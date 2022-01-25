Skip to main content
Belarus To Keep Liberal Bitcoin Rules, Russia Seeks Regulation
News

Belarus To Keep Liberal Bitcoin Rules, Russia Seeks Regulation

Belarus’ regulator says it doesn’t want additional restrictions as the Russian Ministry of Finance calls for bitcoin regulation.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Belarus’ regulator says it doesn’t want additional restrictions as the Russian Ministry of Finance calls for bitcoin regulation.

Belarus is reportedly not inclined to change its permissive bitcoin trading rules despite its neighbor and ally Russia having been drawn to considering a complete ban of trading and mining.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Belarus’ cryptocurrency regulator, Hi-Tech Park, does not have plans to tighten its liberal bitcoin-related legislation.

“Restrictive changes to the existing regulatory model are not currently foreseen,” the press service of Hi-Tech Park, the Belarusian crypto-currency regulator, told Bloomberg by email.

In 2017, Belarus introduced a set of laws to encourage novel developments in the cryptocurrency space and granted its citizens the ability to buy, sell, hold, and mine bitcoin. Belarusians are also not required to report their bitcoin purchases and sales to tax authorities, the Bloomberg report noted.

Neighboring Russia has recently dabbled with increasing regulatory scrutiny towards bitcoin but different authorities have expressed contrasting views.

In December, news surfaced that the Russian central bank was seeking to prohibit citizens from investing in bitcoin and cryptocurrency out of concerns the activity would pose risks to the country’s financial stability. Last week, Bloomberg reported that the Bank of Russia proposed a blanket ban on the use and mining of all cryptocurrencies.

On the other hand, the Russian Ministry of Finance called for regulation on Tuesday, instead of a ban, confronting the central bank’s view and warning that prohibiting bitcoin mining and trading entirely could lead to Russia being left behind on the innovation technology industry.

“We need to regulate, not ban,” said Ivan Chebeskov, director of the financial policy department of the Ministry of Finance. “Regulation will protect citizens.”

Russia benefited greatly from the Chinese ban on bitcoin mining in the summer as many mining farms migrated to the country as low temperatures and low-cost energy posed an attractive duo. If a ban were to be enacted, Russia would lose most of these miners to another country and arguably not be able to enforce a trading ban.

“We need to give these technologies the opportunity to develop. In this regard, the Ministry of Finance is actively involved in the development of legislative initiatives in terms of regulating this market,” Chebeskov added.

Given Bitcoin’s inherent peer-to-peer nature, attempting to ban it hasn’t produced much results historically and the latest country to do so, China, is still home to several Bitcoin nodes and miners.

Mining - Belarus Could Get a Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mining Center
Business

Belarus President Urges Citizens To Mine Bitcoin Rather Than Seek Low-Paying Jobs Overseas

Sep 1, 2021
Regulation - Cryptocurrency-Friendly Regulations in Belarus Could Attract Foreign Capital and ICOs
Business

Cryptocurrency-Friendly Regulations in Belarus Could Attract Foreign Capital and ICOs

Jan 30, 2018
A Russian aluminum plant, whose owner has been hit by U.S. sanctions, will lease space to a cryptocurrency mining company.
Business

Public Association Wants To Attract Bitcoin Miners To Russia

Jul 19, 2021
Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Markets

Fidelity Adds Bitcoin Exposure To Traditional ETFs

Jan 11, 2022
News
NFL star and Nigerian descendant Russell Okung asks the Nigerian government to adopt a Bitcoin standard or risk falling behind.
Markets

Nigerian Minister Calls For Fair Bitcoin Regulation

Dec 10, 2021
Marking a massive increase since the beginning of 2019, BitMEX’s insurance fund now reportedly holds more than $312 million worth of bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Exchange BitMEX To Purchase One of Germany’s Oldest Banks

Jan 18, 2022
News
Belarus and National Bitcoin Strategies
Culture

Op Ed: Belarus and the Case for National Bitcoin Strategies

Oct 1, 2019
Regulation - Coin Center to Congress: Give Blockchain Developers "Safe Harbor"
Markets

Congress Announces Hearing On Bitcoin’s Energy Use

Jan 14, 2022
News
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Markets

Solo Bitcoin Miner With Only 120 TH Finds Valid Block

Jan 11, 2022
News
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Markets

Solo Bitcoin Miner With Only 86 TH Finds Valid Block

Jan 24, 2022
News
Bitcoin mining is an industry that secures the network and yields newly-created bitcoin for miners.
Markets

Solo Bitcoin Miner With Only 116 TH Takes $265K Block Reward

Jan 13, 2022
News
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wants cryptocurrencies to be regulated under existing rules for electronic transactions.
Business

Nonprofit Sats Center Launches To Educate U.S. Regulators On Bitcoin

Dec 9, 2021
Google-building-scaled
Business

Google Cards To Store Bitcoin And Crypto: Report

Jan 19, 2022
News
Regulation - SEC Sets Up Open Line of Communication for Fintech Projects With FinHub
Markets

SEC Commissioner: The U.S. Doesn't Need A New Bitcoin Regulator

Jan 3, 2022
robinhood-app-arrows
Business

Robinhood Starts To Allow Bitcoin Withdrawals

Jan 21, 2022
News