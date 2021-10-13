October 13, 2021
Miami Mayor Says Plan Advancing To Pay City Employees In Bitcoin
Publish date:

Miami Mayor Says Plan Advancing To Pay City Employees In Bitcoin

Miami will issue a request for proposal this month to help create the BTC payment mechanism.
Author:
  • Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told Bloomberg that paying government employees in bitcoin is a “major priority” for the city.
  • “I want us to differentiate ourselves as a crypto capital of the United States or of the world,” Suarez said in an interview.
  • A similar proposal was first pushed in February but has since stalled.

Miami’s top priority at the moment is enabling bitcoin as a payment option for government employee salaries and citizens’ taxes and fees, mayor Francis Suarez said in an interview with Bloomberg on October 12.

The city will issue a formal request for proposal this month, according to Suarez, to help actualize the mayor’s plan. Miami will need to create the payment rails to allow city residents to pay fees and taxes in bitcoin.

“I want us to differentiate ourselves as a crypto capital of the United States or of the world,” Suarez told Bloomberg’s Emily Chang.

In February, a similar resolution to integrate BTC into Miami’s operations received support from city commissioners. Suarez’s broader proposal sought to let citizens pay city fees or property taxes in bitcoin, allow city employees to receive compensation in bitcoin, and allow Miami to invest in bitcoin.

“If we would’ve been able to hold it from the moment that I put the resolution on our agenda, it’d be up by 30 or 40 percent, so I would’ve looked like a genius back then,” he said. “But that’s the way it works.”

Suarez has been facing bumps on the road, as Florida statutes don’t currently allow his city to hold BTC. But the mayor has been receiving support at the county level. In April, Danielle Cohen Higgins, District 8 County’s commissioner and representative on the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners, put forth a resolution to establish a task force to assess the feasibility of pursuing Suarez’s plans.

According to research by Coinbase, more people in the U.S. searched Google for “Bitcoin” than they did for “Kim Kardashian.”
Business

Mayor’s Proposal To Integrate Bitcoin Into Miami’s Operations Receives Approval

Feb 12, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Miami Mayor Wants To Entice Chinese Bitcoin Miners To Set Up Shop In Florida

Jun 18, 2021
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

Biden's $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill Pushes Miami Mayor To Buy Bitcoin

May 10, 2021
Combining an understanding of natural law and human nature, the creator of Bitcoin found a way to coordinate human actions to build a new economy.
Culture

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Says Bitcoin Is Crucial For Underserved Communities

May 26, 2021
Representative Ted Budd has introduced a bill meant to reform the national tax code around cryptocurrency.
Business

Miami-Dade County Could Soon Let Residents Pay Taxes With Bitcoin

Apr 16, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-09 at 13.48.24
Culture

Miami Mayor Suarez Calls For Election Of A Bitcoin President After Joe Biden

Sep 9, 2021
While the United States of America propagates the U.S. dollar, some of the powers of the U.S. support Bitcoin.
Business

NYC Mayoral Lead Wants City To Be Center For Bitcoin

Jun 24, 2021
idom_nuclear_services_news_oiea_copyright_hxdyl
Culture

Miami Mayor Advocates For Bitcoin Nuclear Mining Hub

Sep 27, 2021
FTX is a new crypto exchange and trading exchange offering futures contracts, leveraged tokens and an over-the-counter portal.
Business

FTX Exchange In Talks To Sponsor Miami’s NBA Stadium

Mar 24, 2021
Bitmain’s new service, the World Digital Mining Map, will create a directory of cryptocurrency mining farms to help guide individual miners.
Sponsored Story

Miami's E11EVEN Nightclub Is Accepting Bitcoin As Payment

Apr 22, 2021
Bitcoin donations and grants involve one group gifting another with BTC to support their work.
Business

Canadian Basketball League To Pay Players In Bitcoin

Jun 21, 2021
Op-ed - Debunking Bitcoin Myths: "It’s Only for Criminals"
Business

Colonial Pipeline Pays 75 Bitcoin Ransom To Hackers

May 14, 2021
Regulation - New Cryptocurrency-Based ETP Arrives in Switzerland
Business

Worldline, Bitcoin Suisse Partner To Enable Merchants To Accept Bitcoin In Switzerland

Aug 19, 2021
B21-Miami-square
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2021 Is Moving To Miami

Mar 8, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: When Cities Embrace Bitcoin With Mayor Scott Conger

May 13, 2021