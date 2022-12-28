Skip to main content
MicroStrategy Adds 2,500 Bitcoin To Holdings Despite Tax-Loss Harvesting
News

MicroStrategy Adds 2,500 Bitcoin To Holdings Despite Tax-Loss Harvesting

The tech company led by Michael Saylor has increased its bitcoin holdings by 2,500 BTC despite selling bitcoin for the first time to generate a tax benefit.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The tech company led by Michael Saylor has increased its bitcoin holdings by 2,500 BTC despite selling bitcoin for the first time to generate a tax benefit.

  • Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy bought 2,395 BTC for $42.8 million in cash between Nov. 1 and Dec. 21, 2022.
  • It then sold 704 BTC at a loss on Dec. 22 to offset previous capital gains.
  • MicroStrategy then bought 810 BTC on Dec. 24.

Software analytics company MicroStrategy has sold bitcoin for the first time since it first began adding the digital currency to its treasury in 2020.

The sale took place on December 22, 2022, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The move was carried out in order to generate a net tax benefit, as the losses involved in the sale are able to offset previous capital gains, per the filing. Two days later, MicroStrategy bought back more bitcoin than it sold, however at a higher price –– $16,845 per BTC on the 810 bitcoin purchase vs. $16,776 on the 704 bitcoin sale.

A larger purchase preceded the sale. MicroStrategy bought 2,395 bitcoin between November 1 and December 21, 2022, before embarking on the tax-loss harvesting strategy. The purchase cost about $42.8 million, translating to an average price of $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

Ultimately, the transactions resulted in an increase of MicroStrategy’s bitcoin holdings by 2,500 BTC. The company led by Michael Saylor now holds 132,500 BTC, acquired for about $4.03 billion at an average price of $30,397 per bitcoin. As a result, the Virginia-based firm currently faces an unrealized loss of over $1.8 billion.

Michael Saylor
Business

MicroStrategy Adds 1,914 Bitcoin To Its Holdings

By Namcios
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy Goes Underwater In Latest Bitcoin Crash

By Namcios
News
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys 1,434 BTC for $82M, Now Holds 122,478 Bitcoin

By Namcios
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys $6 Million In Bitcoin Amid Market Rout

By Namcios
News
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Kicks Off 2022 With $25M Bitcoin Buy

By Namcios
News
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys 13,005 Bitcoin For $489 Million, Now Holds Over 105,000 BTC

By Namcios
Michael Saylor
Business

MicroStrategy Will Never Sell Its Bitcoin, Saylor Suggests

By Namcios
News
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy To Offer Another $600 Million Of Convertible Notes To Buy More Bitcoin

By Nik Hoffman
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Looks To Hire Bitcoin Engineer For Building Lightning Platform

By Shawn Amick
News
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys Over $400 Million In Bitcoin As Price Dips

By Namcios
Michael Saylor
Business

MicroStrategy To Launch Bitcoin Lightning Solutions In 2023: Saylor

By Namcios
News
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Legal

MicroStrategy And Its Executive Chairman Michael Saylor Are Being Sued For Tax Fraud

By Shawn Amick
News
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

What’s Next For Bold Bitcoin-Buyer MicroStrategy?

By BitcoinActuary
Opinion
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys Dip, Accumulates 229 More BTC For $10 Million

By Peter Chawaga
Michael Saylor
Business

Michael Saylor To Change His MicroStrategy Role To Focus On Bitcoin

By Namcios
News