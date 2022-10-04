Skip to main content
McDonald’s And Other Businesses Now Accept Bitcoin Payments In Lugano, Switzerland
News

McDonald's And Other Businesses Now Accept Bitcoin Payments In Lugano, Switzerland

In partnership with Go Crypto, Plan ₿ Foundation is enabling bitcoin payments for the city of Lugano, Switzerland, including McDonald’s.

Lugano Plan ₿

In partnership with Go Crypto, Plan ₿ Foundation is enabling bitcoin payments for the city of Lugano, Switzerland, including McDonald’s.

  • Plan ₿ Foundation has on boarded multiple businesses in Lugano, Switzerland to accept bitcoin payments.
  • The foundation expects to service over 2,500 customers by the end of the year.
  • Plan ₿ partnered with GoCrypto to provide the infrastructure enabling bitcoin payments across the city.

Plan ₿ Foundation, an organization dedicated to furthering bitcoin and stablecoin adoption, just onboarded the City of Lugano, Switzerland enabling bitcoin and stablecoin payments, according to an announcement.

The foundation, founded by the same people who founded Tether and the City of Lugano, intends to expand the adoption of bitcoin across the city by optionally impacting all daily activities for residents in the city.

Additionally, while providing optionality in the form of payments, the foundation intends to transform the existing financial infrastructure in the city. In order to scale across the entire city, the foundation partnered with GoCrypto, a cryptocurrency payments service provider.

“Earlier this year, Lugano and Tether signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a strategic collaboration through several initiatives, including to help local businesses integrate their existing payment services with the permitted stablecoins and Bitcoin,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Tether.

GoCrypto payments are now available at almost a dozen merchants across the city including businesses such as McDonald’s and art galleries. Over the next 25 days the functionality is expected to expand to enable more businesses in Lugano to accept bitcoin.

Thus, the foundation expects to service over 2,000 at the upcoming Plan ₿ Forum, a conference taking place from October 28-29. By the end of the year, the organization plans to enable over 2,500 merchants to accept bitcoin payments. 

News