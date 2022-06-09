Skip to main content
Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z Announce The Bitcoin Academy In Brooklyn, New York
News

Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z Announce The Bitcoin Academy In Brooklyn, New York

The Bitcoin Academy will help those in financial hardship with free courses, devices and data plans for residents of Marcy House in Brooklyn, New York.

The Bitcoin Academy will help those in financial hardship with free courses, devices and data plans for residents of Marcy House in Brooklyn, New York.

  • Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z announced The Bitcoin Academy, financial education for Marcy House residents in Brooklyn, New York.
  • Classes are completely free to residents and will provide devices and data plans as needed.
  • Programming for “Crypto Kids Camp” courses for children aged 5-17 will also be provided for free.

Jack Dorsey, founder of bitcoin financial services company Block Inc., and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter have partnered to fund The Bitcoin Academy to provide financial education and empowerment to the community in which Jay-Z grew up, Dorsey announced.

This educational program will take place in Brooklyn, New York for Marcy House residents with the intention of providing the community with the necessary tools to achieve financial independence, inclusion, and literacy in the place Jay-Z grew up.

“Education is where we start. This isn’t just about bitcoin…it’s about long-term thinking, local economies, and self-confidence,” Dorsey said in a reply to his announcement. “Courses are free to all Marcy residents, including kids. And to make it even easier we’re providing devices and data plans for all who need it.”

Class is in session from June 22 through September 7 for all Marcy residents and the classes will be held in person and online. Should enrollees choose to attend the twice-weekly in person classes, dinner will also be provided.

Mifi devices will be provided to those attending and a 1-year data plan will also be given to those in attendance, as well as a smartphone if needed. The academy will also be offering “Crypto Kids Camp” which will provide programming courses on two saturdays for Marcy kids aged 5-17.

This initiative was made in collaboration with the Shawn Carter Foundation, Cash App, Black Bitcoin Billionaire, and the Crypto Blockchain Plug. Personal grants were provided from Jay-Z and Dorsey.

The Shawn Carter Foundation has a stated mission of providing aid to individuals in socio-economic hardship through continued education at post secondary institutions. 

Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Hiring To Develop Next-Gen Bitcoin Mining ASIC
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Building A Bitcoin Mining System

By NamciosJan 13, 2022
News
If bitcoin is the next and final global money, then by definition (and by design) it is already circular.
Culture

Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z Launch Bitcoin Development Endowment

By Joe RodgersFeb 12, 2021
To HODL bitcoin, is to have hands that will hold bitcoin throughout the dips.
Business

How Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Paving The Way For Bitcoin

By Q GhaemiJan 19, 2022
Feature
Cash App, which is operated by payments company Square, offers Bitcoin investments to users.
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Cash App Integrates Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

By NamciosFeb 7, 2022
News
jack-dorseys-square-to-launch-a-bank-in-2021
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Bitcoin Hardware Wallet Will Use Fingerprint Authentication

By NamciosMar 11, 2022
News
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Markets

Michael Saylor, Jack Dorsey Pen Letter To EPA Refuting Bitcoin Energy FUD

By Shawn AmickMay 2, 2022
News
Jack Dorsey's Block Bitcoin Initiatives - Blockchain Height
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Block Wants To Create Economic Empowerment With Bitcoin

By NamciosMay 18, 2022
News
Regulation - New York Legislator Proposes BitLicense Alternative for Cryptocurrency Users
Business

New York State To Place Moratorium On Non-Renewable Bitcoin Mining

By Shawn AmickJun 3, 2022
News
image
Business

Jack Dorsey, Saylor to Speak at Upcoming Free Bitcoin Conference

By NamciosJan 20, 2022
News
During an on-stage discussion at the Bitcoin 2021 event, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed Bitcoin, censorship and banking the unbanked.
Business

Jack Dorsey To Launch A Legal Defense Fund For Bitcoin Developers

By NamciosJan 12, 2022
News
jack-dorseys-square-to-launch-a-bank-in-2021
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Spiral Announces The Lightning Dev Kit

By NamciosDec 6, 2021
E__FXA_VIAMlp-a.jfif
Business

Jack Dorsey's Square Joins Largest Bitcoin Investment In Africa

By NamciosSep 28, 2021
Square and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed the global adoption of Bitcoin at length with Human Rights Foundation’s Alex Gladstein.
Culture

Bitcoin is The Only Way Out: The Jack Dorsey Interview

By Alex GladsteinJun 7, 2021
Texas Austin and Houston are bitcoin mining hubs and quickly expanding.
Business

Texas Pacific Land Corporation Announces New Bitcoin Mining Venture In West Texas

By Shawn AmickMay 16, 2022
News
Bitcoin Optech was founded in 2018 to bridge the worlds of open-source development and companies.
Business

How Spiral, Jack Dorsey’s Rebranded Bitcoin Company, Is Accelerating Adoption

By NamciosJan 12, 2022
Feature