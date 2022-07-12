Skip to main content
When Will The Bear Market End?
Bitcoin Magazine Pro

When Will The Bear Market End?

A look at previous bitcoin bear market cycles shows two distinct phases of capitulation and can give insight into how much longer the bear market will last.

A look at previous bitcoin bear market cycles shows two distinct phases of capitulation and can give insight into how much longer the bear market will last.

Bitcoin Magazine Pro Banner

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

Price-Based Capitulation Versus Time-Based Capitulation

A look at previous bitcoin bear market cycles shows two distinct phases of capitulation:

  • The first is a price-based capitulation, through a series of sharp selloffs and liquidations, as the asset draws down anywhere from 70 to 90% below previous all-time-high levels.
  • The second phase, and the one that is spoken of far less often, is the time-based capitulation, where the market finally begins to find an equilibrium of supply and demand in a deep trough.

Let’s cover both of these phases with visuals and data derived from the blockchain.

Bitcoin Drawdowns from All-Time Highs

While much has been written about the macroeconomic backdrop regarding the bitcoin market (with our analysis assuredly included), this bitcoin cycle ironically does not look all that different from the cycles of the past.

At the time of writing, bitcoin is 69.72% below previous all-time highs, with the peak of the drawdown reaching 71.86% on May 18. Bear markets of bitcoin’s past saw drawdowns of 93.08%, 84.82% and 83.47% respectively. With this in mind, despite the absolute size of this cycle’s drawdown dwarfing previous cycles, in relative terms this was nothing out of the ordinary for bitcoin. 

A look at previous bitcoin bear market cycles shows two distinct phases of capitulation and can give insight into how much longer the bear market will last.

Bitcoin drawdowns from all-time highs show this drop isn't out of the ordinary

When the average holder of bitcoin is underwater, despite the parabolic gains seen across longer time frames, we view this as a classic price-based capitulation event.

Time-Based Capitulation

What follows the collapse of the market below the average cost basis of the average holder is what we consider the time-based capitulation event. As the average holder is underwater, most marginal sellers have already sold their holdings, and while further downside is possible, the “pain” market participants feel is in the form of a prolonged period of time spent underwater rather than rapidly declining prices that characterized the start of the bear market.

It is also worth noting that as price falls, and market participants capitulate at a loss, the average cost basis (realized price) falls. To contextualize this decline in “fair” value of bitcoin, the history of realized price drawdowns is shown below.

A look at previous bitcoin bear market cycles shows two distinct phases of capitulation and can give insight into how much longer the bear market will last.

History of realized price drawdowns

Bear market cycles take time to play out and vary in length depending on how you define them.

In all likelihood, the brunt of the largest capitulation event in the history of bitcoin has just occurred. More balance sheet contagion is certainly on the table (rather hiding under it), and the macroeconomic environment looks increasingly ugly. Holders should buckle in, not just in case of more severe market downturns, but the arguably more painful possibility of extended sideways action together with lower prices and plenty of sideways chop as coins are transferred from weak hands to strong hands, and from the impatient to the convinced.

Bitcoin is here to stay. Your job is simply to survive. 

Bitcoin Magazine Pro Subscribe Button

Charts and analysis can help predict where the bitcoin price is headed using technical indicators top photo.
Markets

Is A Bear Market In Equities Unfolding?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJun 7, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

How Much More Loss Can The Bitcoin Market Sustain?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJan 26, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Tests Critical Support Levels

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMay 13, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
On-chain analysis for bitcoin Is important because technical analysis helps traders top photo.
Markets

A Quantified Look At The Monetization Of Bitcoin

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleApr 15, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bears and bear markets are down trends in the bitcoin price that leave us with lower prices top photo.
Business

FTX Buys BlockFi But Passes On Acquiring Celsius

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJul 1, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future top photo.
Markets

The Liquidity Tide Pulls Back: A Reversal In Rising Yields

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMay 27, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin is going to the moon, many in the community say, meaning its price will reach space like an astronaut top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Realized Market Cap Breaks $400 Billion All-Time High

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleOct 5, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

NUPL Analysis Shows Bitcoin Market In Healthy State Of Unrealized Profit

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleDec 14, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives top photo.
Markets

State Of The Bitcoin Derivative Market

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMay 20, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Bear Markets: What, Why, When?

By Josef TětekJan 15, 2022
Opinion
Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future top photo.
Markets

Growth Deceleration And The Dollar Wrecking Ball

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJun 24, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin is fierce and poised against the world, not afraid to take on Wall Street Bulls who hate to see us on the moon top photo.
Markets

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings And The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Discount

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMay 19, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
The bitcoin price when carefully studied on a chart using analysis tells us what technical indicators are doing top photo.
Markets

What’s Next for Bitcoin?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJun 20, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives top photo.
Markets

These Six Mining Charts Illustrate The Bitcoin Bear Market

By Zack VoellJul 4, 2022
Feature
Charts and analysis can help predict where the bitcoin price is headed using technical indicators top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Utility Grows During The Bear Market

By Dang Quan VuongMay 12, 2022
Opinion