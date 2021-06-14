China's Yunnan Province To Inspect Bitcoin Mining Operations As Rumors Of Ban Swirl

China's Yunnan Province To Inspect Bitcoin Mining Operations As Rumors Of Ban Swirl

China's Yunnan province will be investigating bitcoin mining operations that are using power supplies illegally.
Author:
Publish date:
China's Yunnan province will be investigating bitcoin mining operations that are using power supplies illegally.

According to a news report by local outlet China Star Market, the Chinese province of Yunnan's energy bureau has required its subordinate departments to inspect bitcoin mining companies in the region for illegal activities.

The alert detailed that such inspections seek to "severely investigate and punish the illegal acts of power generation companies who use the generated electricity to supply power to Bitcoin mining companies for illegal benefits without permission."

China has been home to varyingly restrictive measures around bitcoin mining and trading for years. But these regulatory measures have ramped up recently, following a dire statement by the country's state council in May.

Still, the hydropower-based province of Yunnan is not banning bitcoin mining –– contrary to what was first reported by Forkast, which later revised its article.

Apparently, the energy bureau is seeking to close down some hydropower stations' practices of directly supplying hydroelectricity to bitcoin mining farms, allowing miners to avoid sharing their profits with the government. Rather, it seems that regions heavily reliant on fossil fuels are the ones receiving the bans.

Xinjiang, for instance, has ordered miners in its Zhundong Economic and Technology Development Zone to shut down their operations. It remains to be seen if hydropower-intensive regions or operations will be faced with similar restrictions.

Iranian mining devices seized
Business

China's Latest Bitcoin Crackdown Sees Exchanges Censored, Miners Go Offline

Iranian mining devices seized
Business

Inner Mongolia Establishes Hotline To Report Illegal Bitcoin Mining Operations

Iran’s local cryptocurrency community welcomes the legitimization of mining as an industry but feels that miners aren’t being treated fairly.
Business

Iran Reportedly Bans Trading Of Bitcoin Mined Abroad

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

New York State Waters Down Bill Seeking To Ban Bitcoin Mining Over Environmental Concerns

The Chinese bitcoin miner manufacturer Canaan is reportedly planning to conduct a U.S. IPO in November 2019.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Rig Manufacturer Canaan Argues Against Chinese Crackdown

A source tied to China’s central bank has pushed back against reports about the country’s central bank digital currency.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Hash Rate Drops As Blackouts Instituted In China

The Hangzhou Internet Court ruled that bitcoin is considered legal property under the law in China.
Business

China's Latest Bitcoin "Ban" Is Impacting Mining, Exchange Landscape

A source tied to China’s central bank has pushed back against reports about the country’s central bank digital currency.
Business

Report: China Bans Financial Institutions From Offering Bitcoin Services

Regulation - China’s Proposed Mining Ban Could Be Detrimental to Bitmain
Business

China’s Proposed Mining Ban Could Be Detrimental to Bitmain

DTRH-surveillance
Business

Marathon Mines Bitcoin Block That’s Verified As Compliant With U.S. Regulations

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Has Sichuan Power Rationing Impacted The Bitcoin Hash Rate?

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miners Are Moving Out Of China

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

Argo Blockchain Buys Hydro Data Centers To Realize Green Bitcoin Mining Vision

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

BlockFi Hosts Bitcoin Mining Operations With Blockstream

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Graystone Company Purchases 1,000 TH/s Capacity For Its Bitcoin Mining Operations