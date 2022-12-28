Skip to main content
MicroStrategy To Launch Bitcoin Lightning Solutions In 2023: Saylor
News

MicroStrategy To Launch Bitcoin Lightning Solutions In 2023: Saylor

Bitcoin Lightning applications that MicroStrategy plans to release include enterprise infrastructure services and content monetization solutions, Saylor said.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Bitcoin Lightning applications that MicroStrategy plans to release include enterprise infrastructure services and content monetization solutions, Saylor said.

MicroStrategy will release software applications and solutions powered by the Bitcoin Lightning Network in 2023.

MicroStrategy executive chairman Michael Saylor spoke about his company’s plans in a Twitter Spaces room on Wednesday, shedding light on some of the offerings currently in the works at the software firm.

Saylor mentioned that as part of his transition from CEO to executive chairman, the company’s Bitcoin arm has been able to have a deeper focus on ways it can not only buy and hold BTC but also contribute to the ecosystem. As it seeks to branch out of regular software applications and into Bitcoin, MicroStrategy can leverage its existing knowledge to provide enterprises with tooling for the Bitcoin and Lightning ecosystem.

"We want to make it possible for any enterprise to spin up Lighting infrastructure in an afternoon" and onboard thousands of employees or customers, Saylor explained. "We want to plug it into enterprise technology and make it a marketing strategy for any forward thinking CMO."

Areas that MicroStrategy is exploring for Lightning services include online content monetization, enterprise marketing, web paywalls, and internal corporate controls. Every chief marketing officer should be able give away satoshis –– Bitcoin’s smaller denomination unit –– as incentive for customers to post reviews or give feedback, Saylor said.

"We have teams working on it and are looking to bring something out by next year. We expect to show something in the first quarter."

Saylor also said in the Twitter Spaces conversation that MicroStrategy’s upcoming Bitcoin event will feature a "Lightning for corporations" agenda, which should dive deeper into the company’s plans for how it wants to explore and contribute to the ecosystem and drive greater adoption.

Michael Saylor
Business

MicroStrategy Will Never Sell Its Bitcoin, Saylor Suggests

By Namcios
News
Michael Saylor
Business

Michael Saylor To Change His MicroStrategy Role To Focus On Bitcoin

By Namcios
News
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Looks To Hire Bitcoin Engineer For Building Lightning Platform

By Shawn Amick
News
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys $6 Million In Bitcoin Amid Market Rout

By Namcios
News
Michael Saylor
Business

MicroStrategy Adds 1,914 Bitcoin To Its Holdings

By Namcios
Michael Saylor
Business

Michael Saylor Owns $866M Worth of Bitcoin: Report

By Namcios
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy Goes Underwater In Latest Bitcoin Crash

By Namcios
News
Saylor MicroStrategy
Business

Michael Saylor Announces 480 Bitcoin Buy For MicroStrategy

By Shawn Amick
News
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Adds 2,500 Bitcoin To Holdings Despite Tax-Loss Harvesting

By Namcios
News
Michael Saylor
Business

Michael Saylor: We Custody Our Bitcoin And Do Not Lend It Out

By Namcios
lci4 copy
Culture

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor Interview: The Predator Prey Dynamics Of Bitcoin

By McShane
Saylor MicroStrategy
Business

MicroStrategy CEO Sheds Margin Call Woes As Bitcoin Nears $21,000

By Shawn Amick
News
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Kicks Off 2022 With $25M Bitcoin Buy

By Namcios
News
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Legal

MicroStrategy And Its Executive Chairman Michael Saylor Are Being Sued For Tax Fraud

By Shawn Amick
News
saylor-dorsey
Industry Events

Dorsey, Saylor Talk Bitcoin at Online Event

By Namcios
News