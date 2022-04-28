Skip to main content
Panama Assembly Passes Bill Regulating Bitcoin, Crypto
News

Panama Assembly Passes Bill Regulating Bitcoin, Crypto

After the president’s signature, the bill will regulate the usage of bitcoin as payment in the country.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After the president’s signature, the bill will regulate the usage of bitcoin as payment in the country.

  • Panama has approved a bill regulating the use of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as payment.
  • The goal is to foster job creation and make the country a leading technology hub in Latin America, a Congressman said.
  • There will be no capital gains tax on bitcoin investments.

Panama has unanimously approved overhaul legislation to regulate the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets in the country in a move that takes the burgeoning industry out of a current gray zone.

The new legislation regulates the trading and use of cryptocurrencies, the issuance of digital value, tokenization of precious metals and other assets, payment systems and dictates other provisions, the country’s Legislative Assembly tweeted on Thursday.

“This bill seeks to convert Panama into a technology innovation hub in Latin America,” said Congressman Gabriel Silva in a Thursday interview after the approval of the bill. “This is a step forward that seeks to mobilize the economy and create jobs.”

The bill seeks to provide regulatory clarity for the optional usage of cryptocurrencies as payment in Panama, Silva added. Moreover, the goal is to incentivize foreign companies to open offices in the Central American country as well as to foster local entrepreneurship in the cryptocurrency services business. The country's territorial tax system will also apply to Bitcoin, meaning there will be no capital gains tax on investments in the peer-to-peer currency.

“Over 50% of Panama’s population doesn’t have a bank account,” Silva said. “This helps people participate in the digital economy and receive payments from tourists that come to Panama. It helps in the financial inclusion of Panamanians.”

The bill now heads to Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo’s desk, where he’ll have the option to veto the proposal or sign it into law.

Despite creating a framework for the usage of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as payment methods in the Panamanian economy, the country is not making bitcoin a legal tender to the likes of El Salvador or the Central African Republic.

El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as a legal currency last year, and the Central African Republic yesterday became the second nation to do so.

UPDATE (Apr 28, 2022 - 4:26 p.m. ET): Adds capital gains tax information on third bullet point and fourth paragraph.

23082021-One-Year-Since-Launch,-Invictus-Capital’s-Bitcoin-Alpha-Reaps-Benefits-Release-image-3
Markets

Bill Introduced To Make Bitcoin A Legal Tender In Arizona

By NamciosJan 28, 2022
News
Architects of Paraguay’s Bitcoin legislation argue that its regulatory framework is the best way to foster a mining industry in the country.
Markets

Paraguay’s Bitcoin Bill Passes the Senate

By NamciosDec 17, 2021
Op-ed - Russia Makes 2016 an Election Year for Bitcoin
Markets

Russia’s Ministry Of Finance Submits Bitcoin Bill Proposal

By NamciosFeb 21, 2022
News
Op-ed - California Accuses Bitcoin Foundation of Unlicensed Money Transmission
Markets

New Bill Would Let California State Agencies Accept Bitcoin

By NamciosFeb 22, 2022
News
Representative Ted Budd has introduced a bill meant to reform the national tax code around cryptocurrency.
Business

Interview: Discussing Panama’s Crypto Bill With Its Architects

By Josh DoñaNov 8, 2021
Bills preload image BTC
Business

Bitrefill Now Lets You Pay Your Bills, Taxes With Bitcoin

By Namcios11 hours ago
News
FBp0vajX0AQ-62b
Markets

Russia Shares Plan To Regulate Bitcoin, Crypto

By NamciosFeb 9, 2022
News
23082021-One-Year-Since-Launch,-Invictus-Capital’s-Bitcoin-Alpha-Reaps-Benefits-Release-image-3
Business

SoftBank-Backed Broker Avenue To Offer Bitcoin Trading

By NamciosFeb 18, 2022
News
Tax Clarity Bill for Hard Fork Assets Reintroduced
Markets

Bipartisan Bill to Eliminate Taxes for Small Bitcoin Transactions

By NamciosFeb 3, 2022
News
1574713021945
Markets

Russia Prepares Roadmap For Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation: Report

By NamciosJan 28, 2022
News
Wyoming’s Cynthia Lummis is the most outspoken Bitcoin advocate ever elected to the Senate and she’s on a mission to ensure that the technology is protected.
Business

Senator Lummis To Propose New Bitcoin Bill Next Year

By NamciosDec 23, 2021
Regulation - MIT Bitcoin: Legislators Discuss Regulation
Markets

Bill Introduced To Let Tennessee Buy Bitcoin

By NamciosFeb 9, 2022
News
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Markets

Russia Advances On Efforts To Regulate Bitcoin, Crypto

By NamciosFeb 3, 2022
News
A Panamanian legislator and entrepreneur discuss the country's efforts to legalize bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.
Business

Making Panama Compatible With Bitcoin

By Christian KerolesSep 23, 2021
Op-ed - Snapcard CEO: 2016 Will Be a Humongous Year for Bitcoin in Brazil
Markets

Brazil Takes First Step To Regulate Bitcoin

By NamciosFeb 22, 2022
News