Grayscale Becomes First-Ever Bitcoin Company To Partner With NFL Team

Bitcoin investment firm Grayscale has partnered with the NFL’s New York Giants and will provide cryptocurrency education to personnel.

Cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale Investments announced today that it has become the firm bitcoin-focused company to officially partner with an NFL team as it is now the official digital currency asset manager partner of the New York Giants.

Grayscale will become the Giants’ presenting home game sponsor and a supporting sponsor of the team’s training camp. And it will also host voluntary educational seminars on cryptocurrencies for Giants personnel, potentially including players.

The announcement suggested that an aspect of this partnership will be onboarding the Giants organization onto bitcoin and cryptocurrency services.

“We are excited to partner with Grayscale, who are innovative leaders in the digital currency market,” said Pete Guelli, New York Giants chief commercial officer, in the announcement. “During our extensive evaluation of the space, we determined that we not only wanted a partner that understood the value of aligning with the Giants brand, but also could guide us in navigating the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Grayscale quickly emerged as a company that shares our passion for the New York market but also has the institutional knowledge and network of partners that we can access as crypto continues to evolve.”

Grayscale is deeply involved in the Bitcoin space, operating the popular Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust (GBTC), facilitating a partnership that will see TIME Magazine hold BTC on its balance sheet and more.

Meanwhile, NFL players are increasingly recognizing the importance of Bitcoin, with Russel Okung and Sean Culkin leading the way in opting to have their salaries paid in BTC.