The First Africa Bitcoin Conference Begins On December 5th
News

The event will be hosted in Ghana and is expected to have over 800 attendees including bitcoiners, industry and thought leaders, and will host a hackathon.

The first Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC) is set for December 5-7 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Ghana, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoiners, entrepreneurs, educators, advocates, thought-leaders and industry professionals from Africa and across the world are gathering the adoption and use of bitcoin in Africa and across the world.

The event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions workshops, presentations, exhibitions and a hackathon with some other exciting additions. The ABC Hackathon will run from October 10 to December 7 and registration for the event began on September 10.

Participants of the hackathon will develop and pitch solutions to problems utilizing Bitcoin. Registration will close on October 5.

The winners of the hackathon will be announced on December 7 at a closing ceremony during the conference. Additionally, there will be prizes for first, second, third place contestants as well as a prize for best design, totaling $10,000 in prizes.

Approximately 800 attendees are expected for the conference and multiple participants including C-suite executives, departmental heads, government officials, investors, venture capitalists and many others are already confirmed for the event.

Africa has witnessed a large amount of growth in its adoption of bitcoin, despite having one of the lowest levels of internet penetration in the world. Between June 2020 and July 2021, Africa saw a 1200% increase in adoption, per the release.

Additionally, Nigeria was highly ranked in the 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index from Chainalysis. Togo followed Nigeria by being one of the top countries in peer-to-peer transference of value.

Thus, the conference will host many opportunities to discuss innovation, employment opportunities, improving regional trade, and tourism among many other initiatives for Africa to continue growing by leveraging bitcoin. 

