Breez, Voltage Partner To Offer Lightning Nodes To Podcasters

Breez, Voltage Partner To Offer Lightning Nodes To Podcasters

Breez has announced that Voltage will help manage Lightning nodes for its integrated podcasting network.
Author:
Publish date:
Breez has announced that Voltage will help manage Lightning nodes for its integrated podcasting network.

After its recent integration of a native podcasting network, the Breez Lightning client has announced that it is partnering with Lightning Network node hosting platform Voltage to give podcasters more seamless connectivity to the Layer 2 network.

“While podcasting requires both listeners and podcasters, the two groups have different technical needs, and our mobile Lightning platform (predictably) serves the listeners better than the creators,” Breez’s Roy Sheinfeld explained in an announcement post. “Voltage offers exactly what podcasters need: Lightning nodes with ceaseless connectivity and minimal configuration, which is why Breez has partnered with them to deliver podcaster nodes.”

While Voltage will provide Tor-enabled Lightning nodes that are updating and maintained for Breez podcasters, Breez will ensure that those nodes have one-million-sat channels with sufficient inbound liquidity and successful payment routing. With some of the technical burden of maintaining Lightning nodes and channels out of the way, the goal is to ensure that podcasters can be directly compensated for their content by listeners via the Lightning Network, without the need for intermediary advertising networks.

In the weeks since Breez announced the podcasting network, it has seen enthusiasm from users.

"Adding podcasts to Breez has turned out to be such a big hit with listeners that finding a way to help podcasters get started seemed like a natural — and necessary — extension," Sheinfeld told Bitcoin Magazine. "Adding our Lightning service provider services to Voltage's low-config, reliable nodes lets us onboard podcasters with the least friction imaginable. This collaboration is in perfect harmony with our platform’s philosophy.”

Payments - Breez Wants to Make the Lightning Network More User Friendly
Business

Breez Lightning Client Integrates Native Podcasting Network

Payments - Breez Wants to Make the Lightning Network More User Friendly
Technical

Breez Wants to Make the Lightning Network More User Friendly

Crypto wallet provider Breez has announced an initial version of its Lightning payments app for iPhones.
Technical

Breez Announces Beta Version of iOS Lightning Payments App

Payments - Bitfury Is Implementing Lightning Into Crypto Payment Platform Paytomat
Business

Azteco Now Offering Lightning Network Vouchers

Adoption & community - Lightning Ramp and Casa Join Hands to Develop the Casa Lightning Node
Business

Lightning Ramp and Casa Join Hands to Develop the Casa Lightning Node

Startups - FastBitcoins.com Enables Cash-for-Bitcoin Exchange Via the Lightning Network
Business

FastBitcoins.com Enables Cash-for-Bitcoin Exchange Via the Lightning Network

BitMEX Research has confirmed that the Lightning Network’s Justice Transactions system can effectively prevent cheating.
Technical

Lightning Network Reaches 10,000 Nodes

A super PAC established for 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, an outspoken proponent of bitcoin, accepts Lightning Network donations.
Technical

OKCoin Provides Grant To Lightning Developer Antoine Riard

Adoption - Stellar Gears Up to Implement Lightning Network
Technical

Stellar Gears Up to Implement Lightning Network

Bitfinex CTO Paolo Ardoino talks about the challenges and expectations for the exchange’s recent integration of Lightning Network deposits and withdrawals.
Markets

OKCoin To Integrate Lightning Network

Lightning Labs has launched Lightning Pool, a marketplace for Lightning Network channel liquidity and, perhaps, the advent of LiFi.
Technical

Lightning Labs Releases Channel Liquidity Marketplace

Satoshi’s Games is here to integrate the Lightning Network into a multi-billion dollar industry.
Business

Playing on Layer 2: Satoshi’s Games Brings Lightning to the Next Level

It was a monumental year for Bitcoin’s Lightning Network. As the year draws to a close, we reflect on the most impactful developments and moments of 2019.
Technical

Bitcoin’s 2019 in Lightning: What This Year Brought Us (Part 2)

Payments - This New Lightning Wallet Allows You to Receive Tips Without Running a Node
Technical

This New Lightning Wallet Allows You to Receive Tips Without Running a Node

Startups - LTB Podcast Network Acquired by BTC Media
Business

LTB Podcast Network Acquired by BTC Media, Preparing for Relaunch