Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Commits To Being Carbon Neutral By 2021

Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Commits To Being Carbon Neutral By 2021

Greenidge Generation has announced it will offset all greenhouse gas emissions from its bitcoin mining operations by June 2021.
Author:
Publish date:
Greenidge Generation has announced it will offset all greenhouse gas emissions from its bitcoin mining operations by June 2021.

According to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, Greenidge Generation Holdings’ bitcoin mining operations facility in Upstate New York will be entirely carbon neutral by June 1, 2021.

“Greenidge will purchase voluntary carbon offsets from a portfolio of U.S. greenhouse gas reduction projects,” according to the release. “Each project has been reviewed and certified by one of three well-recognized Offset Project Registries … ensuring that any projects funded by Greenidge reduce emissions or increase sequestration of greenhouse gas in a manner that is real, permanent, and verifiable.”

Greenidge Generation Holding Inc. is a holding company that includes Greenidge Generation LLC, its vertically-integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in Upstate New York. Its 106-megawatt natural gas plant allows Greenidge to mine bitcoin and contribute to the security of the Bitcoin network with reduced costs while meeting the power needs of homes and businesses in the Finger Lakes region.

“Our bitcoin mining capability is already best-in-class and seamlessly integrated with our electricity generation that powers thousands of homes and businesses,” Jeffrey Kirt, CEO of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc, per the release. “By taking the bold and unique step of making our cryptocurrency mining fully carbon neutral immediately — as opposed to at some distant date in the future — Greenidge is once again leading in environmental efforts.”

Kirt added that, with this commitment, Greenidge is demonstrating that it is possible to secure the Bitcoin network while maintaining a fully carbon-neutral footprint. The company is also calling on others to join in cutting greenhouse gas emissions “now.”

There has been plenty of movement in the Bitcoin energy field lately. At the beginning of this week, Ninepoint announced it would invest its management fees in forest conservation to offset the carbon footprint of its bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). And yesterday, Argo Blockchain announced that it had purchased two hydro-powered data centers to propel its green bitcoin mining vision.

Highlighting some common misconceptions about Bitcoin as an energy “waster,” on Wednesday, Elon Musk tweeted that his company, Tesla, will halt the acceptance of bitcoin as payment for its electric cars due to environmental concerns.

Crypto Mining
Business

Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation To Go Public Through Merger With Support.com

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

Argo Blockchain Buys Hydro Data Centers To Realize Green Bitcoin Mining Vision

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Ninepoint To Fully Offset Carbon Footprint Of Its Bitcoin ETF

Despite a looming crackdown from regulators, cheap energy in Iran has made it ideal for bitcoin mining.
Business

Official Calls Iran a ‘Heaven for Miners’

If the bitcoin price drops further, mining may become largely unprofitable. But the Bitcoin hash rate continues to trend upward.
Business

Gryphon Raises $14 Million For Zero-Carbon Bitcoin Mining Operation

Iran’s local cryptocurrency community welcomes the legitimization of mining as an industry but feels that miners aren’t being treated fairly.
Business

Iran Reportedly Bans Trading Of Bitcoin Mined Abroad

Layer1 has secured new funding to develop a full-stack bitcoin mining infrastructure and bring more of the global hash power to the U.S.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Genesis Makes $93 Million Purchase Of Canaan ASICs

Using the Composite Bitcoin Energy Index (CBEI), we can determine how much electrical power Bitcoin draws and how much electrical energy it has used.
Business

Introducing CBEI: A New Way To Measure Bitcoin Network Electrical Consumption

Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Finally Profitable for Miners in 2019?
Business

Bitcoin Miners Brought In $56 Million Per Day In April

DTRH-surveillance
Business

Marathon Mines Bitcoin Block That’s Verified As Compliant With U.S. Regulations

Iranian mining devices seized
Business

New York’s Misguided Legislation To Pause Bitcoin Mining Won’t Stop The Industry

Plouton Mining has raised $1 million for a proposed sustainable, solar-powered bitcoin mining complex in California’s Mojave Desert.
Business

Mojave, California Could Be the Home of Sustainable Bitcoin Mining

The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

First Foundation Partners With NYDIG To Provide Bitcoin Access To Clients

Chinese bitcoin mining equipment manufacturer Bitmain has opened a headquarters in Texas, marking the latest in a trend for the Lone Star State.
Business

How Texas Is Becoming A Mecca For Bitcoin Miners

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

Argo, DMG Blockchain Join Group Promoting Bitcoin Mining Decarbonization