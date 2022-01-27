Skip to main content
Putin Supports Bitcoin Mining in Russia: Report
News

Putin Supports Bitcoin Mining in Russia: Report

The Russian President is reportedly in favor of a welcoming regulation for bitcoin miners despite the Bank of Russia’s ban recommendations.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Russian President is reportedly in favor of a welcoming regulation for bitcoin miners despite the Bank of Russia’s ban recommendations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly backs a government proposal to encourage bitcoin mining in the country through clear taxation and regulatory measures, instead of following the central bank’s recommendations of banning the activity altogether.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the Russian government is mostly against radical measures and instead seeks to promote a healthy bitcoin mining industry by presenting a new set of legislation intended to tax and regulate farms that have flocked to the country in the past year.

Three people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Putin backs the government’s stance, while the Bank of Russia has recommended the country to prohibit citizens from trading and mining cryptocurrency due to concerns that the activity could pose certain risks.

“The president’s backing, combined with his public comments this week, mean that the proposals are likely to be approved,” per the Bloomberg report.

Putin on a Wednesday meeting with government officials acknowledged the central bank’s position but highlighted that Russia had some “competitive advantages” to mining bitcoin, given its “power surplus and well-trained manpower,” according to a translated version of a statement from the Kremlin. The President also asked the government and central bank to come to a consensus regarding cryptocurrency.

Russia’s Ministry of Finance on Tuesday discouraged the country from pursuing a complete ban on cryptocurrency as suggested by the Bank of Russia, warning that such a move could backfire and lead to a stalled Russia in terms of innovation in the technology industry.

“We need to regulate, not ban,” said the director of the financial policy department of the Ministry of Finance, Ivan Chebeskov, on Tuesday.

Although Putin is mostly in favor of enabling bitcoin miners to operate in the country, the three people familiar with the matter also told Bloomberg that the Russian President “supports the proposal to restrict mining to regions with a surplus of electricity, such as Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk and Karelia.”

The Eastern European country’s energy surplus led it to become a hotbed for bitcoin mining after a Chinese ban of the activity last year triggered an exodus of miners out of the Asian country, most of which found a new home in the U.S., Kazakhstan, and Russia.

putin_ap_18354412373547_2500-1200x800
Markets

Putin: Russia Has ‘Advantages’ In Bitcoin Mining

19 hours ago
News
Belarus and National Bitcoin Strategies
Markets

Belarus To Keep Liberal Bitcoin Rules, Russia Seeks Regulation

Jan 25, 2022
News
A Russian aluminum plant, whose owner has been hit by U.S. sanctions, will lease space to a cryptocurrency mining company.
Business

Public Association Wants To Attract Bitcoin Miners To Russia

Jul 19, 2021
Putin_AP_18354412373547_2500-1200x800
Culture

President Putin’s Press Secretary: Russia ‘Not Ready’ to Adopt Bitcoin

Sep 10, 2021
Iran’s local cryptocurrency community welcomes the legitimization of mining as an industry but feels that miners aren’t being treated fairly.
Business

Iran Reportedly Bans Trading Of Bitcoin Mined Abroad

May 7, 2021
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Culture

Households Are Exploiting Cheap Siberian Energy to Mine Bitcoin

Dec 22, 2021
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Culture

Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg

Jun 27, 2017
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Business

Russian Deputy Proposes Bill To Legalize Bitcoin Mining, Forms Working Group

Nov 11, 2021
cold storage
Business

Why Russia Is Benefiting From The Great Chinese Bitcoin Miner Migration

Nov 1, 2021
Federal agencies in Russia are reportedly developing proposals for confiscating cryptocurrencies by 2021. What could it mean for the country?
Markets

Russian Central Bank to Ban Bitcoin: Report

Dec 16, 2021
1574713021945 copy
Culture

Russian President Vladimir Putin: Bitcoin Has ‘Right to Exist’

Oct 14, 2021
Review - Cryptocurrency News Round-Up From Russia: Highlights
Reviews

Cryptocurrency News Round-Up From Russia: Highlights

Mar 6, 2018
Op-ed - Russia Makes 2016 an Election Year for Bitcoin
Business

Vladimir Putin Addresses Digital Currencies on Russian National TV

Jul 15, 2015
Mining - Exploring Illegal Mining Camps in Western China
Business

Iran Bans Bitcoin Mining Over Power Grid Concerns

May 26, 2021
Federal agencies in Russia are reportedly developing proposals for confiscating cryptocurrencies by 2021. What could it mean for the country?
Business

Russia Prepares Law to Allow Cryptocurrency Confiscation

Nov 8, 2019