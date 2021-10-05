October 5, 2021
Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation To Accept Bitcoin Donations
Publish date:

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation To Accept Bitcoin Donations

The 501(c)3 organization has begun accepting bitcoin and cryptocurrency donations through a partnership with The Giving Block.
Author:
The 501(c)3 organization has begun accepting bitcoin and cryptocurrency donations through a partnership with The Giving Block.
  • Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation announced they have started accepting bitcoin donations.
  • The nonprofit organization supports the needs of patients and families of the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.
  • The move aims to provide donors with an alternative and tax-advantageous donation vehicle. It is unclear if the organization will hold BTC.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization focused on raising funds for the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital patients, announced that it has started accepting bitcoin donations.

“We are so excited to begin accepting cryptocurrencies as a donation method to benefit the children and families we serve every day,” said Michelle Boggs, president of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation, in the announcement. “We hope that by adding this method of giving, we will reach more people who want to support the life-saving work of our hospital, and do so in a fast, easy, secure transaction.”

By accepting bitcoin, the foundation aims to provide donors with an alternative method for giving to a good cause. The nonprofit is dedicated to raising funds for the patients of the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, enabling disadvantaged families’ children to receive good healthcare.

Nicklaus Children’s now offers supporters that hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies the option to donate using their preferred cryptocurrency in a tax-efficient way since they are tax-deductible on the donor’s tax returns. The new donation method will be made possible through a partnership with The Giving Block.

The foundation is among the first healthcare nonprofits in South Florida to begin accepting bitcoin donations. However, whether the nonprofit will hold the BTC received as a donation or instantly convert it to USD is unclear.

There are plenty of advantages for nonprofits to hold bitcoin long term instead of immediately converting it to cash, like charity: water recently realized after receiving BTC donations since 2014. After seeing that it missed bitcoin’s exponential price rise over the years, charity: water championed a HODL MODL charity model with its Bitcoin Water Trust, which seeks to hold all bitcoin received until 2025.

While the United States of America propagates the U.S. dollar, some of the powers of the U.S. support Bitcoin.
Business

National Republican Congressional Committee To Accept Bitcoin Donations

Jun 17, 2021
Bitcoin Donations
Business

BitPay Has Processed $37 Million of Bitcoin Donations Since 2017

Jun 26, 2019
Screen Shot 2021-07-30 at 9.30.41 AM
Business

The University Of Pennsylvania Continues to Hold Donated Bitcoin

Jul 30, 2021
Regulation - New Cryptocurrency-Based ETP Arrives in Switzerland
Business

Worldline, Bitcoin Suisse Partner To Enable Merchants To Accept Bitcoin In Switzerland

Aug 19, 2021
The Human Rights Foundation has launched a fund to support development that makes Bitcoin more private. To start, $50,000 will go to the developer of CoinSwap.
Business

Human Rights Foundation Donates $210,000 In Bitcoin Ecosystem Grants

May 31, 2021
A Bitcoin Socratic Seminar fosters cooperative yet argumentative dialogue with participants asking questions and challenging their answers.
Business

American University Of Paraguay To Accept Tuition Payments In Bitcoin

Jun 24, 2021
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Camping World To Accept Bitcoin Payments

Apr 26, 2021
Federal agencies in Russia are reportedly developing proposals for confiscating cryptocurrencies by 2021. What could it mean for the country?
Business

Censored Russian News Agency Asks For Bitcoin Donations

Apr 30, 2021
Despite mixed developments, a lawmaker in India has confirmed that the country has no cryptocurrency ban.
Business

Bitcoin Exchange Unocoin Will Allow Indians To Purchase Everyday Products With Bitcoin

Aug 11, 2021
Salt Bae is famous for sprinkling salt, those in the Bitcoin space are famous for sprinkling orange pills
Culture

How To Offset Gains Taxes With Bitcoin Donations

May 12, 2021
The Human Rights Foundation is donating 1 BTC each to three developers focused on increasing Bitcoin’s usability.
Business

Human Rights Foundation To Gift 3.75 Bitcoin In Latest Round Of Developer Grants

Sep 14, 2021
A super PAC established for 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, an outspoken proponent of bitcoin, accepts Lightning Network donations.
Culture

Yang Super PAC to Accept Bitcoin Lightning Donations

Jul 25, 2019
Image from iOS (3) (1)
Business

Billionaire Howard Marks: Bitcoin Has Advantages Relative To Gold

Sep 14, 2021
As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Business

Mexican Billionaire Calls Fiat Fraud, Says His Bank Working To Accept Bitcoin

Jun 28, 2021
Regulation - Elections Canada Consults With Political Parties on Crypto Donations
Business

Elections Canada Consults With Political Parties on Crypto Donations

Jan 23, 2019