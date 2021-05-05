Goldman Sachs Leads $15 Million Investment Round In Bitcoin Data Provider Coin Metrics

Goldman Sachs Leads $15 Million Investment Round In Bitcoin Data Provider Coin Metrics

Bitcoin data provider Coin Metrics raised $15 million in an investment round led by financial institution Goldman Sachs.
Author:
Publish date:
Bitcoin data provider Coin Metrics raised $15 million in an investment round led by financial institution Goldman Sachs.

According to Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs led a $15 million investment round in Coin Metrics, a bitcoin data provider for institutional investors. Goldman’s global head of digital assets, Mathew McDermott, will also join the analytics firm’s board of directors.

Coin Metrics, founded in 2017 as an open-source project to determine the economic significance of public blockchains, provides clients a variety of Bitcoin data, including information on historical datasets, market research on liquidity and transaction costs, futures contracts, open interest and liquidations.

With the proceeds of the investment round, Coin Metrics plans “to grow in Europe and Asia, create new products and expand current offerings,” the firm’s CEO Tim Rice told Bloomberg. He reportedly declined to give a valuation for the company based on the latest investment.

According to Rice, traditional banks have recently been demonstrating interest in the cryptocurrency market due to customer demand after remaining on the sidelines for so long.

Goldman Sachs in particular has been showing growing interest in Bitcoin this year. In mid-March, the financial institution filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding a note tied to an exchange-traded fund (ETF) capable of investing in bitcoin and bitcoin-adjacent technology. And, later that month, the leader of the bank’s private wealth management division declared that it would soon offer clients bitcoin investment vehicles.

Technical - Bitcoin Core 0.17.0 Is Released: Here’s What’s New
Business

Goldman Sachs To Offer A Note Tied To An ETF Capable Of Investing In Bitcoin

European Central Bank presidential nominee Christine Lagarde appears open to cryptocurrency and aware of its potential for social good.
Business

Goldman Sachs To Offer Clients Bitcoin Investment Vehicles

Adoption - Goldman Sachs Plans to Trade Bitcoin Futures Contracts
Culture

Goldman Sachs Plans to Trade Bitcoin Futures Contracts

Investing - Goldman Sachs Could Have a Crypto Custody Service in the Works
Markets

Goldman Sachs Could Have a Crypto Custody Service in the Works

Op-ed - Goldman Sachs Files Patent Application For Securities Settlement Using Cryptocurrencies
Business

Goldman Sachs Files Patent Application For Securities Settlement Using Cryptocurrencies

A consortium including CoinShares and Blockchain has launched a gold-backed token on a Bitcoin sidechain.
Markets

Goldman Sachs Warns Investors About Failing USD, But Points Them To The Wrong Safe Haven

Investing - Goldman Sachs Puts Plans for a Crypto Trading Desk on Backburner (Updated)
Markets

Goldman Sachs Puts Plans for a Crypto Trading Desk on Backburner (Updated)

Op-ed - Is Goldman Sachs Flirting with Bitcoin
Markets

Is Goldman Sachs Flirting with Bitcoin, or the Blockchain?

The new free wallet service from Casa is built on its premium security technology while offering private key management education and encrypted recovery phrase storage.
Markets

Bitcoin Custody Provider Casa Announces $4 Million Raised In Seed Funding

- Mobile Bitcoin Wallet BRD Raises $15 Million
Business

Mobile Bitcoin Wallet BRD Raises $15 Million, Plans for Expansion in Asia

Investing - Goldman Sachs Makes First Official Hire to Its Cryptocurrency Department
Markets

Goldman Sachs Makes First Official Hire to Its Cryptocurrency Department

Digital assets - Bitmain Leads Circle’s $110 Million Round; Teams Up to Create Stable Coin
Business

Bitmain Leads Circle’s $110 Million Round; Teams Up to Create Stable Coin

The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

First Foundation Partners With NYDIG To Provide Bitcoin Access To Clients

BitMEX to Provide Cryptocurrency Data via Terminal
Markets

BitMEX to Provide Cryptocurrency Data via Terminal

Grayscale Investments has voluntarily filed to have its Bitcoin Trust, the first digital currency investment product, regulated by the SEC.
Business

Grayscale Gifts $1 Million To Coin Center, Will Match Up To $1 Million More In February