Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Australian Baseball Club Embarks On A Bitcoin Standard, Integrates Lightning
Publish date:

Australian Baseball Club Embarks On A Bitcoin Standard, Integrates Lightning

The Perth Heat is setting Bitcoin as the new standard for all payments and payouts, the club said in a statement.
Author:

The Perth Heat is setting Bitcoin as the new standard for all payments and payouts, the club said in a statement.

  • ABL’s most successful club has embarked on a Bitcoin standard, shifting its corporate treasury from dollars to bitcoin.
  • “The Perth Heat are embracing the reality that the future of money and corporate treasuries will live on the Bitcoin blockchain,” its chief bitcoin officer said.
  • The club will pay players and staff in bitcoin, accept BTC for payments, and hold bitcoin in its balance sheet.

Australian Baseball League’s most successful club, the Perth Heat, has embarked on a Bitcoin standard, the company said in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine, a first in the sports world. The Heat will fully integrate the Bitcoin and Lightning networks into its operations to hold bitcoin in its balance sheet, accept BTC payments, and pay players and staff in bitcoin.

“In partnership with OpenNode, the Perth Heat is setting Bitcoin as the new standard for payments and payouts,” per the statement.

The club will accept and send instant bitcoin payments through the Lightning Network by leveraging OpenNode’s suite of payment infrastructure solutions. In addition to paying players and staff in BTC, the Perth Heat will accept sponsorships, merchandise, and ballpark concessions in bitcoin.

“The Perth Heat are committed to operating according to a Bitcoin Standard and in doing so are shifting the corporate treasury from dollars to Bitcoin,” Perth Heat chief Bitcoin officer Patrick O’Sullivan said. “This is not a one-off purchase to hedge against future uncertainties or inflationary pressures. The Perth Heat are embracing the reality that the future of money and corporate treasuries will live on the Bitcoin blockchain.”

O’Sullivan also said that the club has already established an initial position in Bitcoin “to help secure its digital property rights on the world’s most secure monetary network” and will continue to convert available capital into BTC. The club is “determined to lead from the front” in capitalizing on “the power of sound money principles,” he added.

The future possibilities for the Perth Heat are massive as the club completely switches from a dollar mentality into one based on sound money. In addition to treasury appreciation, the club will be better positioned to secure better players and deals in the future, outpacing its competitors. The game theory aspects of Bitcoin adoption might also lead other clubs to follow.

“We look forward to setting the bar for how much value a sports organization can bring to a community in the Bitcoin age,” Perth Heat CEO Steven Nelkovski said. “By embracing the underlying values of the Bitcoin protocol we believe that the organization can reach new levels of success both on and off the field and remind the world of the true value of sports. The players and organizational staff have fully embraced the opportunities that being paid in Bitcoin can provide.”

21-Days-Ad1-Newsletter-1200x300-v3 copy

CM_Saints
Business

Sportsbet.io Donates 2 Bitcoin To English Football Club Southampton

Nov 10, 2021
Bitcoin betting site Sportsbet.io has sponsored placement of the Bitcoin logo on Watford F.C.’s Premier League uniforms.
Business

Mercado Bitcoin Is The New Sponsor Of Brazilian Football Club Corinthians

Sep 3, 2021
155f02e8-2069-494b-97f5-7e5d74187407_ACD2 (1)
Business

Dutch Football Club PSV Holds Bitcoin On Its Balance Sheet

Sep 22, 2021
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy Stock Has Gained 452% In First Year On Corporate Bitcoin Standard

Aug 12, 2021
Paxful and AirTM Partner to Increase Bitcoin Adoption in America
Business

Paxful Integrates The Bitcoin Lightning Network

Sep 14, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Video: “The Fiat Standard” With Saifedean Ammous

Nov 25, 2020
houston-toyota-center-43280-1024x770
Business

NBA Team Houston Rockets To Integrate Bitcoin Services, Be Paid In Bitcoin

6 hours ago
OG-copy
Business

Latin American Real Estate Market Leader Accepting Bitcoin As Payment

Nov 10, 2021
Digital assets - A New Australian Dollar-Backed Stablecoin Slated to Launch on Stellar
Business

A New Australian Dollar-Backed Stablecoin Slated to Launch on Stellar

Oct 24, 2018
Investing - Hong Kong Exchange OKEx Rolls Back Futures Transactions
Business

OKEx Integrates The Bitcoin Lightning Network

Apr 19, 2021
Payments - Breez Wants to Make the Lightning Network More User Friendly
Business

Seetee Invests In Bitcoin Lightning Company Breez

Jul 28, 2021
FTX is a new crypto exchange and trading exchange offering futures contracts, leveraged tokens and an over-the-counter portal.
Business

Major Australian Broker SelfWealth To Bring Bitcoin Trading To 95,000 Investors

Jul 12, 2021
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Business

Human Trafficking Institute To Accept Bitcoin Donations

6 hours ago
Bottlepay-Logo-Dark
Business

NYDIG Acquires Bitcoin Payments App Bottlepay

Nov 1, 2021
BTCMag_Thumbnail_youtube_chris
Business

Operating A Business On Bitcoin

Aug 27, 2021