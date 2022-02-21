Skip to main content
Intel Details Bitcoin Mining Chip ‘Bonanza Mine’
News

Intel Details Bitcoin Mining Chip ‘Bonanza Mine’

While a new chip is upcoming, Intel shared information about its past product exploration in bitcoin mining chip design.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

While a new chip is upcoming, Intel shared information about its past product exploration in bitcoin mining chip design.

Intel has shared details of its past explorations on bitcoin mining application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) at ISSCC 2022, a global forum for presentation of advances in solid-state circuits and systems-on-a-chip, reported Tom’s Hardware.

Intel’s power-efficient chip, called Bonanza Mine, is fabricated in a 7nm process and bundled in lots of 300 to compose a full-fledged 3,600W bitcoin mining machine that can perform up to 40 terahashes per second (TH/s).

Intel’s bitcoin mining rig is composed of hundreds of specialized chips, the Bonanza Mine ASICs, which together can output 40TH/s of hashrate capacity and consumes 3,600W of power. Source: Tom’s Hardware.

Intel’s bitcoin mining rig is composed of hundreds of specialized chips, the Bonanza Mine ASICs, which together can output 40TH/s of hashrate capacity and consumes 3,600W of power. Source: Tom’s Hardware.

When news surfaced that Intel would give a presentation about a bitcoin mining ASIC at ISSCC, it seemed that it would present a new chip. However, an Intel representative later told Bitcoin Magazine that “the SHA-256 ASIC referred to in the paper being presented at ISSCC … was [a] first generation product exploration from 2018.”

On February 11, Intel officially announced its Bitcoin silicon program, highlighting that multiple large customers had secured their spot in the orders queue, including Block, the financial services firm previously known as Square, Argo Blockchain, and GRIID, which had already disclosed a purchasing agreement with Intel to the SEC for the new chip that was yet to be revealed.

Intel’s upcoming chip, the Bonanza Mine 2, will only be released later this year.

“The supply agreement released as part of required [U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission] SEC disclosures from our customer concerns the second-generation ASIC for which we will provide more details soon,” the Intel representative added.

However, Intel will leverage the innovations developed with its first-generation product exploration and shared at ISSCC in its upcoming Bonanza Mine 2 ASIC.

Indeed, the giant chipmaker will need to up its game if it’s second-generation chip is to be competitive with the likes of Bitmain, today’s market leader in the bitcoin mining industry. While Intel’s first-generation ASIC consumes 3,600W to output 40TH/s, per the report, Bitmain’s flagship miner needs only 3,010W to perform 140TH/s.

Intel’s Bonanza Mine ASIC brings some innovation to the industry, but still lacks behind prominent industry players like Bitmain and its newest machines. Intel would need a much-stronger second-generation ASIC to be competitive. Source: Tom’s Hardware.

Intel’s Bonanza Mine ASIC brings some innovation to the industry, but still lacks behind prominent industry players like Bitmain and its newest machines. Intel would need a much-stronger second-generation ASIC to be competitive. Source: Tom’s Hardware.

Mining - Intel Releases Patent for New Cryptocurrency Mining Accelerator
Business

Intel To Join Bitcoin Mining ASIC Market With New Chip

By Namcios
Jan 18, 2022
News
Iran’s local cryptocurrency community welcomes the legitimization of mining as an industry but feels that miners aren’t being treated fairly.
Business

A Publicly-Listed Bitcoin Miner Shares Expectations For Intel’s New ASIC Chip

By Shawn Amick
Feb 4, 2022
Feature
The content lead for Slush Pool operator Braiins reflects on the future of its offerings on the ten-year anniversary of its first block.
Business

How Intel’s Entrance Can Change The Bitcoin Mining Landscape

By Namcios
Feb 10, 2022
Feature
Mining - Innosilicon’s Impending ASIC Miner Could Challenge Bitmain’s Dominance
Business

Intel Closes Sale For Its Upcoming Bitcoin Mining Chip

By Namcios
Jan 19, 2022
News
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Apparently, Intel Is Getting Into The Bitcoin ASIC Game

By Marty Bent
Jan 20, 2022
Marty's Bent
Mining - Intel Releases Patent for New Cryptocurrency Mining Accelerator
Business

Intel Releases Patent for New Cryptocurrency Mining Accelerator

By Nick Marinoff
Mar 30, 2018
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Marathon Mined 462 Bitcoin In January, Holds 8,595 BTC

By Namcios
Feb 4, 2022
News
Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Hiring To Develop Next-Gen Bitcoin Mining ASIC
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Building A Bitcoin Mining System

By Namcios
Jan 13, 2022
News
putin_ap_18354412373547_2500-1200x800
Business

Putin Supports Bitcoin Mining in Russia: Report

By Namcios
Jan 27, 2022
News
Bitcoin carbon emissions are criticized, but bitcoin mining is actually a way to incentivize clean, green, environmentally friendly energy use.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Mined 391 BTC In July With 99% Clean Energy

By Namcios
Aug 5, 2021
Congress is set to take a deeper dive into crypto regulation during a crypto and blockchain technology hearing on July 30, 2019.
Industry Events

Congress Shares Witness List For Upcoming Bitcoin Mining Hearing

By Namcios
Jan 19, 2022
News
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Reaches 2 EH/s Hashrate

By Namcios
Jan 24, 2022
News
20210820_blockstream_macquire1920x1080px
Business

Blockstream Partners With Macquarie To Explore Green Bitcoin Mining Solutions

By Namcios
Sep 8, 2021
Investing - NASDAQ to Add Liquid Indices Tracking Value of BTC and ETH
Markets

Nasdaq Will List Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Mining ETF On Feb. 8

By Namcios
Feb 7, 2022
News
Cryptocurrency mining software provider Titan today announced Titan Pool, an effort to contribute more Bitcoin mining hash rate from North America.
Business

Titan Raises $250K to Grow Its Bitcoin Mining Pool

By Shawn Amick
Feb 17, 2022
News