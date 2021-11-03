Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Laos Expected To Earn $190 Million From Bitcoin Mining In 2022
Publish date:

Laos Expected To Earn $190 Million From Bitcoin Mining In 2022

The government reportedly plans on employing the new revenue stream's profits on "priority" programs.
Author:

The government reportedly plans on employing the new revenue stream's profits on "priority" programs.

  • Laos is reportedly expected to earn approximately $190 million in 2022 from bitcoin mining activities in the country.
  • The new revenue source would contribute to the $2.8 billion total domestic revenue projected for 2022, the Lao Minister of Finance said.
  • The government reportedly plans on employing the new revenue stream's profits on increasing officials' allowances, paying off debts, and pandemic-related expenditures.

The government of Laos, a Southeastern Asian country located between Thailand and Vietnam, reportedly expects to earn around $190 million in revenue from bitcoin mining next year, according to a report by Cambodian newspaper Phnom Penh Post.

Total Lao domestic revenue, which reportedly accounts for 15% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), is expected to amount to approximately $2.8 billion in 2022, the Minister of Finance reportedly told the National Assembly.

"Presenting the [National Assembly's] 2022 draft budget plan to the session, the minister said the new source of revenue would increase the projected revenue for next year by 20 per cent compared to the target for 2021," per the report.

According to the Phnom Penh Post, the Lao government plans on employing the new revenue stream's proceeds on "priority" programs.

"These include increasing supporting allowances to cover the living expenses of officials and security force personnel, expenditure on efforts to respond to the Covid-19 outbreak, and the payment of debts," the report said.

In total, the Lao government is expected to spend around $3.36 billion over the next calendar year, amounting to 18.14% of the country's GDP.

The new revenue stream comes after lawmakers authorized six companies to run a pilot program to mine and trade bitcoin in Laos. However, the country's central bank has had negative stances toward Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in the past. According to the Phnom Penh Post report, a group of banks and technology and finance regulators in Laos is now working together to draft legislation relating to bitcoin mining and trading.

PrintMag-Simple-Black-Cover-ES-WEB21 copy

Iran’s local cryptocurrency community welcomes the legitimization of mining as an industry but feels that miners aren’t being treated fairly.
Business

Iran To Lift Bitcoin Mining Ban In September

Aug 23, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Blockware Mining Raises $25 Million, Seeks To Triple Hash Rate

Jun 30, 2021
Bitcoin carbon emissions are criticized, but bitcoin mining is actually a way to incentivize clean, green, environmentally friendly energy use.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Mined 391 BTC In July With 99% Clean Energy

Aug 5, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Barred From China, BIT Mining Has Started Moving Bitcoin Mining Operations To Kazakhstan

Jun 22, 2021
Canaan Creative, a major Chinese bitcoin miner manufacturer, has reportedly filed an IPO application with the U.S. SEC.
Business

Canaan To Begin Mining Bitcoin Itself, Setting Up Operations In Kazakhstan

Jun 23, 2021
When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat.
Business

BIT Raises $50 Million To Help Bitcoin Mining Expansion Out Of China

Jul 13, 2021
Bitcoin miners and mining is an activity that involves the use of ASICs and using electricity.
Business

HIVE Orders 6,500 Bitcoin Mining Rigs From Canaan

Oct 29, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Sphere 3D Acquires Exclusive Rights To Hertford Advisor's Bitcoin Mining Agreements

Aug 6, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Giant Genesis Digital Assets Raises $431 Million

Sep 21, 2021
Georgias_Simple_Solar_Program_to_Mine_Bitcoin (1)
Business

CleanSpark Acquires Second Data Center To Increase Bitcoin Mining Capacity

Aug 10, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Mining Farm Turning Waste Coal Into Bitcoin Raises $105 Million

Jun 22, 2021
Bitcoin mining at home is a good usage of energy and electricity because you get bitcoin from it.
Business

Compass Mining Launches 'At-Home' Bitcoin Mining Service

Sep 21, 2021
Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Crusoe Energy Seeking Loan To Expand Bitcoin Mining Operations

Jul 27, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Local Reports Indicate Bitcoin Miners In Sichuan Have Been Ordered To Shut Down

Jun 18, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Genesis Digital Assets Buys 10,000 Bitcoin Mining Rigs From Canaan

Jun 16, 2021