Bitcoin And Tonga With Lord Fusitu'a

Bitcoin And Tonga With Lord Fusitu'a

A member of the Tongan government and royal family strongly believes in a Bitcoin oriented future.
Author:
Publish date:
A member of the Tongan government and royal family strongly believes in a Bitcoin oriented future.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

On this episode of the Bitcoin Magazine Podcast, Christian Keroles sits down with Lord Fusitu'a of Tonga. Lord Fusitu’a is Tongan royalty and a member of the Tongan government. Lord Fusitu’a is a die-hard Bitcoiner and often spends time on Twitter spaces chatting with Bitcoin plebs from around the world. He tells the story of how Tonga relies heavily on remittances from Tongan’s living abroad and how much of those funds are lost to middlemen and rent seekers. According to Lord Fusitu’a bitcoin is already starting to take hold in Tonga on a peer to peer level, and he sees a viable path to implementing an El Salvador style bill to make bitcoin legal tender in Tonga.

Lord Fusitu’a has been working with both Jack Mallers and El Salvadorian officials to take the best parts of that law and amend it to fit into Tonga’s legal framework. Lord Fusitu’a believes that by embracing bitcoin, Tonga can become more competitive and wealthy compared to states that are slower to adopt the digital hard currency. He believes the Tongan people stand to benefit immediately just based on the remittances advantages that bitcoin offers. Lord Fusitu’a believes that these immediate advantages will turn into a culture of long-term saving on the islands.

Learn more about Lord Fusitu’a and his work in Bitcoin by following him on Twitter @LordFusitua.

cathie wood anthony scaramucci bitcoin podcast
Business

The Institutional Landscape For Bitcoin With Cathie Wood And Anthony Scaramucci

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Reflections On Satoshi With Adam Back And Pete Rizzo

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: The Philosophy Of Bitcoin With Professor Craig Warmke

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Conviction In Bitcoin With George Mekhail

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Escaping The Cloud With Bitcoin Sign Guy

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Surfing The Bitcoin Wave With Bethany Hamilton And Adam Dirks

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Questioning Bitcoin Narratives With Eric Wall

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Why Bitcoin Is 1,000-Times Bigger Than Digital Gold With Aaron Segal

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Teaching Bitcoin With @AnilSaidSo

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: All In On Bitcoin With Gary Leland

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Debating The Nature Of Bitcoin With Karim Hemly

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: What Bitcoin Started With Erik Voorhees

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Winning Hearts And Minds For Bitcoin

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: When Cities Embrace Bitcoin With Mayor Scott Conger

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: The Promise Of Bitcoin With Bobby Lee