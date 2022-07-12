Skip to main content
Brazil’s Largest Payments App To Enable 65 Million Users To Buy Bitcoin
News

Brazil’s Largest Payments App To Enable 65 Million Users To Buy Bitcoin

PicPay, the largest payments app in Brazil, is launching a cryptocurrency exchange where its 65 million users can learn about and buy bitcoin.

PicPay

PicPay, the largest payments app in Brazil, is launching a cryptocurrency exchange where its 65 million users can learn about and buy bitcoin.

  • Brazil’s largest digital payments app, PicPay, is set to enable its over 65 million users to purchase bitcoin on its platform.
  • It is unclear if users will be able to withdraw their bitcoin.
  • PicPay seeks to enable the use of bitcoin as payment, not just an investment.

Brazilian fintech app PicPay will launch an in-app cryptocurrency exchange allowing its over 65 million users to trade bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as its first crypto product offering, according to a blog post from the company.

“Our first novelty in the cryptocurrency market will be an exchange, which is a broker for those who want to invest in cryptocurrencies at PicPay,” said Anderson Chamon, VP of technology and products of PicPay. “The user who wants to know where to buy cryptocurrencies will be able to do everything through the app, with a very simple, practical and safe experience.”

In addition to launching an exchange allowing its users to buy, sell and hold bitcoin, PicPay seeks to integrate payments with cryptocurrencies into the economy.

“PicPay will enter the crypto market to lead its popularization not only as an investment, but also as a way to decentralize payments and other financial services,” said Anderson Chamon, VP of technology and products.

PicPay users will have access to educational materials in the app to further their knowledge in the sector. Being the largest payment app in Brazil, this initiative has the potential to on-board millions to bitcoin. Still, PicPay understands it might experience hurdles along the way.

“There is still a lot of complexity in the crypto world, and our role is to make it as easy as using money for everyone,” explained Chamon.

It is unclear if users will be able to withdraw their bitcoin.

In April, PicPay announced it had crossed the milestone of 65 million users with its money service provider app, which functions similarly to PayPal or Cash App while also providing a financial marketplace for its users as well as social media aspects like private messaging. In 2020, the application hosted 38.8 million users, which rose to 50 million at the end of 2021.

Nubank Office
Business

Nubank Now Allows 53 Million Brazilians To Buy Bitcoin

By NamciosJun 28, 2022
News
Op-ed - Volume of Bitcoin Trades Continues Surge in Brazil
Business

Brazil’s Largest Broker XP To Launch Bitcoin Trading

By Shawn AmickMay 12, 2022
News
Following new forex restrictions that limit the amount of USD that Argentines can buy, bitcoin is poised to become a go-to haven in Argentina.
Business

Argentina’s Largest Private Bank Now Allows Users To Buy Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 2, 2022
News
Op-ed - Snapcard CEO: 2016 Will Be a Humongous Year for Bitcoin in Brazil
Business

Latin America's Largest Company To Enable Bitcoin Investments Via Payments App

By NamciosNov 23, 2021
Op-ed - Snapcard CEO: 2016 Will Be a Humongous Year for Bitcoin in Brazil
Business

One Of The Largest Real Estate Developers In Brazil Now Accepts Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 23, 2022
News
Bitcoin Price
Business

Fifth Largest Swiss Bank To Enable Bitcoin Trading For Over 2 Million Customers

By Shawn Amick18 hours ago
News
Nubank Office
Business

Warren Buffett-Backed Digital Bank Nubank Buys Bitcoin, Adds Trading In App

By Shawn AmickMay 11, 2022
News
FTiYn77XEAQgE-e
Business

Stripe To Enable Millions of Merchants To Convert Payments Into Bitcoin via OpenNode

By Shawn AmickMay 24, 2022
News
MTg1MTY3NzA4MjE0NTM1NDQ5
Business

Robinhood Enables Bitcoin Transfers For All Users

By NamciosJul 7, 2022
News
Payments - Lightning Loop Lets Users Empty Lightning Channels Without Closing Them
Business

OpenNode, Lemon Cash To Onboard 1 Million Argentines To Bitcoin Lightning Network

By Shawn AmickJul 1, 2022
News
Op-ed - Wineries Growing the Bitcoin Ecosystem: Where Wine Goes So Goes the World
Business

Brazilian Wine Club Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment On Mobile App

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
bitcoin gaming
Business

ZEBEDEE Adds Lightning Off-Ramp For Bitcoin Gaming Rewards in Brazil

By Shawn AmickMar 17, 2022
News
Image from iOS (70)
Business

PayPal Now Allows Bitcoin Transfers To External Wallets

By Shawn AmickJun 7, 2022
News
Bitcoin and lightning on your phone is the ultimate mobile quick android and iPhone way to use the network top photo.
Business

Achieva Becomes Florida’s First Credit Union To Allow Customers To Buy Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickJun 8, 2022
News
Adoption & community - Swiss "Crypto Valley" to Create Digital Identities for Its Citizens on the Ethereum Blockchain
Business

Swiss Exchange Relai To Release A Bitcoin Debit Card

By Shawn AmickMay 12, 2022
News