banks Could Hold Bitcoin

Banks' BTC holdings could be used for client trading, as collateral for loans, or held as assets in their balance sheets.
Author:
  • U.S. regulators are exploring ways for traditional banks to hold bitcoin.
  • Banks' BTC holdings could be used for client trading, as collateral for loans, or held as assets in their balance sheets.
  • "I think that we need to allow banks in this space," the FDIC chairman said.

A team of U.S. bank regulators is trying to provide a more straightforward path for banks to engage with and hold bitcoin, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) chairman said.

FDIC chair Jelena McWilliams told Reuters in an interview on October 26 that a team of U.S. bank regulators is working on a more precise set of rules for banks interested in engaging with Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. That would clarify how U.S. banks could hold BTC in custody to facilitate client trading, use it as collateral for loans, or even hold them on their balance sheets.

"I think that we need to allow banks in this space, while appropriately managing and mitigating risk," McWilliams said. "If we don't bring this activity inside the banks, it is going to develop outside of the banks...The federal regulators won't be able to regulate it."

The FDIC is one of the three leading U.S. bank regulators, including the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). In May, Fed vice chair of supervision Randal Quarles said the three agencies were working together on a "sprint" on cryptocurrency regulation. McWilliams' remarks indicate that might be starting to bear fruit.

If the task force moves forward to approve a clear path for interested U.S. banks to hold bitcoin, a whole new suite of offerings would be available for customers. A bitcoin holder faced with unexpected dollar expenses could loan it in their usual bank, for instance, rather than coordinating multiple accounts. But perhaps more importantly, this opens up the opportunity for traditional U.S. banks to hold BTC in their balance sheets, a scarce asset that has the power to counteract the huge amounts of debt such institutions issue.

Although this development by the FDIC paves the way for easier mainstream adoption of Bitcoin, users are still economically incentivized to learn and custody their own coins  the only option for unlocking Bitcoin's true potential.

JP-Morgan_Deutsche-Bank (1)
Business

JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank Oppose Strict Basel Rules For Banks Holding Bitcoin

Sep 21, 2021
155f02e8-2069-494b-97f5-7e5d74187407_ACD2 (1)
Business

Dutch Football Club PSV Holds Bitcoin On Its Balance Sheet

Sep 22, 2021
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

NYDIG, Q2 Partner To Offer Bitcoin Services To 18.3 Million Bank Customers

Jun 25, 2021
A revamped proposal for “Bitcoin Vaults,” a smart-contract setup that could let users reclaim stolen funds without changing the Bitcoin protocol.
Business

Ukrainian Mobile Only Bank Monobank To Provide Bitcoin Trading Services

Jul 6, 2021
Investing - Coinfloor Turns to Trading Technologies to Monitor Market Manipulation
Business

Investing Platform Public Holdings Launches Bitcoin Trading

Oct 7, 2021
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

650 Community Banks Can Now Offer Bitcoin Purchases Through NCR, NYDIG Partnership

Jun 30, 2021
Cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin has pledged to donate up to 1,000 BTC to developers of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV.
Business

Dutch Football Team To Hold Bitcoin On Balance Sheet Through New Partnership

Jul 2, 2021
NVK, creator of bitcointreasuries.org, sees corporate bitcoin allocation as not just a good thing for these companies. It benefits every Bitcoiner.
Business

TIME Magazine To Hold Bitcoin

Apr 13, 2021
As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Business

Mexican Billionaire Calls Fiat Fraud, Says His Bank Working To Accept Bitcoin

Jun 28, 2021
vast
Business

Vast Becomes First Chartered US Bank to Offer Bitcoin Buying And Custody

Sep 2, 2021
23082021-One-Year-Since-Launch,-Invictus-Capital’s-Bitcoin-Alpha-Reaps-Benefits-Release-image-3
Business

Companies Now Hold Over 1.6 Million Bitcoin, Almost 8% Of Total Supply

Aug 25, 2021
Bitcoin stands out in a sea of fiat currency, U.S. dollars and cents
Business

Palantir Technologies Accepts Bitcoin Payments, Might Hold On Balance Sheet

May 11, 2021
Regulation - US Comptroller of the Currency Calls for Innovative Regulations on Digital Currencies and FinTech
Business

US Comptroller of the Currency Calls for Innovative Regulations on Digital Currencies and FinTech

Apr 13, 2016
Regulation - Wyoming Passes New Friendly Regulations for Crypto Assets
Business

Favorable Regulation, Abundant Energy Turning Wyoming Into A Bitcoin Hub

Aug 13, 2021
image (3)
Business

Bank Of America: Bitcoin And Cryptocurrencies Are Too Large To Ignore

Oct 6, 2021