Bitcoin Exchange Bybit To Require Stricter KYC, Including Facial Recognition

Bitcoin Exchange Bybit To Require Stricter KYC, Including Facial Recognition

Bitcoin derivatives exchange Bybit will require stricter KYC verification for users who wish to withdraw more than 2 BTC per day.
Author:
Publish date:
Bitcoin derivatives exchange Bybit will require stricter KYC verification for users who wish to withdraw more than 2 BTC per day.

Bitcoin derivatives exchange Bybit will require stricter know your customer (KYC) procedures for individuals and corporations who wish to withdraw more than 2 BTC on a given day, including facial recognition screening.

“We have had KYC procedures on certain selected group of customers since last year,” a Bybit spokesperson reportedly said. “The new policy is to implement the procedures in a more systematic way, as part of our efforts to align our KYC procedures with the industry standard.”

Bybit’s new directives for individuals were recently posted on its website. The article details the three levels of KYC verification that users need to choose from. The first, “KYC 0,” does not require any verification but caps daily withdrawals to 2 BTC. Those who wish to take control of more bitcoin, up to 50 BTC, would have to move to “KYC 1,” which requires photos of a national identification document, full name, date of birth, and facial recognition screening. Lastly, users who wish to withdraw up to 100 BTC daily will also need to provide proof of residential address.

The bitcoin exchange also updated its requirements for corporate withdrawals. Company accounts only have two levels of KYC; KYC 0, which is the same as the individual account, and KYC 1, which allows up to 100 BTC to be withdrawn per day. The latter requires the company representative to provide many documents to share corporate information, and to prove the company’s legal condition. The requirements include a register of all members and directors, as well as a passport/ID and proof of residency of the ultimate beneficial owner (UBO) that owns more than 25% of the company.

KYC requirements, allegedly a way to prevent bad actors from leveraging bitcoin to commit financial crimes, have been increasingly spreading within the Bitcoin space. Besides its doubtful goals –– which are advertised as positive –– KYC procedures introduce a set of attack vectors and third-party vulnerabilities to the consumer, while being based on flawed assumptions that bitcoin is mainly used for criminal activities.

As Michele Korver recently shared in a Department of Justice journal, “...as mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency has grown, the percentage of transactions used to promote or conceal crime has also decreased.”

Furthermore, companies asking for their customers’ private information do not necessarily have the technical infrastructure necessary to preserve the data’s integrity. More often than not, these companies get hacked and the data exposed. That leaves the customer with their hands tied, and they often become a target for a range of attacks, from sophisticated scams to more.

Additionally, companies can leverage KYC details to censor users and prevent them from accessing certain services. Users might have their financial sovereignty compromised, effectively experiencing the opposite of what Bitcoin is set to achieve –– a monetary network that does not discriminate, does not wield violence, and does not require a special status or level of wealth to use. And in the end, all that these stricter requirements might tangibly achieve is reducing Bybit’s liquidity and user base.

Regulation - Despite Industry Pushback
Business

Despite Industry Pushback, G20 May Impose Stricter KYC Policy on Exchanges

Title 31 IRS notices
Business

A Commentary On FinCEN’s Proposed KYC Requirements

Regulation - LocalBitcoins
Business

LocalBitcoins, Once a Go-To for Anonymous Bitcoin Transactions, Adds KYC

FinCEN Files, Bitcoin And Money Laundering
Business

FinCEN Proposes KYC For Withdrawing Cryptocurrency To Private Wallets

Regulation - Paxful Introduces AI-Powered
Business

Paxful Introduces AI-Powered, Biometric Verification to Improve KYC and AML

LocalBitcoins will enforce strict KYC/AML regulations in September 2019. Does privacy still matter?
Culture

LocalBitcoins’ New KYC Rules Raise Privacy Concerns

As surveillance efforts in our society intensify, Bitcoin offers a pseudonymous, even potentially anonymous, lifeline for privacy.
Business

U.S. Wants To Require That Large Bitcoin Transactions Are Reported To IRS

“Thanks to the arrival of bitcoin, Argentines may finally have a sound money alternative before them.”
Business

Argentina Authorities Require Bitcoin Exchanges To Provide Transaction Data

Privacy & security - How Bulletproofs Could Make Bitcoin Privacy Less Costly
Business

“Probably The Largest KYC Data Leak In History” Demonstrates The Importance Of Bitcoin Privacy

BM-finance-buh-KYC
Guides

What Is KYC?

A lawsuit filed against Craig Wright will move forward after a judge rejected Wright’s motion to dismiss it.
Business

Turkish Government Requiring Exchanges To Report Bitcoin Trades Over $1,200

To deliver bitcoin purchases with credit cards and BTC-to-fiat conversions without requiring KYC user data, Edge has partnered with Bity.
Culture

Edge Wallet Partners With Bity to Offer Non-KYC Fiat Exchanges

A revamped proposal for “Bitcoin Vaults,” a smart-contract setup that could let users reclaim stolen funds without changing the Bitcoin protocol.
Business

Ukrainian Mobile Only Bank Monobank To Provide Bitcoin Trading Services

Bitcoin mining is a practice that will drive green energy use with renewable energy that helps the climate.
Business

Bitcoin Exchanges FTX, BitMEX Commit To Becoming Carbon Neutral

Traki, one of the largest retail chains in Venezuela, has installed its first bitcoin ATM — another step in the country’s adoption of cryptocurrency.
Business

Preparing For Law To Take Effect, Athena Begins Installing 1,500 Bitcoin ATMs In El Salvador