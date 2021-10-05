October 5, 2021
Building On Bitcoin In Latin America
Two Latin American developers discuss how their projects are building on the adoption of Bitcoin in the region.
Although we mainly talk about the Bitcoin network on the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” developments on other networks can sometimes help push Bitcoin and self-sovereignty to more people.

In this episode, we were joined by two people leading the way in this conversation: Diego Gutierrez-Zaldivar, cofounder at RSK Labs, and Bruno Calmels, CTO of Defiant Wallet, an RSK-enabled wallet. The RSK blockchain allows for DeFi and smart contracts using Bitcoin, and Defiant Wallet integrates both RSK and Bitcoin into a single wallet.

Get to know Gutierrez-Zaldivar and Calmels as they talked about their respective missions at RSK and Defiant, explaining how their work overlaps. Throughout this chat, we spent time discussing El Salvador, unpacking the politicization of Bitcoin and the implications of these developments.

“Some parts of the Spanish speaking world has proved to have some particular features that make it more prone to the adoption of crypto,” said Calmels.

Ever wonder what the major differences are between various types of money? Gutierrez-Zaldivar made the case for stablecoins, sharing how short-term money should be less volatile, while long-term can handle more ups and downs. Our wide-ranging conversation also touched on how Defiant is ensuring that it is an easy platform to use, the state of crypto in the Spanish-speaking world, and pushing crypto mainstream in 2021.

“Everything we are doing is taking us closer to a sovereign world where people will be in control of their data and their value,” Gutierrez-Zaldivar said.

Tune in to hear it all!

