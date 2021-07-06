FinCEN Brings Michele Korver As First “Chief Digital Currency Advisor”

FinCEN Brings Michele Korver As First “Chief Digital Currency Advisor”

The U.S. FinCEN has hired Michele Korver, previously in the DOJ Digital Currency Council, as the first-ever Chief Digital Currency Advisor.
Author:
Publish date:
The U.S. FinCEN has hired Michele Korver, previously in the DOJ Digital Currency Council, as the first-ever Chief Digital Currency Advisor.

The U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announced today that Michele Korver, previously in the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ’s) Digital Currency Council, will serve as FinCEN’s first Chief Digital Currency Advisor.

“Ms. Korver will advance FinCEN’s leadership role in the digital currency space by working across internal and external partners toward strategic and innovative solutions to prevent and mitigate illicit financial practices and exploitation,” the announcement read.

In her new role, Korver will advise FinCEN Acting Director Michael Mosier on Bitcoin’s activity in financial crimes –– seeking to shed light on the nuances of cryptocurrencies and criminal activities. In fact, before joining FinCEN as acting director, Mosier worked at blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis.

“Michele brings a wealth of digital currency expertise, and will be a tremendous leader in coordinated efforts to maximize FinCEN’s contribution to the innovative potential for financial expansion of opportunity while minimizing illicit finance risk,” said Mosier, per the announcement.

If Korver maintains her current stance on the matter, Mosier is set to receive an interestingly positive perspective. She wrote a section in the DOJ’s Journal of Federal Law and Practice earlier this year, alongside Alexandra Comolli, highlighting how the usage of BTC in illegal activities is inversely correlated to Bitcoin adoption.

“In the early days of cryptocurrency, a great deal of activity was tied to illegal conduct on the dark web, which is why the shuttering of dark web marketplaces could impact the value of bitcoin,” Korver wrote. “But as mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency has grown, the percentage of transactions used to promote or conceal crime has also decreased.”

Regulation - FinCEN Issues First-Ever Civil Penalty Against Bitcoin Exchange
Business

FinCEN Issues First-Ever Civil Penalty Against Bitcoin Exchange

Op-ed - Interpreting the Recent FinCEN Rulings on Virtual Currencies
Business

Interpreting the Recent FinCEN Rulings on Virtual Currencies

Regulation - Op Ed: FinCEN Policy Positions Offer Murky Guidance for ICOs
Business

Op Ed: FinCEN Policy Positions Offer Murky Guidance for ICOs

Regulation - FINCEN: Bitcoin Users Not Regulated
Business

FINCEN: Bitcoin Users Not Regulated, Exchanges Are

Op-ed - Op Ed: Understanding the Latest FinCEN Guidance for Cryptocurrencies
Business

Op Ed: Understanding the Latest FinCEN Guidance for Cryptocurrencies

FinCEN Files, Bitcoin And Money Laundering
Business

FinCEN Proposes KYC For Withdrawing Cryptocurrency To Private Wallets

Op-ed - An Analysis of the Ripple Labs FinCEN Enforcement Action
Business

An Analysis of the Ripple Labs FinCEN Enforcement Action

FinCEN Files, Bitcoin And Money Laundering
Business

An Open Letter To FinCEN: Newly Proposed Regulations On Cryptocurrency

Title 31 IRS notices
Business

Op Ed: The IRS Is Checking Up on Crypto Businesses. Is Yours Ready for Its Title 31 Exam?

Op-ed - DOJ Holds Digital Currency Summit with Government Agencies and Bitcoin Organizations
Business

DOJ Holds Digital Currency Summit with Government Agencies and Bitcoin Organizations

Regulation - FinCEN Deals Major Regulatory Blow to ICOs and Exchanges
Business

FinCEN Deals Major Regulatory Blow to ICOs and Exchanges

An importer of cryptocurrency mining gear is reportedly under investigation for dodging $1.2 million in Russian customs fees.
Business

Former Chainalysis CTO Selected To Lead FinCEN, Signaling New Bitcoin Regulations

DTRH-surveillance
Business

Marathon Mines Bitcoin Block That’s Verified As Compliant With U.S. Regulations

Title 31 IRS notices
Business

A Commentary On FinCEN’s Proposed KYC Requirements

The Bank of International Settlements is supporting the world’s central banks as they issue their own digital currencies, following Facebook’s libra.
Business

BIS: Central Banks May Issue Digital Currencies Soon