November 16, 2021
NBA Team Houston Rockets To Integrate Bitcoin Services, Be Paid In Bitcoin
NYDIG will enable bitcoin rewards and payment options for Houston Rockets fans and associates.
  • The Houston Rockets have partnered with NYDIG in a sponsorship deal paid in bitcoin.
  • NYDIG will become the franchise's official Bitcoin services provider and Bitcoin platform.
  • The team will provide Bitcoin education programs for the community and bitcoin rewards and payment options for fans.

National Basketball Association (NBA) team Houston Rockets have partnered with Bitcoin services company NYDIG, according to a press release. NYDIG will become the franchise's official Bitcoin services partner and Bitcoin platform through a sponsorship paid in bitcoin. The company will also serve as the team's bitcoin custodian.

"Partnering with NYDIG allows us to leverage the growth of Bitcoin to provide creative rewards and payment options to our fanbase and associates," said Rockets President of business operations Gretchen Sheirr.

The Rockets haven't disclosed what specific offerings will be provided as a product of the NYDIG collaboration. Still, tangible initiatives might land for fans and the broader community for Bitcoin education and the opportunity to earn BTC rewards and use bitcoin as a payment method.

"The Rockets will be #PaidInBitcoin, and this partnership underscores our excitement about the Houston area and the Bitcoin innovation taking place there," said Kelly Brewster, chief marketing officer of NYDIG.

The Rockets will work with NYDIG to increase access to the Bitcoin ecosystem through educational programming and the support of community initiatives. As part of the sponsorship, NYDIG will receive significant exposure across all of the team's platforms, become the first naming rights partner of Toyota Center suite levels, the "Bitcoin Suites by NYDIG," and receive baseline apron signage during Rockets games.

"The Rockets are a leading sports brand and NYDIG is the leader in bitcoin financial services. Together, we will deliver new opportunities for Rockets fans and the City of Houston to learn about and use bitcoin," said Trey Zeluff, director of digital asset strategy at Fertitta Entertainment.

Rocket's owner Tilman J. Fertitta had established partnerships with NYDIG through a few other businesses, including Landry's and Post Oak Motor Cars dealership. Landry's Select Club loyalty program now enables members to earn bitcoin points when dining at over 500 locations in the U.S., while Post Oak's customers can purchase luxury cars financed through loans secured by bitcoin.

