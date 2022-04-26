Skip to main content
Coinme Has Launched 23 Bitcoin-Enabled Kiosks In Vermont
News

Coinme Has Launched 23 Bitcoin-Enabled Kiosks In Vermont

In partnership with Coinstar, Coinme deployed 23 bitcoin-enabled kiosks across Vermont allowing the residents to trade cash for bitcoin in local grocery stores.

In partnership with Coinstar, Coinme deployed 23 bitcoin-enabled kiosks across Vermont allowing the residents to trade cash for bitcoin in local grocery stores.

  • Coinme, a cash-for-crypto exchange, has launched 23 bitcoin-enabled kiosks in Vermont.
  • Coinme has a network of over 9,500 kiosks across 49 states in the U.S.
  • The kiosks are powered by Coinstar who intends to “build upon our existing footprint to bitcoin-enable even more kiosks across the country.”

Coinme, a cryptocurrency cash-exchange in the U.S., has officially launched 23 bitcoin-enabled Coinstar kiosks in Vermont, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

“Freedom and Unity’ is the official motto of Vermont and a perfect embodiment of why bitcoin was established,” said Neil Bergquist, CEO of Coinme.

“Cash access to cryptocurrencies offers an opportunity for financial freedom to those that would not otherwise have it. Trusted and easy-to-use onramps like the ones Coinme provides are critical for the widespread adoption of digital currencies,” Bergquist continued.

Coinme’s expansion into Vermont brings the Coinme-enabled Coinstar kiosks to 49 states with over 9,500 locations in the U.S. Coinme’s network allows users across the nation to trade cash for bitcoin in a simple and friendly way.

Coinme was the first to launch a state-licensed bitcoin ATM in the U.S. in 2014. Now, Coinme also enables legacy financial institutions the ability to offer the sale of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. Coinme’s seasoned experience allows the financial institutions they help to operate in a regulatory-compliant and low-cost manner.

“With Coinme, we are providing a vital bridge for people to participate in the digital economy,” said Jim Gaherity, CEO of Coinstar. “We’re excited to continue our partnership and build upon our existing footprint to bitcoin-enable even more Coinstar kiosks across the country.”

Buying bitcoin at a Coinme kiosk is a simple four-step process. First, create a Coinme account. Second, find a nearby kiosk. Third, insert cash into the kiosk (currently not accepting coins). Lastly, receive your bitcoin.

The kiosks will be located at select Shaw’s, Hannaford Supermarkets and Tops Friendly Markets grocery stores allowing Vermont residents quick access to bitcoin through cash transactions. 

Op-ed - New Jersey’s First Bitcoin ATM Installed in Jersey City
Business

MoneyGram Invests In Bitcoin Kiosk Operator Coinme

By NamciosJan 5, 2022
Adoption - Coinme and Coinstar Plan Expansion of Bitcoin ATMs Across 19 U.S. States
Business

Coinme and Coinstar Plan Expansion of Bitcoin ATMs Across 19 U.S. States

By Landon ManningApr 26, 2019
Adoption - Coinme and Coinstar Plan Expansion of Bitcoin ATMs Across 19 U.S. States
Business

MoneyGram, Coinme Partner To Offer Fiat For Bitcoin At Thousands Of U.S. Locations

By Peter ChawagaMay 12, 2021
Adoption - Coinme and Coinstar Expand Bitcoin Kiosk Service
Markets

Coinme and Coinstar Expand Bitcoin Kiosk Service

By Jimmy AkiMay 23, 2019
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy To Allow Employees To Invest In Bitcoin As Part Of 401(k) Plan

By Shawn Amick3 hours ago
News
The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

Silvergate Bank Saw Over $14 Billion in Bitcoin, Crypto Deposited In Q1 2022

By Shawn AmickApr 19, 2022
News
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Business

Russia’s Tax Authority: Let Bitcoin, Crypto Be Used In Foreign Trade

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
Bitcoin donations and grants involve one group gifting another with BTC to support their work.
Business

OctaPharma Launches Pilot To Get Paid In Bitcoin For Plasma Donations

By Shawn AmickMar 30, 2022
News
Africa is ready to adopt bitcoin, as Africans look for a sound store of value.
Markets

Central African Republic Launches Legal Framework For Economic Use Of Bitcoin

By Shawn Amick1 hour ago
News
Bitcoin Core and Lightning Network nodes are integral to the network.
Business

Bitcoin Startup Amboss Launches Unique Lightning Liquidity Marketplace

By Shawn Amick3 hours ago
News
Bitcoin mining will inevitably become a completely green practice conducted with carbon-free renewable energy sources.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Raises $35 Million In Financing From Trinity Capital

By Shawn Amick5 hours ago
News
While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Business

Israeli Bank Leumi To Launch Bitcoin Trading

By Shawn AmickMar 25, 2022
News
AP20323809226583-2
Business

Walmart Deploys 200 Bitcoin ATMs In Its Stores

By NamciosOct 22, 2021
In addition to the KYC-free units of censorship-resistant internet money, mining bitcoin at home brings unique security threats.
Markets

U.S Treasury Sanctions Russian Bitcoin Miners

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
Op-ed - Wineries Growing the Bitcoin Ecosystem: Where Wine Goes So Goes the World
Business

Brazilian Wine Club Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment On Mobile App

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News