Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
We Are Proud To Have Adopted Bitcoin, Says El Salvador’s Minister Of Economy
Publish date:

We Are Proud To Have Adopted Bitcoin, Says El Salvador’s Minister Of Economy

María Luisa Hayem provided insights on the government’s experience since adopting bitcoin at the Lightning Summit Adopting Bitcoin.
Author:

María Luisa Hayem provided insights on the government’s experience since adopting bitcoin at the Lightning Summit Adopting Bitcoin.

The Bitcoin Week is taking place in El Salvador this week, hosting a range of events in the country’s capital. The week’s most prominent event is LABITCONF, the Latin American Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference, which will bring together some of the brightest brains in the Bitcoin community on Thursday, November 18, and Friday, November 19.

Another major event, Adopting Bitcoin, began yesterday and will extend until Thursday. The conference will focus on Bitcoin’s scaling network, Lightning, and feature notable developers and entrepreneurs building the future of money.

“Our government is committed to innovating. We are very proud to have adopted bitcoin,” said the head of El Salvador’s Minister of Economy, María Luisa Hayem, at the Adopting Bitcoin conference.

Hayem and the Minister of Tourism Morena Valdez participated in the conference, providing insights on the government’s view and its people’s experience since the adoption of bitcoin as a legal tender in September.

A T-shirt stamping a Salvadoran newspaper from the day the country approved the Bitcoin Law. Image Source.

A T-shirt stamping a Salvadoran newspaper from the day the country approved the Bitcoin Law. Image Source.

“This currency has given, in a short time, access to payments and services that Salvadorans didn’t previously have,” Hayem said. “We are also seeing a lot of interest from investors, not only in technology, but also in the tourism and real estate sectors; this will be a source of employment.”

The minister later added that the government’s institutions are working together to remove all bureaucratic barriers, reducing friction further and attracting even more investments. Since bitcoin is a legal tender in El Salvador, it is treated as the dollar, meaning that there are no capital gains taxes, a big positive for those seeking to invest or live in the country.

The Lightning-focused conference will feature knowledgeable keynote speakers, educational stages, demonstrations, and practical learning experiences in English and Spanish for three days, until November 18. Speakers include Roy Sheinfeld from Lightning wallet Breez, CEO of Paxful, Ray Youssef; lightning researcher Rene Pickhardt, privacy advocate and Lightning researcher Openoms; Adam Ficsor from Wasabi Wallet; Alex Gladstein from the Human Rights Foundation; and Aaron Van Wirdum, journalist and technical editor at Bitcoin Magazine.

You can tune in remotely via free streaming options available in English and Spanish here.

adopting_bitcoin_2021_social_profile
Business

Bitcoin And Lightning Network Conference To Be Hosted In El Salvador

Sep 7, 2021
A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Business

Bank Of America Sees Opportunities With El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption

Aug 2, 2021
Organizers of two fantastic Bitcoin conferences coming to El Salvador this quarter described their upcoming events.
Industry Events

Previewing The LABitConf And Adopting Bitcoin Events In El Salvador

Oct 5, 2021
Bitcoin Core and Lightning Network nodes are integral to the network.
Markets

Lightning Adoption Propelling Bitcoin Usage In El Salvador And Beyond

Sep 13, 2021
Payments - Western Union Partners With Crypto Wallet for Cross-Border Transfers
Business

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption To Cut Western Union Revenue, Increase Population Wealth

Sep 9, 2021
Lightning nodes connect the lightning network together, in a decentralized technology.
Business

Adopting Bitcoin: A Lighting Summit Day One Recap

11 hours ago
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

El Salvador President Invites Bitcoin Miners To Utilize Volcano Energy

Jun 10, 2021
A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Culture

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption Paves The Way For Emerging Economies

Sep 7, 2021
Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

With Bitcoin Clarity, El Salvador Allows Strike To Abandon USDT

Jun 22, 2021
GZR_-_El_Salvador_101_Webinar
Sponsored Story

El Salvador Makes History With Bitcoin As Legal Tender, Are You Ready To Be A Part Of History, Too?

Sep 6, 2021
blog-dispatch-cover-issue-039
Culture

How El Salvador Will Benefit From Adopting Bitcoin

Sep 6, 2021
Traki, one of the largest retail chains in Venezuela, has installed its first bitcoin ATM — another step in the country’s adoption of cryptocurrency.
Business

Preparing For Law To Take Effect, Athena Begins Installing 1,500 Bitcoin ATMs In El Salvador

Jun 28, 2021
The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

World Bank Refuses To Help El Salvador Implement Bitcoin, Citing “Transparency Shortcomings”

Jun 17, 2021
blog-dispatch-cover-issue-039
Markets

History Is Made: El Salvador Becomes The First Country To Adopt Bitcoin

Sep 7, 2021
Local nonprofit Bitcoin Beach is creating a circular bitcoin economy for two coastal villages in El Salvador where a banking alternative didn’t exist.
Culture

Debunking JPMorgan's Arguments Against El Salvador's Bitcoin Adoption

Sep 9, 2021